A duck teaser

Spot the mallard hen! There will be no answer; you simply have to find her yourself.

Yes, it’s Honey, and tomorrow I’ll show close-up pictures to prove it.

Click to enlarge:

  1. ploubere
    There she is. This seems like new behavior.

    • whyevolutionistrue
      No, remember that Honey nested on the second floor ledge last year. I have to look this up, but it may even be the same window.

  2. rickflick
    Has she been staying up there, or is this just a momentary event?

    • whyevolutionistrue
      She was there for a while this afternoon. I think it’s the beginning of NESTING TIME, and she and Dot are scoping out their nest sites.

  3. darwinwins
    Was she quacking?

