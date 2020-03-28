A duck teaser

Spot the mallard hen! There will be no answer; you simply have to find her yourself.
Yes, it’s Honey, and tomorrow I’ll show close-up pictures to prove it.
There she is. This seems like new behavior.
No, remember that Honey nested on the second floor ledge last year. I have to look this up, but it may even be the same window.
Has she been staying up there, or is this just a momentary event?
She was there for a while this afternoon. I think it’s the beginning of NESTING TIME, and she and Dot are scoping out their nest sites.
Was she quacking?
Not on the ledge, though on the third-floor ledge I’ve seen Dorothy quacking twice.