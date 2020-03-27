Readers’ wildlife photos

Here we have DUCK PHOTOS from evolutionary biologist John Avise, and he’s posed them as a quiz: “Name the ducks” (there are four species). Try your best, and I’ll post the answers this afternoon (if you access the names of the photos, you’ll also know, but don’t look). John’s notes are indented:

Many species of “puddle ducks” or “dabbling ducks” characteristically feed in a “tip-up” posture, with their butt pointed skyward and their head and neck stretched downward to feed off the substrate in shallow waters.  In the following photos,  I will first show each species in one or more tip-up poses before showing them in their regular swimming mode.  See if you can identify each species from its tip-up appearance alone.  All of these duck species are common in the winter in Southern California.

Species #1:

Species #2:

Species #3 (several poses)

Species #4 (several poses):

You’d better know this one!

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 27, 2020 at 7:45 am and filed under birds, ducks, photography, Readers' wildlife. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. David Fuqua
    Posted March 27, 2020 at 8:36 am | Permalink

    Spoonbill, Pintail, Gadwall, Mallard?

    Reply
  2. notsecurelyanchored
    Posted March 27, 2020 at 8:40 am | Permalink

    Do you know the “Up Tails All” poem from Wind in the Willows?

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 27, 2020 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    2 out of 4 for me.

    Reply
  4. Nicolaas Stempels
    Posted March 27, 2020 at 9:58 am | Permalink

    Duckbutts? Are you trying to convey something about the POTUS?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: