Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, March 27, 2020—not Friday the 13th, but, given everything going on, it might as well be. Perhaps it’s appropriate that it’s International Whisky Day (make mine a Springbank). It’s also National Spanish Paella Day (in the US??), Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day (go to the link to see some, like this one), and World Theatre Day.

News of the day: We’re still headed for hell on the Red Ball Express. Every media site I’ve seen is proclaiming that the U.S. has more coronavirus cases than any other country, which is depressing, but not that informative given the differences in population size. Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus. In America, there’s no end in sight to the lockdown, and many of us are getting restless. Even cats:

Day three of lockdown; stir-craziness setting in…

Stuff that happened on March 27 includes:

1794 – The United States Government establishes a permanent navy and authorizes the building of six frigates.

1866 – President Andrew Johnson vetoes the Civil Rights Act of 1866. His veto is overridden by Congress and the bill passes into law on April 9.

1871 – The first international rugby football match, when Scotland defeats England in Edinburgh at Raeburn Place.

1886 – Geronimo, Apache warrior, surrenders to the U.S. Army, ending the main phase of the Apache Wars.

Here’s Geronimo, who died at eighty. He had some regrets at his death:

In February 1909, Geronimo was thrown from his horse while riding home, and had to lie in the cold all night until a friend found him extremely ill. He died of pneumonia on February 17, 1909, as a prisoner of the United States at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. On his deathbed, he confessed to his nephew that he regretted his decision to surrender. His last words were reported to be said to his nephew, “I should have never surrendered. I should have fought until I was the last man alive.” He was buried at Fort Sill, Oklahoma in the Apache Indian Prisoner of War Cemetery.

1915 – Typhoid Mary, the first healthy carrier of disease ever identified in the United States is put in quarantine for the second time, where she would remain for the rest of her life.

Mary’s real name was Mary Mallon. She was an asymptomatic carrier of typhoid, who during her life infected at least 51 people, of whom three died (there may have been up to 50 who died). She worked as a cook for various families, enabling the infection to spread. After a first quarantine she promised never to work as a cook again, but changed her name to Mary Cook and began cooking, infecting more people. She was re-incarcerated in 1915 and spent her remaining 23 years in Riverside Hospital in New York. Her nickname lives on as someone who spreads contagious or other noxious traits. Here she is in a hospital bed (foreground):

1964 – The Good Friday earthquake, the most powerful earthquake recorded in North American history at a magnitude of 9.2 strikes Southcentral Alaska, killing 125 people and inflicting massive damage to the city of Anchorage.

1977 – Tenerife airport disaster: Two Boeing 747 airliners collide on a foggy runway on Tenerife in the Canary Islands, killing 583 (all 248 on KLM and 335 on Pan Am). Sixty-one survived on the Pan Am flight. This is the deadliest aviation accident in history.

This is a photo of the collision from the Aviation Geek Club. There were 583 fatalities, and it’s amazing anyone survived.

1998 – The Food and Drug Administration approves Viagra for use as a treatment for male impotence, the first pill to be approved for this condition in the United States.

Notables born on this day include:

1845 – Wilhelm Röntgen, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1923)

1857 – Karl Pearson, English mathematician, eugenicist, and academic (d. 1936)

1886 – Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, German-American architect, designed IBM Plaza and Seagram Building (d. 1969)

1909 – Ben Webster, American saxophonist (d. 1973)

Webster’s one of my favorite jazz saxophonists. Here he is playing “Over the Rainbow”:

1924 – Sarah Vaughan, American singer (d. 1990)

1963 – Quentin Tarantino, American director, producer, screenwriter and actor

1970 – Mariah Carey, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

Those who found eternal rest on March 27 include:

1900 – Joseph A. Campbell, American businessman, founded the Campbell Soup Company (b. 1817)

1910 – Alexander Emanuel Agassiz, Swiss-American ichthyologist, zoologist, and engineer (b. 1835)

1925 – Carl Neumann, German mathematician and academic (b. 1832)

1968 – Yuri Gagarin, Russian colonel, pilot, and astronaut (b. 1934) [7]

1989 – Malcolm Cowley, American novelist, poet, and literary critic (b. 1898)

2002 – Dudley Moore, English actor (b. 1935)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, we have our first exchange between Hili and Szaron! Szaron is resting on the veranda:

Hili: This is my armchair. Szaron: Time will tell.

In Polish:

Hili: To jest mój fotel.

Szaron: Czas pokaże.

And a photo of Szaron alone, with a caption by Andrzej and translation by Malgorzata:

Szaron: We have to focus on what’s important.

Szaron continues to be tamed, and jumped into Malgorzata and Andrzej’s bed for the first time. Andrzej used the occasion to thank people here for the birthday wishes they sent him:

I thank everybody wishing me and wish the same to you in return. Szaron made himself a feast: he devoured everything that was in Hili’s bowls and went to sleep in our bed.

From Beth:

From Jesus of the Day:

A baby platypus from Wild and Wonderful:

The Queen extols (but really spoofs) makeup-free celebrities, people who can’t resist flaunting their virtue of staying home while pasting themselves all over Instagram. I detest this odious self-promotion. (Have a look at the link.)

A tweet from reader Barry. This is another candidate for Tweet of the Year, as it’s a perfect (Trump word) impersonation of Trump.

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. First, can people really be this stupid? The answer is, “OF COURSE!”

A zinger from Hillary Clinton, mocking Trump:

Tweets from Matthew. First, pareidolia. Be sure to enlarge the photo:

A BBC public-health ad. This would never be shown in the U.S. (profanity!):

As Matthew said, this is “amazing”:

This is the colour version of my #ISS flyby. First black and white seemed to go with processing, but colour worked eventually.

Finally, be sure to watch this lovely video: four whole minutes of kids and kitties:

