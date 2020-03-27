A Trump-ite writes in

Someone with the monicker “Orcinus Orca” (the Latin binomial of the killer whale) writes in to comment on a post and reader comments: “It’s hard not to be happy with the job we’re doing.“, a short critique of Trump’s mishandling and circumlocution of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. I’ll write Orcinus after I post this informing the person that I’ve posted it. You are welcome to respond to “Orcinus” in the comments, and perhaps I’ll let this person respond. But be assured that the person will know of this post and of readers’ responses. Note that this person claims not to be a Trump supporter.
Apropos, a comment from someone else, which I didn’t post, claims that I am a hypocrite because I used to call out “Trump Derangement Syndrome” but am now criticizing Trump vigorously.
But here’s what Orcinus wrote:
I’m really disappointed by the comments here. Like it or not, Trump is your president. He certainly deserves a lot of criticism, but people need to consider how to work with him so that he does a better job. It’s not helping that the media are being very antagonistic towards him. He deserves criticism, but a lot of it is overboard. Recently, Dr. Fauci asked the media to stop trying to create division between him and Trump. Fauci said that he doesn’t always agree with Trump’s choice of words, but that he has always listened to his advice and hasn’t contradicted him.
Similarly, it probably wasn’t the best idea to hype up chloroquine so much, but it’s a stretch to blame him for people ingesting fish tank cleaner. I’m seeing some of his quotes taken out of context. He is probably naive to think that people will be back in public by Easter, but he didn’t say that they were definitively going to do so. Recently, a journalist accused him of starting a eugenics program aimed at letting certain groups die (as if being elderly is a heritable trait). She was a writer for many highly regarded publications.
Think about how someone like Trump will react to this stuff. He’s stubborn and more likely to double down. He’s less likely to listen to reason the more that he is antagonized. Yes, a lot of people want him to lose the next election (myself included), but this pandemic shouldn’t be exploited to do so.
Lastly, there is a lot of nastiness directed at Trump supporters here. Calling them stupid and ignorant doesn’t help anything. A lot of Trump supporters are poor working class people. It’s a bad look when upper middle class people look down upon the lower classes for being too stupid to vote the right way. While I think that a democrat would make a better president, Biden doesn’t seem to be a great candidate either.
And, in case you've been in Ulan Bator and haven't seen this "perfect" imitation of Trump, I'll add it to
There is a time when someone throws the dye, fiddles with some ball bearings, and shuffles off the bridge that the First Officer takes over – oh wait.
Everyone knows this but I’d add :
Trump Derangement Syndrome is actually a disease of the Trumpsters. They are completely and totally deranged, just like their hero, Commander Bone Spurs.
Many of these psychotic Trumpsters? Have been busted for making terrorist threats agaainst Democrats, liberals and the media that Traitor Trump attacks.
Many of them have lately been busted for domestic terrorism acts in purposefully going out and trying to infect people with coronavirus and have proclaimed how they are going to go out and infect Jews, police officers, Democrats and liberals.
Some of these psychos? Are in prison for mass murdering others, like that psycho Trumpster murdering all those people in El Paso Walmart.
Sorry, Orcinus, but you are being the tone police. Even most of the Republican governors have mentioned how out of touch Trump is from reality.
I think the media criticism has been mild. We need more of them calling out Trump’s constant lying, fabrications and criminal activity. His administration will now allow industry to pollute more.
His attempt at justification of more deaths so that the economy can return is a crime against humanity.
All Trump Creature supporters and enablers are united in one way:
For whatever reasons, valid or invalid, they want to destroy the United States of America out of pure nihilism.
They are well on their way to achieving this goal.
They actually think? They are going to take over the United States. Of course? They been spewing this since President Barack Obama was in office. But? Now? They truly are getting real dangerous.
They also think? That the US Military and the rest of us? Are not going to stand up against them should they try to start their Civil War for Traitor Trump.
They actually think? Many of us “demoncrats and libertards” do not believe in owning guns, or defending ourselves, that we are all a bunch of little panty wearing punks and pussies.
I got news for them.
I have invaded some of their groups. Man, most of these punks? Are so overweight? They could not walk a half a mile without blowing a gasket. And they think? Because they play shoot them up video war games? That? Makes them real warriors.
Most? Have never been on a real battlefield. And? There is a huge difference when you are playing video games where you do not die and a real battlefield where you are being shot back at.
Yeah. They call for their Civil War. They keep forgetting? They lost their last one, as well as their kind lost in WWI and WWII. I guess they want to repeat their loser history huh?
Here are some examples of DERANGED Trumpsters.
Aug. 3, 2019: A gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22 people and injuring 24 others. The FBI labeled the massacre an act of “domestic terrorism,” and police determined that the alleged shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, posted a lengthy anti-immigrant diatribe online before the attack. “We attribute that manifesto directly to him,” according to El Paso police chief Greg Allen. Describing the coming assault as “a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas,” the screed’s writer said “the media” would “blame Trump’s rhetoric” for the attack but insisted his anti-immigrant views “predate Trump” — an apparent acknowledgement that at least some of his views align with some of Trump’s public statements. The writer began his online essay by stating that he generally “support[s]” the previous writings of the man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand earlier this year. In that case, the shooter in New Zealand said he absolutely did not support Trump as “a policy maker and leader” — but “[a]s a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose? Sure.” Crusius has been charged with capital murder by the state of Texas.
Feb. 15, 2019: The FBI in Maryland arrested a Marine veteran and U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant, Christopher Paul Hasson, who they said was stockpiling weapons and “espoused” racist and anti-immigrant views for years as he sought to “murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country.” In court documents, prosecutors said the 49-year-old “domestic terrorist” compiled a “hit list” of prominent Democrats. Two months later, while seeking Hasson’s release from jail before trial, his public defender, Elizabeth Oyer, told a federal judge: “This looks like the sort of list that our commander-in-chief might have compiled while watching Fox News in the morning. … Is it legitimately frustrating that offensive language and ideology has now become part of our national vocabulary? Yes, it is very frustrating. But … it is hard to differentiate it from the random musings of someone like Donald Trump who uses similar epithets in his everyday language and tweets.” Hasson faces weapons-related charges and was being detained as he awaits trial. He has pleaded not guilty.
April 5, 2019: The FBI arrested a 55-year-old man from upstate New York for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., one of the first two Muslim women elected to the U.S. Congress. She is an outspoken critic of Trump, and Trump has frequently launched public attacks against her and three other female lawmakers of color. Two weeks before his arrest, Patrick Carlineo Jr. allegedly called Omar’s office in Washington labeling the congresswoman a “terrorist” and declaring: “I’ll put a bullet in her f—-ing skull.” When an FBI agent then traced the call to Carlineo and interviewed him, Carlineo “stated that he was a patriot, that he loves the President, and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” according to the FBI agent’s summary of the interview. Federal prosecutors charged Carlineo with threatening to assault and murder a United States official. Carlineo is awaiting trial, although his defense attorney and federal prosecutors are working on what his attorney called another “possible resolution” of the case.
April 18, 2019: The FBI arrested John Joseph Kless of Tamarac, Florida, for calling the Washington offices of three prominent Democrats and threatening to kill each of them. At his home, authorities found a loaded handgun in a backpack, an AR-15 rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In later pleading guilty to one charge of transmitting threats over state lines, Kless admitted that in a threatening voicemail targeting Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., he stated: “You won’t f—ing tell Americans what to say, and you definitely don’t tell our president, Donald Trump, what to say.” Tlaib, a vocal critic of Trump, was scheduled to speak in Florida four days later. Kless was awaiting sentencing. In a letter to the federal judge, he said he “made a very big mistake,” never meant to hurt anyone, and “was way out of line with my language and attitude.”
April 24, 2019: The FBI arrested 30-year-old Matthew Haviland of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for allegedly sending a series of violent and threatening emails to a college professor in Massachusetts who publicly expressed support for abortion rights and strongly criticized Trump. In one of 28 emails sent to the professor on March 10, 2019, Haviland allegedly called the professor “pure evil” and said “all Democrats must be eradicated,” insisting the country now has “a president who’s taking our country in a place of more freedom rather than less.” In another email the same day, Haviland allegedly wrote the professor: “I will rip every limb from your body and … I will kill every member of your family.” According to court documents, Haviland’s longtime friend later told the FBI that “within the last year, Haviland’s views regarding abortion and politics have become more extreme … at least in part because of the way the news media portrays President Trump.” Haviland has been charged with cyberstalking and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. His trial is pending.
Some more examples of DERANGED Trumpsters
Oct. 13, 2016: After the FBI arrested three white Kansas men for plotting to bomb an apartment complex in Garden City, Kansas, where many Somali immigrants lived, one of the men’s attorneys insisted to a federal judge that the plot was “self-defensive” because the three men believed “that if Donald Trump won the election, President Obama would not recognize the validity of those results, that he would declare martial law, and that at that point militias all over the country would have to step in.” Then, after a federal grand jury convicted 47-year-old Patrick Stein and the two other men of conspiracy-related charges, Stein’s attorney argued for a lighter sentence based on “the backdrop” of Stein’s actions: Trump had become “the voice of a lost and ignored white, working-class set of voters” like Stein, and the “climate” at the time could propel someone like Stein to “go to 11,” attorney Jim Pratt said in court. Stein and his two accomplices were each sentenced to at least 25 years in prison.
Nov. 3, 2016: In Tampa, Florida, David Howard threatened to burn down the house next to his “simply because” it was being purchased by a Muslim family, according to the Justice Department. He later said under oath that while he harbored a years-long dislike for Muslims, the circumstances around the home sale were “the match that lit the wick.” He cited Trump’s warnings about immigrants from majority-Muslim countries. “[With] the fact that the president wants these six countries vetted, everybody vetted before they come over, there’s a concern about Muslims,” Howard said. Howard, who is white, ultimately pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation, and the 59-year-old was sentenced to eight months in prison.
Aug. 16, 2016: In Olympia, Washington, 32-year-old Daniel Rowe attacked a white woman and a black man with a knife after seeing them kiss on a popular street. When police arrived on the scene, Rowe professed to being “a white supremacist” and said “he planned on heading down to the next Donald Trump rally and stomping out more of the Black Lives Matter group,” according to court documents filed in the case. Rowe, who is white, ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of assault and malicious harassment, and he was sentenced to more than four years in prison.
April 28, 2016: When FBI agents arrested 61-year-old John Martin Roos in White City, Oregon, for threatening federal officials, including then-President Barack Obama, they found several pipe bombs and guns in his home. In the three months before his arrest, Roos posted at least 34 messages to Twitter about Trump, repeatedly threatening African Americans, Muslims, Mexican immigrants and the “liberal media,” and in court documents, prosecutors noted that the avowed Trump supporter posted this threatening message to Facebook a month earlier: “The establishment is trying to steal the election from Trump. … Obama is already on a kill list … Your [name] can be there too.” Roos, who is white, has since pleaded guilty to possessing an unregistered explosive device and posting internet threats against federal officials. He was sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Aug. 19, 2015: In Boston, after he and his brother beat a sleeping homeless man of Mexican descent with a metal pole, Steven Leader, 30, told police “Donald Trump was right, all these illegals need to be deported.” The victim, however, was not in the United States illegally. The brothers, who are white, ultimately pleaded guilty to several assault-related charges and were each sentenced to at least two years in prison.
Feb. 23, 2017: Kevin Seymour and his partner Kevin price were riding their bicycles in Key West, Florida, when a man on a moped, 30-year-old Brandon Davis of North Carolina, hurled anti-gay slurs at them and “intentionally” ran into Seymour’s bike, shouting, “You live in Trump country now,” according to police reports and Davis’ attorney. Davis ultimately pleaded guilty to a charge of battery evidencing prejudice, but in court, he expressed remorse and was sentenced to four years of probation.
May 3, 2017: In South Padre Island, Texas, 35-year-old Alexander Jennes Downing of Waterford, Connecticut, was captured on cellphone video taunting and aggressively approaching a Muslim family, repeatedly shouting, “Donald Trump will stop you!” and other Trump-related remarks. Police arrested downing, of Waterford, Connecticut, for public intoxication. It’s unclear what came of the charge.
“Orcinus wrote:
‘I’m really disappointed by the comments here . . . people need to consider how to work with him so that he does a better job.'”
Your disappointment is congenially noted.
Who hasn’t considered how to work with (and endure) Trump? How often does Trump consider how to work (and get along) with others? Does Orcinus hold up Pence as a role model, extolling Trump’s virtues as Pence does in every third sentence uttered in public?
Trumps protectors in all political offices will constantly lie, disimmulate, and gaslight. Pick any 5 minutes from the impeachment hearing when any one of them was speaking. 3.5 years ago they were, with the rest of us, speaking out against this noxious clown, and now all they do is Oscillate his tRump.
I will calm down a little when they show some backbone and respect for the truth.
One psychological features that may explain why some people support Trump would be a kind of bias “of least expectation” added to confirmation biases. These people know that Trump is not competent (he his a showman) so they expect that he will fail regularly and, thus, they judge him only by his successes, apparent or real. And they don’t want to listen to people trying to show is failures because they are not important.
Other subject:
Recently, Trump’s administration cancelled a deal with GE for the production of ventilators. To justifiy his decision, he said:
“You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’”
(see https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/26/trump-ventilators-coronavirus-151311 )
This “all of a sudden” suggests that he does not realize the size of the epidemic in the USA. Another possibility is that he wants to punish Cuomo because he puts his ego before common good. Anyway it is hard to understand why D. “the economy must go on” Trump declined a chance to help the economy.
Killer Whale’s post is in reality so damning to Trump, it has that whiff of sarcasm…are you sure it is not written by Titania?
No, I think it’s serious.
The fish tank cleaner that the man from Arizona fatally ingested was chloroquine phosphate. His wife, who also drank some but survived, specifically referenced Trump’s frequent mentions of chloroquine as the reason behind their misadventure. https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/man-dies-after-ingesting-chloroquine-attempt-prevent-coronavirus-n1167166
Hi, Orca.
Who gives a shit?
Where to even start with this person…
First, I won’t support ANYONE who lies the way Trump does. But unlike the thousands of other lies that have come from his pooched lips, the things he has said and continues to say about the virus are costing and will continue to cost human lives. It’s simply immoral and evil.
Second, he absolutely DID make it sound like chloroquine was a miracle cure even as Fauci corrected him over and over again. Again, a lie that has cost lives and deprived those who actually need the medication from acquiring it. Reckless and immoral.
“Exploiting” the pandemic? Wow. I don’t even know how to respond to that? Calling out lies that are harmful is not exploiting anything.
Lastly, I’ll call out anyone that lies, ignores evidence, or endangers others. That includes Dems, Repubs and family members. A lot of his supporters are also NOT poor working-class people. A vast majority are vile people who ignore his lies and get a chuckle out of it if it means that they can “own the Libs”. And even a Joe Biden with dementia would be better than Trump. Joe would respect and represent the office of the POTUS with dignity. He also has empathy, something Trump can’t even spell. He’s not my first choice but he would be heads-and-shoulders above Trump in a scenario like what we are currently experiencing.
Orca, I don’t think you are paying attention.
“… Biden doesn’t seem to be a great candidate either.“
I think this is the whole point of Killer Whale – to cast uncertainty and doubt about voting.
I don’t think Orca is what I would call a Trump-ite, as that would be a Trump supporter. The person seems more a kind of accommodationist.
Trump Derangement Syndrome is the condition where one rails against the man even when he does something agreeable or is not directly at fault. Our failure to be prepared in advance of this plague comes from many mistakes at all levels, but they absolutely do include Trump. But our system of exacting retribution is so broken now, I doubt there will be any.
I have spoken to quite a few people like this, people who are evidently reasonably intelligent but who constantly praise Trump, slam his critics, parrot his talking points, etc.
And I’d say about 90% of them claim not to be Trump-supporters. It’s bullshit. They want to have their cake and eat it; they want to be able to support this moron and share in the catharsis of owning the libs…but also they want to keep thinking of themselves as intelligent and ethical people and not sully their reputation by aligning themselves with Trump and his supporters.
It’s just cowardice and intellectual squeamishness.
Think of them as intelligent design advocates, while other Trumpites are basic young-earth creationists.
That is a kind and generous-minded defence of some guy down the pub who some people have been laughing at because of his views.
OK. I’ll stop criticizing tRump. I also will refrain from saying anything bad about serial murderers because it might antagonize them and what good would that do?
Orcinus makes two points. They are both worthy of discussion and should not be dismissed immediately. The first is that criticizing Trump in an acerbic fashion will only antagonize him and make him behave more irrationally. The second is that there is no point in attacking his working class supporters as being stupid and ignorant.
We are now in the midst of a pandemic that will change this planet (and not for the better) for many decades to come. How bad things will become will depend in large measure by the actions that Trump takes. We need to acknowledge that Trump is a mentally ill malignant narcissist. The actions he takes are often determined by whether he feels he is being liked or not. If he feels he is being attacked, he will seek revenge against those he considers his enemy. During this crisis, it is imperative that Trump make rational decisions based on the best professional advice. Perhaps many thousands of lives will be lost if the schoolyard bully gets enraged.
So, among the anti-Trump political class a very difficult choice has to be made – continue the attacks on Trump that he so richly deserves or mute the criticism with the hope that in a tranquillized state he will make decisions that can save a multitude of lives. My choice would be to go with the latter and save the frontal attack until September when we can hope that the worst of the pandemic will be behind us. This course of action will be admittedly an attempt to thread the needle – mitigate the pandemic while doing little to enhance Trump’s re-election chances.
It is very tempting for anti-Trumpers to vent their frustrations on his cult, which is largely composed of the white religious, who feel psychologically threatened by a changing world that threatens their values. Yes, they are either ignorant of or don’t care that almost everything Trump has done has had the effect of diminishing the quality of their lives. There is no reason that academics should not be studying them to better understand why they are what they are. But, from a political perspective it is a waste of time and resources to try to get them to change their minds. The evidence is overwhelming that nothing can be done to break Trump’s hold on his cult. Democrats should be expending their energies on persuading the undecideds and increasing anti-Trump turnout. This strategy worked in 2018 and can work in November.
Regarding the two points…
1) tRump will behave irrationally no matter what. “Don’t antagonize him” is a tiresome trope used also in attempts to shut down critics of religion. It has no more legitimacy here than it does there.
2) I’m afraid his supporters are stupid and ignorant. But I’ll agree with you to the extent that this is true for all of them, not just the working class ones.
I agree with GB James here, but most importantly on point #1. You have to be blind to think that muting criticism of Trump will suddenly cause him to behave better. He behaves narcissistically and irrationally no matter what people say.
I don’t spend a lot of time attacking Trump supporters so I don’t feel strongly about #2 as far as posting here is concerned. I do think that anyone who believes he’s a good President is severely deluded.
The big question is whether Trump can be “guided” to make the correct decisions. In our current situation of a worldwide pandemic where tens of thousands of lives are at stake, I think it worth the risk of not pounding on him for a couple of weeks in the hope that he will do the right thing. If this strategy doesn’t work, it can be abandoned instantly.
I’m sorry. I just don’t believe in make-believe.
First, do you feel better attacking Trump? I certainly do. But, what has it accomplished in terms of changing what he does? The answer Is nothing for the good in the policies he supports. In a normal time, I have no problem attacking him as hard as possible. But, this is not a normal time.
Second, you and everyone else who thinks that Trump doesn’t change his views or actions based on flattery are totally wrong. You seem to have forgotten Kim of North Korea. At first, Trump threatened to destroy North Korea. Then Kim wrote him a “love letter.” Suddenly, Trump was now his best friend. Trump can be manipulated. The idea is to implement the best strategy to manipulate him to do the right thing.
No, I won’t play the role of sycophant. Have at it. Tell us how it works out.
If you should lay dying because of a lack of a ventilator maybe you would have a different view.
Yesterday 246 people in the USA died as a result of COVID19.
“A couple of weeks” of that is 3,444 dead people and that assumes the death rate doesn’t go up.
You don’t have a couple of weeks. You didn’t have a couple of weeks at the beginning of March as it turned out.
“Trump supporters are stupid and ignorant”
I think it is worse than that. Trump is supported by a huge pyramid of people. This includes the senior members of the Republican party who understand full well how dangerous and deranged much of what he says and does is and how ethically suspect. Despite this, with few exceptions, they have continued to give him their full support from the day he became candidate. These people don’t have the excuse of poor education and shitty lives to justify supporting Trump’s bullshit, they simply are prepared to jettison all decency in order to cling on to power.
I pretty much entirely agree with you GBJames.
I might quibble a bit on #2 in that being delusional may be a distinction worth making between stupid and ignorant. Or may be not. But in my experience quite a few Trump supporters are delusional in that they simply ignore reality and substitute their own which leads them to make judgments about Trump, Republicans and Democrats that bear little resemblance to reality.
You say potato I say po-ta-to.
I do not think Orcinus is a Trump supporter. I think he believes that the pandemic is so serious that we should cease antagonizing Trump in order to deal with the problem more effectively. That would be reasonable, normally, but Trump thrives on slash and burn politics. It is what he wants. There is no reason to think he would act any differently.
Our “Orcinus Orca” has fallen prey to the “golden mean fallacy” — that the Goldilocks zone where one ought to be is halfway between the thin-skinned, petulant, dangerously inept soi-disant Leader of the Free World and those who call him out for precisely what he is.
Very nicely put, Ken.
Yes, well said.
Orcinus is right that people are being pretty hard on Trump for his coronavirus response but of course he deserves it. He didn’t just suddenly become an incompetent lying moron.
But I really would rather address Mr Orcas’ last paragraph wherein he wonders why some are so hard on Trump supporters.
Mr Orcas, I can’t speak for others but if you voted for the man after seeing the video of him ridiculing a disabled reporter then you are, by my definition, a person with extremely poor character. That incident alone is sufficient, though there are plenty to choose from, to exclude that man from any public office. He should have been driven from politics and public life and yet you voted for him. Why shouldn’t we be hard on Trump supporters? Knowing what this man is like it is Trump supporters who must first demonstrate a moral character; we cannot assume it is sound. Support for the man is prima facie evidence that it is not.
I entirely agree and have written paragraphs very much like yours many times over the past few years, some of the phrases nearly word for word.
Judging Trumps fitness for office is not hard. The evidence is clear and unambiguous. As you say, there are many widely available examples that by themselves alone clearly demonstrate that he is not fit for office in any society that decent human beings would want to live in.
This absolutely does indicate something of importance about the character and mind-set of the many people who support this scumbag.
I am amused that the Trumpians are all “FU Libtards!” until it becomes obvious even to the oblivious that Trump is killing people and the Trump Crime Family is robbing the country before their very eyes.
They they want to group hug and sing Kum-Bah-Yah.
Sorry, Trumpians, you were offered Cake or Death and you chose Death.
I don’t see ant evidence that Trump supporters have noticed “that Trump is killing people and the Trump Crime Family is robbing the country before their very eyes” or, if they have, they don’t think it is as important as being able to say “FU Libtards!”
Trump’s approval rating has increased by about 5% since the coronavirus crisis started. He’s actually gaining support.
Orc, you do have some pertinent points, like upper middle class people looking down upon working -or non working- class people.
It is the ‘basket of deplorables’ trope that hurt Ms Clinton so much.
However, Mr Trump did quite a few things I’d consider very bad, unpresidential and cowardly. He is a weak POTUS.
– He uses quite confusing, unstructured and populist language, always with some nasty insinuation or snipe to one or other group or individual (disabled, prisoners of war, gold star families, Mexicans, reporters, governors, you name it) when he is on the rails. Appealing to his cult (Yes, it is a cult)
– Contrary to most, I do not think he really lies very often, but just off the rails, bullshitting in other words: did not rain during his inauguration, the biggest inauguration crowd, airfields during the Revolution, hurricane sharpies, virus will be zero in two weeks, and a thousand other instances.
– He has shown and still shows extremely weak leadership during the present crisis. A Hoax, will be over by April for nearly six weeks, contradicting his experts, etc.
And when finally ackowledging the crisis not taking necessary measures and shirking responsibility. (A real leader takes responsibility, even if he is not the main cause to blame). The pandemic should maybe not be used to get rid of him, but what else to do with someone who so profoundly bungled -and still is bungling- it?
Mr. Stempels, you do know that bullshitting is just another name for lying, right?
Bullshit and lies are actually different. This book is short and interesting read on the subject.
“Like it or not, Trump is your president.” Yeah, that’ll be the day.
I think I’ll give this narcissistic, racist, misogynistic president the same kind of respect he gave Obama, which, in case “Orcinus Orca” has forgotten, was exactly zero.
Everything Trump touches dies, including the citizens he was “elected” to serve.
I both agree with most of Orcas’s letter (I don’t agree with the implication that Trump is susceptible to change) and admire our host for posting it without ridicule.
“He certainly deserves a lot of criticism, but people need to consider how to work with him so that he does a better job.”
I have seen no indication at all that Trump will do a better job if we would only give him less criticism. Orcinus seems to be engaging in wishful thinking here.
In fact, we’ve seen just the opposite play out in the past. He floats one of his stupid ideas to see if anyone salutes it. If he gets a fierce enough response against it, he drops it or is forced to modulate it away from disaster. This is surely what’s going to happen to his “re-open the country on Easter” idea. The virus isn’t listening and the local governments will not go along with it, except perhaps in the most Trumpy places.
A President doesn’t deserve respect just because they are President.
Nor is it “just his way of talking” if he incites violence, repeats conspiracies, incites people to self harm, lies almost constantly, ridicules others and denigrates media, many of which give him far more leeway than he deserves in the name of ‘balance’.
Trump is dangerous.
He has almost all the worst defects a leader can have. He thinks he’s smarter than everyone else. He thinks all deals are zero sum games. He is a narcissist, he surrounds himself with toadies and yes men, he refuses to learn (or is incapable), he’s lazy, he lies constantly, he appears to be only concerned with himself, he makes snap judgments based on god knows what. He is a con man, he has stolen from his ‘charity’. He has directly incited violence among his followers. When he’s wrong he refuses to take responsibility. In fact he refuses to take responsibility for anything. He either believes conspiracies or repeats them for his benefit. He is persuaded by the last people/person he listens to, rather than by evidence. He is so self involved and narcissistic he is easily manipulated. Trump is obnoxious when he is given evidence of his lying, misinformation, of his being wrong.
Trump appears to be only representing, or caring, about his own voters to the detriment of a large section, perhaps the majority of the citizens.
Trump is financially benefiting his businesses.
Like Bush Junior, he has filled agencies with political cronies and ideologues who don’t know what they are doing. That is what happened during the Iraq War (and reconstruction) which turned out to be such a mess. That is what is happening to America as policy is made by whim rather than by evidence based science.
Trump said he was trying to protect the ACA’s “previous condition” clause, many times, yet in reality his administration is in court trying to quash it.
If I pointed out all his lies I would literally be typing all day and all night.
As for refusing to work with Trump, Democrats have attempted to work with him, as the 2 trillion dollar stimulus package shows, they do work with him. On the other hand Trump (and Republicans) have repeatedly stonewalled Democrats legislation. Democrats have worked with Trump only to have Trump give them the middle finger when his information source, often Fox News talking heads, says it’s a bad deal.
Yes, it appears that Trump values Fox News talking heads over his own agencies, which he accuses of being ‘deep state’ that are trying to get rid of him.
As for Trump supporters, I have yet to see a Trump supporter make intelligent rebuttals to any serious criticism of Trump.
Because they can’t. The facts are the facts. Trump lies almost all the time, his lies are plain to see for anyone who is paying attention, but Trump supporters are willfully blind, willfully ignorant, willfully siloed in an information loop that is continually creating misinformation, conspiracies and are continually being told anything else is fake news. That loop is becoming ever more extreme.
They willfully believe nonsense and Trump’s lies without bothering to check.
When confronted with reality that Trump is doing exactly the opposite of what he promised they ignore reality.
Trump is not a king, he is an elected politician in a position that can literally mean the difference between life and death for many Americans. Citizens do not need to treat him like a fragile snowflake.
It is our right AND DUTY to criticize elected officials.
He wanted the job. He has the job. It isn’t our fault he isn’t the least bit suitable for the job. If he can’t do it, if he can’t take the smallest amount of criticism he can and he should RESIGN.
Because he isn’t fit for the job.
This could be literally hundreds of thousands of words long. This was just a tiny rehash of many much longer articles widely available that describe Trumps lies in detail and his many, many glaring faults.
“Who could have known health care was so complicated.” Trump
Feb. 26: “So we’re at the low level. As they get better, we take them off the list, so that we’re going to be pretty soon at only five people. And we could be at just one or two people over the next short period of time. So we’ve had very good luck.”
“This is a pandemic,” President Donald Trump said at a March 17 press conference. “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
Yes. Thanks for saying what needed to be said. If that’s TDS, so be it. Sign me up.
X 1000
This about sums it up Mr Orcas, even though Mr Danielson barely scratched the surface of Trumps malignancy. If you respond at all here, this would be the place.
Everything you say about Trump is true. But, until at least January 20th of next year we are stuck with him. In a time when the life of every human being on the planet is in danger, we must ask ourselves as to whether we can move Trump to do the right things to help mitigate the pandemic. It seems that many of the commenters here have succumbed to total resignation arguing that nothing can be done to get Trump to change his views and policies. I disagree with this total surrender. I argue that we cannot just give up. We must try to get him to change knowing that we may not succeed. As I have stated in previous comments above, due to his mental illness, Trump craves being loved and adored. This is why he held so many MAGA rallies. This is why Kim of North Korea is now his best friend. So, if saying a few nice things about him can get him to agree to send more ventilators to NYC, so be it. What I am proposing is cynically manipulative. There is no harm if it doesn’t work. But, certainly, the current policy of hurting the feelings of the mentally ill schoolyard bully hasn’t worked, and the death toll will continue to mount.
There’s a rare species of troll, named a “concern troll”
… I’ve seen only one on WEIT before. Fascinating, this might be one!
Love the way you pick the smallest things to defend, but ignore the outright lies.
“It’s a hoax.”
“Everyone can get tested.”
“The ventilators have shipped.”
This is not “it probably wasn’t the best idea’, this is not “naive,” but outright, calculated lying.
Lies that will continue.
I’m pretty sure it is apparent to most of us that you can’t work with Trump. You’re either his roadie or fired.
toadie!
That’s one of the best examples of autocorrect gone rogue that I’ve seen in quite a while! 😁
“Like it or not, Trump is your president. He certainly deserves a lot of criticism, but people need to consider how to work with him so that he does a better job.”
It does not seem to occur to this person that quite a number who contribute here are not citizens of US. If I understand anything about this sort of USian, his/her immediate response will be ‘None of your business’. My response to that, and the stuff about USians not trying to use this dreadful situation to get rid of this monster, is simply that I have and shall have grand, great-grand etc. children whose lives in the next 4 or 5 generations will be made miserable and cut short by the dreadful environmental policies of this monster, one who is being possibly enabled by his/her screed–assuming we are all not consumed in a thermonuclear war the monster starts.
Many other things could be said, and have been said by me and others. But let me be more mercifully brief than usual and just write this:
Once there are more than 20,000 deaths and 2,000,000 verified cases in the U.S. (that will happen, I assure you, maybe much worse), many more than would have occurred under any other feasible leader, even a faithful Republican, let us take another look at this screed. I am sure the writer will not then come out of hiding, if as likely he/she has not already ‘shown his/her face’. Many respondents here are quite openly public, if one spends any time reading this non-blog and its more common respondents.
True leadership often requires sacrifice. Putting the needs of the people ahead of personal or political gain.
This is a pandemic. Saving our people requires economic sacrifice. Economic sacrifice may cost votes come November.
A partisan leader would blame others and try to avoid political fallout.
A good leader would bite the bullet and do the right thing.
A great leader wouldn’t even pause to consider the political ramifications.
Which do you honestly think we have right now?