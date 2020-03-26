Winners of Nature TTL’s wildlife photography contest

Reader Laurie sent me a link to the BBC’s presentation of some winners of Nature TTL’s Wildlife and Landscape Photography Contest. I’m having trouble braining today (enforced solitude does that), so, for your delectation, here are my favorites. The BBC’s captions are indented. The fourth photo is a stunning example of crypsis (camouflage).

First, the winner among 7,000 entries.

French photographer Florian Ledoux took the winning photo, entitled “Above the Crabeater Seals”, in Antarctica.

Landscape winner: “Shadow Game” by Marek Biegalski.

“An aerial image taken in Tuscany in autumn light. A flock of sheep was hiding in the shade from the sun under the shadow of a tree.”

Wildlife category, highly commended: “Breathing”, by Bence Mate, taken in Romania.

“A brown bear growls a warning of its presence to an interloper, his breath vanishing slowly in the windless forest.”

Macro category, highly commended: “Nothing here but this tree” by Catilin Henderson, taken in Australia.

“The lichen huntsman (Pandercetes gracilis) is an incredible species of tree-dwelling spider from Australia’s tropical north. Its astounding camouflage enables it to blend perfectly with tree bark and lichens, and it’s nearly impossible to spot by day. “At night, I went searching for these spiders with a torch, using their reflective eye-shine to discover their hiding places in plain sight.”

Landscape category, highly commended. “Flower Power” by Brandon Yoshizawa, taken in USA.

“An incredible display of man and nature. The exhaust plume of a SpaceX rocket is lit by the low sun at twilight. “The plume takes on the shape of a flower with the trail almost looking like a broken stem, as it shoots out from behind the snow-capped Sierra Nevada mountains.”

You can read more about the photos, and see more, at the BBC site.