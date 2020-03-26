Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Thursday, March 26, 2020: National Nougat Day but also National Spinach Day. And, appropriately enough, it’s Solitude Day, though perhaps it should be declared Solitude Season. And today is Andrzej’s 80th birthday, for which I’ve written my own Hili dialogue along with the usual one from Andrzej and Malgorzata. See below.
It’s Purple Day in the U.S. and Canada, dedicated to bringing awareness to epilepsy, and, in Hawaii, it’s Prince Kūhiō Day, one of only two U.S. holiday celebrating royalty (the other is Hawaiʻi’s King Kamehameha Day, celebrated on June 11). The Prince, heir to the throne of the Kingdom of Hawai’i, was also a territorial delegate to the U.S. Congress, where he “won passage of the Hawaiian Homes Act, creating the Hawaiian Homes Commission and setting aside 200,000 acres (810 km2) of land for Hawaiian homesteaders.” Here he is:
News of the Day: Everything is still going to hell everywhere. The Senate finally passed its $2 trillion stimulus package, but it’s not going to do much. A $1200 check for most Americans won’t go very far, and of course the virus still rages. Nobody can procure sanitizer, and I will die from going to the grocery store.
And there’s this (tweet from Matthew):
Stuff that happened on March 26 includes:
- 1344 – The Siege of Algeciras, one of the first European military engagements where gunpowder was used, comes to an end.
Algeciras, called Al-Jazeera by its Moorish Muslim inhabitants, was retaken after a siege of 21 months by Castilian forces. It was the Muslims who used the gunpowder, in early cannons called “bombards”, but it didn’t save them.
Here’s an iron bombard from 1450 that fired 6-kg stone balls:
- 1484 – William Caxton prints his translation of Aesop’s Fables.
Caxton was the first person to introduce a printing press to England.
- 1812 – A political cartoon in the Boston Gazette coins the term “gerrymander” to describe oddly shaped electoral districts designed to help incumbents win reelection.
Here’s that first cartoon, with the caption from Wikipedia:
Printed in March 1812, this political cartoon was drawn in reaction to the newly drawn state senate election district of South Essex created by the Massachusetts legislature to favor the Democratic-Republican Party candidates of Governor Elbridge Gerry over the Federalists. The caricature satirizes the bizarre shape of a district in Essex County, Massachusetts, as a dragon-like “monster”. Federalist newspaper editors and others at the time likened the district shape to a salamander, and the word gerrymander was a portmanteau of that word and Governor Gerry’s last name.
And here’s Essex County now:
- 1830 – The Book of Mormon is published in Palmyra, New York.
- 1934 – The United Kingdom driving test is introduced.
- 1942 – World War II: The first female prisoners arrive at Auschwitz concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.
- 1945 – World War II: The Battle of Iwo Jima ends as the island is officially secured by American forces.
- 1971 – East Pakistan declares its independence from Pakistan to form Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Liberation War begins.
- 1979 – Anwar al-Sadat, Menachem Begin and Jimmy Carter sign the Egypt–Israel Peace Treaty in Washington, D.C.
- 1997 – Thirty-nine bodies are found in the Heaven’s Gate mass suicides.
Here’s a photo. The suicides were bizarre, as members of the cult thought that, after dying, they would board a spacecraft following the Comet Hale-Bopp. The circumstances of the mass suicide were bizarre:
To kill themselves, members took phenobarbital mixed with apple sauce or pudding and washed it down with vodka. Additionally, they secured plastic bags around their heads after ingesting the mix to induce asphyxiation. All 39 were dressed in identical black shirts and sweat pants, brand new black-and-white Nike Decades athletic shoes, and armband patches reading “Heaven’s Gate Away Team” (one of many instances of the group’s use of the Star Trek fictional universe’s nomenclature). Each member had on their person a five-dollar bill and three quarters in their pockets: the five-dollar bill was to cover vagrancy fines while members were out on jobs, while the quarters were to make phone calls. Once dead, a living member would arrange the body by removing the plastic bag from the person’s head. They then posed the body so that it lay neatly in their own bed, with faces and torsos covered by a square purple cloth for privacy. The identical clothing was used as a uniform for the mass suicide to represent unity whilst the Nike Decades were chosen as the group “got a good deal on the shoes”
Notables born on this day include:
- 1874 – Robert Frost, American poet and playwright (d. 1963)
- 1904 – Joseph Campbell, American mythologist and author (d. 1987)
- 1908 – Franz Stangl, Austrian-German SS officer (d. 1971)
- 1911 – Tennessee Williams, American playwright, and poet (d. 1983)
- 1913 – Paul Erdős, Hungarian-Polish mathematician and academic (d. 1996)
- 1931 – Leonard Nimoy, American actor (d. 2015)
- 1940 – Nancy Pelosi, American lawyer and politician, 60th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
- 1940-Andrzej Koraszewski, writer, activist, co-producer of Listy z Naszego Sadu (Letters from Our Orchard)
- 1941 – Richard Dawkins, Kenyan-English ethologist, biologist, and academic
- 1942 – Erica Jong, American novelist and poet
- 1943 – Bob Woodward, American journalist and author
- 1944 – Diana Ross, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
- 1948 – Steven Tyler, American singer-songwriter and actorv
- 1985 – Keira Knightley, English actress
Those who perished on March 26 include:
- 1649 – John Winthrop, English lawyer and politician, 2nd Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony
- 1797 – James Hutton, Scottish geologist and physician (b. 1726)
- 1827 – Ludwig van Beethoven, German pianist and composer (b. 1770)
- 1892 – Walt Whitman, American poet, essayist, and journalist (b. 1819)v
- 1969 – John Kennedy Toole, American novelist (b. 1937)
- 2011 – Geraldine Ferraro, American lawyer and politician (b. 1935)
Toole died of suicide of 31, but his novel A Confederacy of Dunces (well worth reading) won the Pulitzer Prize posthumously—in 1981! Here he is:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Hili dialogue is complicated, so Malgorzata explains:
Hili means that this ban on gatherings irritate her no end. She hates being banned from doing anything but this time she knows that she has to obey. So to relieve her irritation she decides all of a sudden that she hates huge gatherings. If she hates gatherings, no ban on gathering can irritate her.
Hili: I hate huge gatherings.A: Why do you say that?Hili: Because bans irritate me.
Hili: Nie znoszę wielkich zgromadzeń.
Ja: Dlaczego to mówisz?
Hili: Bo denerwują mnie zakazy.
And today is Andrzej’s 80th birthday! In honor of his venerable years and many accomplishments, I’ve written my own Hili dialogue using my own photo from several years ago:
Hili: I understand you are 80 today. Happy birthday, Andrzej!Andrzej: Why, thank you, Hili.Hili: To what do you attribute such a long life?Andrzej: To work that absorbs one completely, to a wonderful and supportive wife, to many helpings of cherry pie, and to a loving cat in the house.Hili: I think the last item is the most important.
In Polish (translation by Malgorzata):
Hili: Rozumiem, że kończysz dzisiaj 80 lat. Wszystkiego najlepszego!A: Ach, dziękuje ci, Hili.Hili: Czemu przypisujesz takie długie życie?A: Pracy, która całkowicie mnie absorbuje, wspierającej żonie, wielu porcjom placka z wiśniami i kochającemu kotu w domu.Hili: Sądzę, że ostatni punkt jest najważniejszy.
In the same house, Szaron slept inside: “It was a chilly evening and Szaron decided to sleep at home.”
From Malgorzata:
From Su. Poor Vincent!
A tweet from the Queen with a retweeted video:
From Mark Plotkin. I haven’t looked up the data to ensure that this is real, but if it is it’s plenty scary.
People are really being uber-silly during quarantine. Here’s a tweet found by Simon:
Tweets from Matthew. This first one shows a stain (not a shadow), which makes it look as if the bin is floating. Cover the stain and see:
A lovely video of the world’s smallest wild felid, the Rusty-spotted cat (Prionailurus rubiginosus) from India and Sri Lanka. Adults weigh only 0.9-1.5 kg, or 2-3.5 pounds, less than half the size of a house cat.
I like this because I’d be one of the people the Republicans want sacrificed to the Dow Jones Industrial Average:
We can all use a newborn lamb, right? (Sound up, please.)
