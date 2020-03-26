Disinfectants to use to kill Covid-19 virus

I’ve been kvetching about the unavailability of commercial products that you can use to kill coronavirus on packages, countertops, steering wheels, and so on. For of what use are recommendations to sterilize everything if you can’t buy the disinfectant?
In response, my doctor, Alex Lickerman, sent me a list of 287 commercial products, recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency, that you can use as sanitizers to kill coronavirus. Some of these must surely be available. I for one would like to use isopropyl alcohol and/or Lysol, but neither seems to be available (I can’t order the former via lab channels as the University is shut down for that.) But if you click on the screenshot below you’ll find an extensive list that surely cannot all be sold out.
If you know of some products that are available in pharmacies and grocery stores, and are not sold out or hoarded, by all means list them and tell us where to get them.
Here’s a list of 139 products provided by reader Lori Anne:
Just don’t mix your bleach and ammonium! Either is good. Both together is a health hazard.
For what its worth, a professor at Harvard states that the chances of contracting the virus from shopping or handling packages are minimal.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/03/26/dont-panic-about-shopping-getting-delivery-or-accepting-packages/
New York Times has a great, concise illustration why soap and washing your hands is so critical.
Click through it…..just 4 illustrations.
I was considering making a hand washing kit to keep in the car. A jug of water, liquid pump soap, and a clean towel. After loading groceries in the trunk, wash your hands right there in the parking lot.
Alcohol based lens cleaning fluid and lens wipes may not yet be on the radar for these troubled times. I have not found their concentration of isopropyl alcohol, but recipes for lens cleaning fluid are to dilute 99% to 75%, and I think 70-75% is considered good for Covid-19. My lens wipes and bottle of spray lens cleaning fluid smell very strongly of alcohol. I do keep lens wipes in the car now (Zeiss brand, from Walmart).
For what it’s worth, we all (well, most of us anyway) have the one thing guaranteed to kill coronavirus contamination; time. If you can, simply put suspect items away for a few days. If you can’t, well that’s what you’re kvetching about isn’t it? Wish I could help there.
The one thing I despise about such products is the horrific, lingering aromas the manufacturers put in them. As such, I default to the 70-ish% isopropanol as long as ample ventilation is feasible. I’ve overdone it before – eyes, contact lenses, airways needed to recover.
Additionally, the skin will become dried out with rigorous washing and such, necessitating a hand moisturizer. My pick is from the Eucerin product line – no perfume.
Yes, hand lotion has become a necessity for me.
Gloves are extremely useful when going out.
Note that vinegar does not appear on the list. I’ve seen comments from people who use vinegar as a disinfectant, but it doesn’t look like it’s effective for this coronavirus.