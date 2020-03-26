Disinfectants to use to kill Covid-19 virus

I’ve been kvetching about the unavailability of commercial products that you can use to kill coronavirus on packages, countertops, steering wheels, and so on. For of what use are recommendations to sterilize everything if you can’t buy the disinfectant?

In response, my doctor, Alex Lickerman, sent me a list of 287 commercial products, recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency, that you can use as sanitizers to kill coronavirus. Some of these must surely be available. I for one would like to use isopropyl alcohol and/or Lysol, but neither seems to be available (I can’t order the former via lab channels as the University is shut down for that.) But if you click on the screenshot below you’ll find an extensive list that surely cannot all be sold out.

If you know of some products that are available in pharmacies and grocery stores, and are not sold out or hoarded, by all means list them and tell us where to get them.

Here’s a list of 139 products provided by reader Lori Anne: