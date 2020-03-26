Baptist leader tells us that God doesn’t want us to sacrifice the old

Here we have the New York Times once again pandering to religion, publishing an article that says we should help save lives, including the lives of the elderly, not because of humanistic values, but because God says so. The author, Russell Moore, is described as “the president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention.”
Moore’s point, which many people have discussed without invoking religion or God, is whether we’re going to let people go back to work prematurely because the preservation of the economy (and other social values) is more important than the lives that would be lost by an early ending of the quarantine. Well, that’s basically true, but surely we’ll have to resume normal life before the world is entirely cleansed of Covid-19, so that itself is a form of tradeoff. A more important issue at the moment is how do we give care to young versus old people, or people who are immunologically compromised, when care is limited?
We have only a certain number of ventilators, and if there are two people competing for one, one 25 and the other 80, who do you choose? Reason would suggest that you’ll create the most well being, on average, by saving the greatest number of years to come. And that would favor the younger over the older, those likely to survive over those likely to die. That is the only humane decision, and you don’t need religion to make it (simple utilitarianism will do). Already, Italy is prioritizing Covid-19 care for those under 60, giving older people palliative care. When there are limited resources, priority must be given.
Of course Moore is correct that we shouldn’t—as Trump appears to want—blithely allow older people to die in the service of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but such advice doesn’t require invoking God. So why does Moore stick the divine in?
A pandemic is no time to turn our eyes away from the sanctity of human life.
We already are hearing talk about weighing the value of human life against the health of the nation’s economy and the strength of the stock market. It’s true that a depression would cause untold suffering for people around the world, hitting the poor the hardest. Still, each human life is more significant than a trillion-dollar gross national product. Stocks and bonds are important, yes, but human beings are created in the image of God.
There Moore is using the Bible as his source of ethics. Because humans (but not gorillas or ducks) are created in the eyes of God, we cannot automatically prioritize the economy and the fabric of society over people’s lives. But you don’t need the Bible for that. Try John Rawls, or Peter Singer (both atheists). And don’t forget that giving human life the highest priority over everything, including suffering, leads to spending millions of dollars to keep those in vegetative states alive, or to disallowing assisted suicide.
We must also reject suggestions that it makes sense to prioritize the care of those who are young and healthy over those who are elderly or have disabilities. Such considerations turn human lives into checkmarks on a page rather than the sacred mystery they are. When we entertain these ideas, something of our very humanity is lost.
Nope. Who gets the ventilator? The 25 year old or the 80 year old? Do we lose our humanity when we have to make such a choice? I don’t think so: we exercise our humanity.
. . .Vulnerability is not a diminishment of the human experience, but is part of that experience. Those of us in the Christian tradition believe that God molded us from dust and breathed into us the breath of life. Moreover, we bear witness that every human life is fragile. We are, all of us, creatures and not gods. We are in need of air and water and one another.
A generation ago, the essayist and novelist Wendell Berry told us that the great challenge of our time would be whether we would see life as a machine or as a miracle. The same is true now. The value of a human life is not determined on a balance sheet. We cannot coldly make decisions as to how many people we are willing to lose since “we are all going to die of something.”
You don’t need to see life as a miracle to come to ethical decisions about triage or ending pandemics. You need consider only well being versus other things we value. After all, there are thousands of deaths every year due to car accidents, falls in the bathtub, accidental discharge of firearms, and so on. In 2000, 17,000 people committed suicide with a firearm. Many people (though not I!) would say that the value of firearms outweighs those of the lives lost using them, and that the value of cars outweighs the 15,000 or so people killed in vehicular accidents every year. We make these decisions all the time, weighing known loss of life versus social goods. I don’t happen to think that we need guns, but I do think we need vehicles, despite Moore’s claim that every life is a sacred miracle. And during this pandemic, as we’ve seen from Italy, you simply can’t treat everyone the same way. Does Moore think so? (He doesn’t say, but that’s the implication).
It angers me that Moore claims God and the Bible as his arbiter of moral behavior when humanistic values lead to exactly the same conclusions he reaches:
That means we must listen to medical experts, and do everything possible to avoid the catastrophe we see right now in Italy and elsewhere. We must get back to work, get the economy back on its feet, but we can only do that when doing so will not kill the vulnerable and overwhelm our hospitals, our doctors, our nurses, and our communities.
Duhhh! (But I note that the Italian form of triage is in effect “killing the vulnerable”, but through inaction rather than direct action. The result is the same).
Truly, I can see nothing in his article that a humanistic atheist like Peter Singer couldn’t write, and without invoking the false idea that we’re made in the image of God. (How does that matter, anyway? God, who made us in His image, saw fit to commit repeated genocides in the Old Testament, and that selfsame God allowed coronavirus to spread over the globe and kill tens of thousands.) The “image of god” idea grates on anyone who thinks we evolved, and on those who believe we can derive our ethics (better, ethics, actually) without consulting a nonexistent being in the sky. So I could have written this last paragraph—except for the final seven words:
And along the way we must guard our consciences. We cannot pass by on the side of the road when the elderly, the disabled, the poor, and the vulnerable are in peril before our eyes. We want to hear the sound of cash registers again, but we cannot afford to hear them over the cries of those made in the image of God.
What part did g*d play in providing this poorest excuse for a leader at this time? They would not have to decide who gets the equipment if we had any kind of leader who was capable of doing the job. As it is, nobody had enough of anything. I guess NY has no shortage of reefer vans to store the dead.
Moore is a pro-lifer, so pretty much the worst sort of hypocrite on this matter. Though AIUI either he or his compatriots tried to defend his ‘anti-abortion but okay with killing old people’ position by saying he’s opposed to murder, not people dying (…from intentional decision to prioritize the economy). Uh huh.
My understanding – and I could be wrong – is that the purpose of all our measures is to change the rate of new cases from an exponential growth to a small constant. Once that is done, our health system can handle the flow of new cases.
I don’t know how long that will take. South Korea did an excellent job of stifling it. I believe it’s starting to look like China and Iran may have already reached that point too, with Italy not too far behind. But we are a much bigger country than Iran or Italy, and we didn’t take the draconian measures China or South Korea did, so it’ll probably take us longer. Still, I’m hopeful we’ll be back to normal by mid-May or June.
Here’s some good news though. Google “covid-19 mutation rate” and you get a bunch of articles across the political spectrum (Fox to WashPo) that agree it has a low mutation rate based on some primary scientific articles I wasn’t able to access. This is good news, as it means we may be able to wipe it down to minor nuisance status with a single vaccine, rather than having to produce a new vaccine every year as we do with the flu.
Ah, my apologies to both Moore and the readers here. I was thinking of R.R. Reno’s article and let my angry fingers type before I even read the substance. Time to step away from the news coverage, I guess, when all the religious op-eds start mashing together in my brain…
Moore’s piece is ridiculous and completely ignores the difficult choices faced by medics in the real world, in which resources are limited. Age certainly won’t be the only factor they will have to give consideration to, but it will be a significant one.
“Because made in the image of God” explains nothing, but dude talks like it explains everything. Further splainin’ needed dude. Religion + brain = scrambled eggs.
Besides, if we really were made in the image of god, doesn’t that mean that we’d all be invisible (or look like burning bushes, or pillars of smoke/fire)?
John the Revelator, who actually saw God, reports that He is the ‘colour of jasper’ (Rev., 4:3), which in those days was considered to be green.
Moore says “That means we must listen to medical experts, and do everything possible to avoid the catastrophe we see right now in Italy and elsewhere. We must get back to work, get the economy back on its feet, but we can only do that when doing so will not kill the vulnerable and overwhelm our hospitals, our doctors, our nurses, and our communities.”
Exactly. Moore has come to the right conclusion and I don’t really care why. If his belief in god led him to this conclusion, then I say “hallelujah!”
Criticize those who seem indifferent to the old dying e.g. Dan Patrick the Lt Governor of Texas.
“Christianity teaches that every single human life is valuable…”
Only if you ignore the Bible. And not just the Old Testament.
We have an obligation to point out this Christian pseudo-midrash, especially since it is the basis for the Pro-Life movement.
The question that troubles me here is this: If human beings just evolved (as we surely did), how is it that people are in any way morally special compared with anything else that just evolved? Specifically, what evidence is there that human beings deserve any special moral concern at all? Why (apart from obvious selfish concerns) should anybody care who gets to live and who doesn’t? This question needs an answer.
Rawls did not answer this question. He seemed to just take it on faith (and without discussion) that human beings are more special than, say, rocks or mosquitoes, and his reasoning proceeded from theme. Singer, from what I understand, does not regard human beings as morally special at all.
FWIW, I believe that there is more to a human being than just an evolved physical life-form. But I have no evidence that this is true. I take it for granted.
You ask two questions: one about animals and one about priorities in humans. Peter Singer has dealt with them both, and I refer you to his works.
As for believing in something without evidence, and, in fact, believing it strongly–taking it “for granted”, well, that’s one of the definitions of “faith”. And you should reassess your priors.
Actually, I was not aware that Singer made any sharp moral distinction between humans and other sentient animals–and I’d thought that he decried such distinctions as “speciesism.”
My question is whether there is any evidence that a human being is anything more than an evolved physical life-form with no more moral specialness than any other natural product. I don’t know of any such evidence, but that does not deter me from thinking we are something more.
The answer to your question is “no”: we’re evolved. But we also have cultural morality and can make rules. That doesn’t make us special, it just makes us able to ponder what rules are good.
I am surprised that you keep flaunting your certainty in the face of ignorance. I’m not going to put up with that for very long; after all, I’m a scientist.
The criterion most reasoning moral philosophers use is not ‘specialness’, whatever that means; it’s ‘capacity to suffer’. It’s reasonable to assume that a human has a great deal more capacity to suffer, to feel pain, than a mosquito.
I agree that capacity to suffer counts for a lot. But, as Hume would say, that capacity is an “is” from which one cannot logically derive an “ought.”
A mosquito would not accept this “capacity to suffer”-criterion without any objective (mind independent) evidence.
F.I. Humans may be the nicest animals on this planet but that doesn’t hinder them to score very bad in the “inflict the least damage to the world”-competition.
Basing the value of a living thing on a “capacity to suffer” seems to be build on subjective human opinions, and nothing else.
The coronavirus really is something like a philosophy thought experiment come to life. We have little idea what the fatality rate is and yet have to make decisions quickly. It seems to target mostly the vulnerable, but has crippling health effects for some percentage of young, healthy people as well, for reasons that are not understood and look random to us. There is an unknown, possibly zero sum conflict between the suffering caused by the virus and the suffering of shutting down the economy. More supplies could be made available by loosening FDA restrictions but loosening FDA restrictions could result in shoddy materials flooding hospitals. Etc. You could fill books (and when all is said and done, I’m sure people will) discussing these kinds of issues.
Arguably it is a form of the trolley problem…
I never liked the trolley problems; too much room for debate and too little chance of empirical confirmation.
I didn’t see this article in the New York Times, but, though I agree with you in opposing Moore’s point, I don’t object to the Times publishing it, as long as it’s clearly identified as Moore’s opinion, and not the Times’ . A more serious Coronavirus-related piece of news, to me, is that several, mostly “Red”, states have legally banned any abortions during the Coronavirus emergency, as “elective procedures”–another example of the “pro-life” movement’s taking advantage of any circumstance it can to undo what’s still legal in the USA under the Roe v. Wade ruling.
Here’s an article from the great Cass Sunstein (“Nudge”) on the cost-benefit tradeoffs of Trump’s “back to normal on Easter” vs continuing to hide from COVID-19:
This Time the Numbers Show We Can’t Be Too Careful
Hard-headed cost-benefit analysis usually confirms that it’s dangerous to be overcautious. The coronavirus is different.
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/opinion/articles/2020-03-26/coronavirus-lockdowns-look-smart-under-cost-benefit-scrutiny
I agree with Curtis. Moore comes to the right conclusion, although by reasoning I can’t accept. You can’t have everything, but I’m happy to have an ally. It’s the christians like Jerry Falwell who come to the opposite conclusion that I really oppose.
Didn’t you know? Abortion is only urgent when the anti-abortionist’s daughter is inappropriately pregnant or he inconveniently impregnated the house help. Completely different from ordinary criminal abortion.
Still, each human life is more significant than a trillion-dollar gross national product.
Ok then. Knock a trillion dollars off the US GNP and calculate the extra deaths from increased suicide, retirees depending on the stock market, and the families of the unemployed no longer able to afford adequate winter heating, summer cooling or medical treatment for their children.
Also, as opposed to any other time? Granted, there are times when triage is necessary, but itn’t it best to prepare for such circumstances so that the number of life-and-death decisions is the lowest possible?
Worse yet, you can take this religious argument (and I’ve seen it being done in various places including places like FOX News) and then turn it on its head by saying that we needn’t fear death, for God gives us eternal life. Further, he will protect us and we shouldn’t worry. Trump has summed this up in his favorite sound byte of the past few days, “Don’t let the cure be worse than the disease!”
Needless to say, you can’t arrive at this ridiculous position via an atheistic argument.
“Don’t let the cure be worse than the disease!”
This is a classic phrase that has nothing to do with religion, IMHO. It is often raised to encourage a proper cost-benefit analysis to be performed instead of relying on our, often misguided, default assumptions.
That said, I am not siding with Trump. Although he said this, I doubt he’s thinking about doing any kind of analysis. He just wants the economy to recover because he thinks it will help him get re-elected. In fact, it seems pretty clear that getting everyone back to work by Easter will simply cause the disease to spread faster, hospitals to be overloaded, and more people to die.
True, taken alone that phrase is practical and I think what experts are actually trying to apply in assessing solutions. Trunp, as is his practice, has managed to wrap it up with his own self-promoting propaganda and tie it to “all the beautiful crowds of people back in the pews for Easter” or whatever other ridiculous imagery he is trying to paint at these daily press events.
One of the sad things I see here is we have a great deal of control to pull economic levers to alleviate short term catastrophic fallout. The worst case scenario is a middling approach resulting in both an out of control pandemic and a long term economic slump. These ideas of flouting all the expert recommendations and “opening things up” too soon may put us squarely on that bad middle path.
The thing that might save us is the fact that many of the decisions will be made at the state and local level. This will help us in the cities and the blue states but perhaps not in red states and rural areas. The governor of Florida is refusing to give an order to shut things down and in Mississippi the governor passed an executive order that counters shut-down orders at the local level.