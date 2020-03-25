Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

We’ve reached the hump of the week but are a long distance from the hump of the pandemic. Welcome to Wednesday, March 25, 2020: International Waffle Day, Pecan Day, National Lobster Newburg Day (never had it), Tolkien Reading Day (not coinciding with any events in Tolkien’s life), and Manatee Appreciation Day, celebrating members of the order Sirenia whose ancestors invaded water independently of the ancestors of whales and seals. Remember, marine mammals evolved three times independently (from Nature):
Cetaceans (whales, dolphins and porpoises) and sirenians (manatees and dugongs) emerged during the Eocene epoch through diversification from the Cetartiodactyla and Afrotheria, respectively. Pinnipeds (seals, sea lions and walruses) emerged approximately 20 million years later during the Miocene from within the Carnivora.
Finally, it’s International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.
The Senate and President have apparently agreed on the pandemic stimulus package, which involves dispersal of $2 trillion. Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus.
Stuff that happened on March 25 includes:
- 1306 – Robert the Bruce becomes King of Scots (Scotland).
From Wikipedia:
Along with suggestions of eczema, tuberculosis, syphilis, motor neurone disease, cancer or stroke, a diet of rich court food has also been suggested as a possible contributory factor in Robert’s death. His Milanese physician, Maino De Maineri, did criticise the king’s eating of eels as dangerous to his health in advancing years. [Bruce was 54.]
Why are they always blaming EELS for deaths in those times? Are eels bad for you?
- 1584 – Sir Walter Raleigh is granted a patent to colonize Virginia.
- 1655 – Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, is discovered by Christiaan Huygens.
- 1807 – The Slave Trade Act becomes law, abolishing the slave trade in the British Empire.
- 1811 – Percy Bysshe Shelley is expelled from the University of Oxford for publishing the pamphlet The Necessity of Atheism.
- 1911 – In New York City, the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire kills 146 garment workers.
The story is well known: workers couldn’t escape because the doors were locked, and many died from jumping from windows. Here are some of the bodies of the jumpers on view so that relatives could identify them. The dead included 123 women (mostly Jewish women aged 14-23) and 23 men.
- 1931 – The Scottsboro Boys are arrested in Alabama and charged with rape.
This is another travesty of justice after a false accusation of rape in Alabama. Read the link. They were all eventually freed, largely due to the efforts (four years of pro bono work) of lawyer Samuel Leibowitz, shown here with the nine suspects, who were initially sentenced to death. Both the defendants and Leibowitz had to be protected by the National Guard against raging lynch mobs.
- 1948 – The first successful tornado forecast predicts that a tornado will strike Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
- 1957 – United States Customs seizes copies of Allen Ginsberg’s poem “Howl” on obscenity grounds.
- 1965 – Civil rights activists led by Martin Luther King Jr. successfully complete their 4-day 50-mile march from Selma to the capitol in Montgomery, Alabama.
- 1969 – During their honeymoon, John Lennon and Yoko Ono hold their first Bed-In for Peace at the Amsterdam Hilton Hotel (until March 31).
Here’s a short video of the bed-in. Ah, those were the days, my friend!
- 1995 – WikiWikiWeb, the world’s first wiki, and part of the Portland Pattern Repository, is made public by Ward Cunningham.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1863 – Simon Flexner, American physician and academic (d. 1946)
- 1867 – Arturo Toscanini, Italian-American cellist and conductor (d. 1957)
- 1908 – David Lean, English director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1991)
- 1918 – Howard Cosell, American soldier, journalist, and author (d. 1995)
- 1920 – Paul Scott, English author, poet, and playwright (d. 1978)
Scott wrote The Raj Quartet and Staying On, two books that I recommended yesterday.
- 1925 – Flannery O’Connor, American short story writer and novelist (d. 1964)
- 1934 – Gloria Steinem, American feminist activist, co-founded the Women’s Media Center
It’s hard to believe that Steinem is 85 today, but she’s still trotting around the globe promoting progressive and feminist causes. Here’s a good article about her from the New Yorker in 2015.
- 1942 – Aretha Franklin, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2018)
- 1947 – Elton John, English singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor
- 1965 – Sarah Jessica Parker, American actress, producer, and designer
- 1982 – Danica Patrick, American race car driver
Those who gave up the ghost on March 25 include:
- 1857 – William Colgate, English-American businessman and philanthropist, founded Colgate-Palmolive (b. 1783)
- 1918 – Claude Debussy, French composer (b. 1862)
- 1931 – Ida B. Wells, American journalist and activist (b. 1862)
- 2006 – Buck Owens, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1929)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s dialogue requires a bit of explanation from Malgorzata:
Hili is just marveling over the play of sunlight falling through the blinds. She knows a bit about how our brains can deceive us and create an illusions and that’s what she is remarking about.Hili: LIghts and shadows.A: Nothing extraordinary.Hili: A world of illusion.
Hili: Światła i cienie.
Ja: Nic nadzwyczajnego.
Hili: Świat iluzji.
And Szaron, also in Dobrzyn, is less pessimistic. Caption by Andrzej:
“Sharon says he’s optimistic. (It’s a trait of youth.)”
Szaron is getting tamer: he slept inside last night. As Malgorzata reports,
Revolution! Yesterday evening, after we sat on the veranda, Szaron just came inside with us. Andrzej closed the door and Szaron started to explore all corners. Hili sat on my desk and was fuming. We got Szaron’s nest, bowls and his litter box into the guest room, filled the bowls and closed the door behind him. And went to sleep. Hili slept with us. In the morning, Andrzej got up much earlier than I did and closed the door to our bedroom. Then he opened the door to the guest room. Szaron didn’t run to the door but went around the rooms, tried to jump on Andrzej’s lap when he sat at his desk, and went out with him when outside for a minute- and returned with him! Just now Szaron is out but was in and out a few times. Now we have to discuss with Paulina [the upstairs lodger who wants to be the staff of Szaron] what to do next – should he stay with us downstairs or will she try to entice him upstairs? He can be pronounced a tame cat now (I hope my shout of victory is not premature!)
It was a bumper day for cats in Dobrzyn yesterday. The feral black cat reappeared when Paulina (the lodger) was feeding Szaron. The unnamed black cat spoke:
Black cat: I was told that homeless cats are fed here.
Neaby in Wloclawek, the rescue kitten Mietek is bored silly and trying to cook up some mischief.
Mietek: I will think of something straight away.
From Vidya: sexual selection in human males:
Matthew shows us one of his three cats—the one that laid my nose open when I nuzzled it. His comment: “Ollie staring at the hated tom cat in the garden next door.”
From Richard:
Patrick Stewart, as his palliative for isolation (and for our enjoyment) is reciting a Shakespearian sonnet a day on Twitter. Here’s sonnet 116:
Skeptic Jen Gunther takes down Gwynnie for her apparel for visiting the farmers market. Read the thread.
Tweets from Matthew, who is sending a combination of bumming-out tweets and palliatives. One of the former:
. . . And one of the latter (sound up):
Another of the latter, posted by Matthew hiimself:
Some underwater crypsis:
“Are eels bad for you?:
“I don’t mind eels.
Except as meals.”
-Ogden Nash
Apparently the blood is poisonous, depending on cooking and digestion: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eel_as_food
Thanks for that link. I was unaware that that eel blood was poisonous. I did know that the ancient Greeks and Romans found eels delectable and even kept them in pools as pets. The scientific name of the Mediterranean (moray) eel is Muraena helena. In the Deipnosophists of Athenaeus of Naucratis, the eel’s beauty is compared to that of Helen, thus “helena,” a thought that I find quite fetching – Helen as an eel.
Now I’m going to look for mention of eel blood in Athenaeus and elsewhere in classical and medieval authors. Pliny and Aelian must have stories purportedly explaining why eel blood is poisonous.
Eels are very cool and intelligent fish.
It’s interesting to realize just how many Jews were involved in the Civil Rights movement, and the terrible reward which they got for it. As ‘African Studies’ courses across America teach that Jews ‘Owned’ the slave trade.
I’ve always found it ironic that one of the largest failed uprisings by African slaves took place not in the Americas, but in what is now Iraq.
The Abbasid Caliphate imported thousands of East Africans as part of a plan to drain the Tigris-Eupharates marshes. The slaves revolted and it took 20 years to put down the uprising. The leaders heads were paraded through Baghdad on pikes. But because it took place in the Middle East and not the America’s no one is taught about it.
I can’t find if this has been posted before. If so, apologies. It’s from January 2019 and shows how delicately a lion can stalk, etc!
How Not to Wake Up a Lioness
Have been caught up in the tweets of Holly Bik for the past hour! Mind blowing. Thanks for posting.
Leibowitz’s defense of the Scottsboro Boys was funded by the CPUSA. Still it took the big brass ones of Daniel entering the lion’s den for a New York Jew hired by Commies to show up in 1930s Alabama to defend a group of black boys accused of raping white women.
Leibowitz (and Joseph Brodsky, hired by the International Labor Defense organization) represented the defendants at their retrials. At their initial trials, the defendants were represented by a pair of local incompetents in a series of one-day trials (before all-white juries, the only type then permitted in the Jim Crow South). All the trials resulted in convictions, and all but one of the nine defendants (a 13-year-old) were sentenced to death.
Those convictions were overturned by SCOTUS in Powell v. Alabama. the landmark case first holding that the Sixth Amendment right to effective assistance of counsel applied to the states (not just as against the federal government). The Scottsboro Boys case also led to a separate decision by SCOTUS, Norris v. Alabama, holding that Negroes could not be excluded from jury service.
The Sixth Amendment right to counsel was finally given real teeth three decades later in Gideon v. Wainwright, where SCOTUS held that it encompassed a right to appointed counsel for indigent defendants. And in 1985, SCOTUS finally gave some teeth to the Norris decision by holding that prosecutors could not use their peremptory challenges systematically to excludes minorities called for jury service from being impaneled to sit on juries in criminal cases.
It seems the Norris decision was ignored in the O. J. Simpson trial. As I recall, the jury was almost all black women. Or, perhaps that was just the fault of the prosecution for not raising the issue.
A shiver went down my spine at that point.
Love Dewey Balfa’s music. I hadn’t known of him, now must investigate.
I also didn’t know that Hili was a Platonist. And I’m glad to know that Szaron is re-learning the benefits of being able to come inside, and that the door to a house isn’t a sign of a diabolical trap.
The amphipod is very cool.