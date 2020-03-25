Spot the frog!

Reader Douglas Pew sent a “spot the. . ” photo, this time an amphibian. The first picture is the puzzle, while the second shows the rescued frog.

As I finished clearing out the leaves of my window well I noticed this heretofore unseen inhabitant.  Either it leapt into the now leafless depression or I was deceived by its camouflage.  Likely the later, because when I sent the photos to my frog-adoring friend I was unable to locate the frog I swore I had just photographed. I persevered and there it was in the photo all along.

Can you spot it? (Click to enlarge.) I would rate this medium-easy. Reveal at 11 am Chicago time.

The second photo is the frog posing after his rescue. I do hope that he doesn’t return to the window well.  Even better, I will devise an escape route for future unfortunate wanderers. Perhaps chicken wire as one individual has suggested. As you may see in the photo another creature was less fortunate than this cute fellow so something must be done.
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 25, 2020 at 8:30 am and filed under amphibians, spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

9 Comments

  1. EdwardM
    Posted March 25, 2020 at 8:57 am | Permalink

    I did not find the living frog but the dead frog, or at least its skeletal bits, were hard to miss.

    Reply
    • EdwardM
      Posted March 25, 2020 at 9:02 am | Permalink

      Oh FFS, it’s right there next to his comrades mortal remains. I’m useless on these.

      Reply
      • jeremy pereira
        Posted March 25, 2020 at 10:19 am | Permalink

        Yeah. I was thinking “what are you talking about – it’s right there next to the arm (leg?) bones”.

        Reply
        • EdwardM
          Posted March 25, 2020 at 10:31 am | Permalink

          I once spent an entire morning searching the house for my reading glasses. I’m sure you guess where I found them.

          Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted March 25, 2020 at 9:03 am | Permalink

      I see the skeletal bits but also am pretty sure I see the rescued frog, too.

      Reply
  2. whyevolutionistrue
    Posted March 25, 2020 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    A toad, to be precise. Where and when was this? It would be interesting to know when the toads emerge from hibernation. A toad might, if the leaf pack is dense enough, overwinter in a window well, but it would then starve in the spring. 😦

    GCM

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted March 25, 2020 at 9:15 am | Permalink

    I have one of those deep window wells. It is very bad for trapping toads and frogs in there. I have to climb down in it to get the guys out of there.

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted March 25, 2020 at 10:27 am | Permalink

    I got it! Woopie! 😁

    Reply
  5. oldgote
    Posted March 25, 2020 at 10:53 am | Permalink

    I found it. So adorable!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: