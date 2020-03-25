Spot the frog!

Reader Douglas Pew sent a “spot the. . ” photo, this time an amphibian. The first picture is the puzzle, while the second shows the rescued frog.

As I finished clearing out the leaves of my window well I noticed this heretofore unseen inhabitant. Either it leapt into the now leafless depression or I was deceived by its camouflage. Likely the later, because when I sent the photos to my frog-adoring friend I was unable to locate the frog I swore I had just photographed. I persevered and there it was in the photo all along.

Can you spot it? (Click to enlarge.) I would rate this medium-easy. Reveal at 11 am Chicago time.

The second photo is the frog posing after his rescue. I do hope that he doesn’t return to the window well. Even better, I will devise an escape route for future unfortunate wanderers. Perhaps chicken wire as one individual has suggested . As you may see in the photo another creature was less fortunate than this cute fellow so something must be done.