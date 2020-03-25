Readers’ wildlife photos

We have several contributions today. The first is from reader Patrick Tracy, who sent a prize photo. His words (and those of the other contributors) are indented:

I take a lot of photos of the local critters. Some of them come out okay, but once in a while I get a good one. I feel like this might be up to par for your wildlife photos posts. It’s a Cynomys ludovicianus, a.k.a. a black-tailed prairie dog, caught in the act of a jump-yip. The photo was take at Rothman Park in Lafayette, Colorado on March 23, 2020 (yesterday).
From Reader John Crisp:

Here is a red kite [Milvus milvus] taken near the Thames in Berkshire, UK, this afternoon, during the one daily piece of exercise we are now allowed under the new emergency rules, no hardship to those of us fortunate to live on the edge of countryside.

And from reader Reese Vaughn, whose email header was “The best wildlife photo I ever took.”

Six years ago, back when I had a real camera instead of the Iphone. Brown pelicans [Pelicanus occidentalis] in San Antonio Bay, Texas

 

