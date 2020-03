I take a lot of photos of the local critters. Some of them come out okay, but once in a while I get a good one. I feel like this might be up to par for your wildlife photos posts. It’s a Cynomys ludovicianus, a.k.a. a black-tailed prairie dog , caught in the act of a jump-yip. The photo was take at Rothman Park in Lafayette, Colorado on March 23, 2020 (yesterday).