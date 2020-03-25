Marvel introduces two new woke superheroes: “Safespace” and “Snowflake”, and the names aren’t mockery

Yes, this is from the Daily Fail, but it’s also verified by Marvel themselves in the video below. Yes, along with the rest of journalism, comic strips are getting woker and woker. And the new characters, twins called “Snowflake” and “Safespace”, aren’t mocking the outrage brigade, but are serious names of approbation (they also have fluorescent hair, like all good Social Justice Warriors). Click on the screenshot to read the article.

Oy! An excerpt from the Fail:

Hulk has superhuman strength, Iron Man a powered armour suit. But it seems Marvel’s latest heroes boast the worthiest power of all: They’re super-duper ‘woke’. The comic book franchise is hoping to appeal to the so-called ‘snowflake’ generation by introducing two new characters – a pair of psychicpowered twins who are ‘hyper aware of modern culture’. Snowflake, with cropped blue hair and matching leotard, is non-binary – meaning an individual who does not identify as either male or female – and can make snowflake-shaped blades for throwing. And twin Safespace – a term used to describe an environment free of bias, conflict or criticism – can create pink force-fields for defence against any unkind enemies. The twins, who will be introduced as part of a series called New Warriors, see their powers as ‘a postironic meditation on using violence to combat bullying,’ according to cocreator Daniel Kibblesmith.

Here they are:

Now you’d think that these Woke Warriors would be greeted with universal acclaim by the Outrage Generation, but of course it’s called the Outrage Generation for a reason:

But the heroes have not been entirely well-received, with some claiming the characters’ names make a mockery of the LGBT+ community and others branding the release a cynical publicity stunt. One critic described the launch as ‘extremely tone deaf’, while another wrote on Twitter: ‘The Marvel ‘New Warriors’ are so badly designed I thought they were parodies of ‘stuff as many LGBT/minority characters in the main cast as possible’ series.’

If you want to see someone really outraged by these characters, see this YouTube video by “ComicDrake”, who argues that these characters are “insulting and not inclusive.” He thinks they aren’t really genuine diverse and nonbinary characters, but seem like “parodies”.

Well, dude, listen up: YOU CAN’T TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SINCERITY AND PARODY WHEN IT COMES TO THE WOKE! This is indeed Marvel’s idea of how to increase the “diversity” of comic-book characters, and the culture that gave rise to this mentality is “ComicDrake’s” own. He worries that this kind of character plays right into the hands of those who oppose wokeness (i.e., people like me), and he’s right. But it’s not our fault; it’s the pervasiveness of mindless wokeness in popular culture.

Yes, it’s just a comic book, and I can’t get nearly as worked up about it as does “ComicDrake”, but it doesn’t take a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.

Here’s Marvel’s videos introducing the new warriors: Safespace and Snowflake show up at 2:37. They even have special pronouns! Be sure to watch the whole thing so you can see how well the termites have dined, and how far they’ve burrowed.

Shoot me now, please.

