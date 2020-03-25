Marvel introduces two new woke superheroes: “Safespace” and “Snowflake”, and the names aren’t mockery

Yes, this is from the Daily Fail, but it’s also verified by Marvel themselves in the video below. Yes, along with the rest of journalism, comic strips are getting woker and woker. And the new characters, twins called “Snowflake” and “Safespace”, aren’t mocking the outrage brigade, but are serious names of approbation (they also have fluorescent hair, like all good Social Justice Warriors). Click on the screenshot to read the article.
Oy! An excerpt from the Fail:
Hulk has superhuman strength, Iron Man a powered armour suit. But it seems Marvel’s latest heroes boast the worthiest power of all: They’re super-duper ‘woke’.
The comic book franchise is hoping to appeal to the so-called ‘snowflake’ generation by introducing two new characters – a pair of psychicpowered twins who are ‘hyper aware of modern culture’.
Snowflake, with cropped blue hair and matching leotard, is non-binary – meaning an individual who does not identify as either male or female – and can make snowflake-shaped blades for throwing.
And twin Safespace – a term used to describe an environment free of bias, conflict or criticism – can create pink force-fields for defence against any unkind enemies.
The twins, who will be introduced as part of a series called New Warriors, see their powers as ‘a postironic meditation on using violence to combat bullying,’ according to cocreator Daniel Kibblesmith.
Here they are:
Now you’d think that these Woke Warriors would be greeted with universal acclaim by the Outrage Generation, but of course it’s called the Outrage Generation for a reason:
But the heroes have not been entirely well-received, with some claiming the characters’ names make a mockery of the LGBT+ community and others branding the release a cynical publicity stunt.
One critic described the launch as ‘extremely tone deaf’, while another wrote on Twitter: ‘The Marvel ‘New Warriors’ are so badly designed I thought they were parodies of ‘stuff as many LGBT/minority characters in the main cast as possible’ series.’
If you want to see someone really outraged by these characters, see this YouTube video by “ComicDrake”, who argues that these characters are “insulting and not inclusive.” He thinks they aren’t really genuine diverse and nonbinary characters, but seem like “parodies”.
Well, dude, listen up: YOU CAN’T TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SINCERITY AND PARODY WHEN IT COMES TO THE WOKE! This is indeed Marvel’s idea of how to increase the “diversity” of comic-book characters, and the culture that gave rise to this mentality is “ComicDrake’s” own. He worries that this kind of character plays right into the hands of those who oppose wokeness (i.e., people like me), and he’s right. But it’s not our fault; it’s the pervasiveness of mindless wokeness in popular culture.
Yes, it’s just a comic book, and I can’t get nearly as worked up about it as does “ComicDrake”, but it doesn’t take a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.
Here’s Marvel’s videos introducing the new warriors: Safespace and Snowflake show up at 2:37. They even have special pronouns! Be sure to watch the whole thing so you can see how well the termites have dined, and how far they’ve burrowed.
Shoot me now, please.
Snowflake and Safespace may be mighty heroes, but only Chapter 7 can save us now.
I have a hard time believing this isn’t a joke. Are they publicly releasing the trailer on April 1?
Or maybe it’s something like the Tick? Intentionally over-the-top trope-ish? (Over the trope?)
I’m pretty sure it’s not a joke. See the Marvel video. They are so embedded in their woke world that they don’t see how ridiculous this is.
This is Evel Knievel jumping a whole stadium full of sharks.
More like Pee-Wee Herman, but yeah a stadium full of sharks just got jumped.
This is hilarious.
Not many people realise that the world of ideas (politics, religion) is flat… and if you keep pushing an idea hard enough it drops off the edge.
“He who fights with monsters should be careful lest he thereby become a monster. And if thou gaze long into an abyss, the abyss will also gaze into thee.”
~Nietzsche
I actually like your expression better than Nietzsche’s. Nicely put.
I would like to introduce a villain named Free Speech to Marvel.
Just let that white male cis villain walk into a college campus, advocating for everyone’s views to be given a free platform, even the most odious forms and the New Warriors will collapse to the floor, screaming tantrums of being “inflicted violence” in defeat.
I see their twins and raise them a set of evil villainous triplets: Pale, Stale, and Male.
Marvel’s foray into trying to represent our evolving modern culture is pretty bad. A similarly treacherous faux pas was recently committed by Disney who tried to portray the first LGBT character in an animated film (a noble enough gesture I suppose by trying to create fictional characters that young LGBT might identify with), named officer Specter who is a lesbian cop in the film Onward. Problem is, she’s a one-eyed, horned, purple-skinned lesbian cop thus creating an inadvertent caricature of lesbians.
Evidently, the gay community is not happy and wanted one of the Frozen sisters to be lesbian but Disney said no.
There was also the live-action re-do of Beauty and the Beast, where Gaston’s portly sidekick has a pretty obvious crush on him.
From the video at 4:24:
This made me chuckle, coming from a comic creator who very much looks like the typical comic nerd. 😀
That said, most the other new characters (with “B-Negative” just grazing against it) are ridiculous in their own regard. A girl with a magic backpack (!), a boy infected with “experimental internet gas” having “unlimited screen time”.
Furthermore, Snowflake and Safe Space seem very much like a ripoff of Cloak and Dagger from 1982: An girl with offensive powers accompanied by a boy with defensive powers (although he could use them somewhat offensively by engulfing foes in the darkness of his cape).
Having grown up with the Fantastic Four, Spiderman,Hulk,etc. and reading Stan Lee’s columns monthly, I’m glad he’s not here to see this.
I like this take from “Critical Drinker”:
My favorite comment by the way on this video:
The main villain?
“White Man” with his doomsday device, the “Gendered bathroom”!
I’m not entirely sure this is real – a search for “Snowflake” at the official Marvel website came back empty: https://www.marvel.com/search?limit=20&query=Snowflake
Seems real:
https://www.marvel.com/articles/comics/introducing-the-new-new-warriors
Words for the world to note: YOU CAN’T TELL THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN SINCERITY AND PARODY WHEN IT COMES TO THE WOKE!