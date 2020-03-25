Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the pandemic

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “safe,” came with an email note containing two news links and a Patreon link:
Of course, there are some who genuinely think this is god’s punishment. Here are two:
Islamic scholar who called coronavirus “Act of Allah” gets infected
The 11th plague? Pastor claims coronavirus is God’s punishment for sin
Mo shouldn’t be drinking, of course, but he does like his Guinness! At any rate, the strip is pretty good: “We just have to keep the impure at a safe distance” indeed!
So is the invisible sky daddy, Jeebus the Dead Jewish Zombie Still Rotting on a Stick and Momo the Pedo Profit are sending this coronavirus to punish all the evil sinners huh? Is that why many Christians and Muslims are coming down with it and dying from it? Inquiring minds would love to know.
What will really make you upchuck is the guy who already got the virus, thanking g*d for saving him.
So does this mean all those sinner Christian pastors and prechers who rape kids, all the Christian Pastors of Hate spewing hate and death from their pulpits and all the Christians supporting and defending the adulterer in chief are all finally going to be punished for their “sins”?
I hope so.
When humans ‘really believe something’ like their religion, or even that ‘they are in love’ reason disappears, until of course we change our mind to something else. Then it repeats … like Nagel changing from atheist to believer… gag. It just shows how stupid we all are! Even Feynman said that we alway fool ourselves.
It’s always a shock to hear that supernatural omnipotent Divinities can unleash virus or tornadoes at will but are unable to appear in the sky and say to every humans: “stop being silly, these are my Rules! Follow them!”
And what happens to (religious) free will when a deity send punishment without warning? Is the message “do what you want but I will punish you if you act freely in a way that I find incorrect”?
A root problem with religion and it’s reliance on texts is that none of it can confirmed. The bible, for example, written decades after the supposed Jesus died, had to have been concocted from oral accounts. How accurate could that be? With 10,000 denominations having different interpretations of the texts, total confusion reigns. Now what fool would think that any god worth his offerings would set people up with such a flimsy instruction set. If a school teacher gave instruction this poorly such that virtually none of the students had it strait, they’d be fired for incompetence. See Matt Dillahunty’s latest on The Atheist Experience for more on this.
Here is something else about the Christian bible that many people have never learned about.
Until 1450? No common person? Which would basically mean? You or I? Could even own or possess a copy of the bible, or even a page from it. The punishemnt for you doing so? Was pretty sick. Either your hands were cut off and your eyes were poked out? Or you were put to death, especially? If you happened to be a woman in possession.
So Gutenberg started doing what is called the Mazarin bible. Or 42 line bible. But? The church went NUTS. They destroyed his printing press twice, they destroyed the copies he had made twice. He persevered but the Church did NOT want the common man to even have the bible.
One wonders why?
Is it my imagination, or are J&M sitting farther apart in the last frame than normal? Methinks there may be a subtle layer to the “we have to keep the impure at a distance” comment.
This is definitely the case. Social distancing.