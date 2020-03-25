“It’s hard not to be happy with the job we’re doing”

Yes, at this moment the Moron-in-Chief is doing his daily recitation of how wonderful he is, liberally larded with data like numbers of respirators and face masks as well as the usual insincere encomiums. (He just praised the White House as being “one of the most beautiful buildings in the world.”) His modus operandus is to minimize any bad news, covering it with a blanket of adjectives like “tremendous,” “amazing,” and “wonderful.” The quote at the top came from him.
And yet. . . and yet. . a new Gallup Poll shows that, as of March 22, Trump has the highest approval ratings of his presidency:
WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump may be enjoying a small rally in public support as the nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-nine percent of U.S. adults, up from 44% earlier this month, approve of the job Trump is doing as president. Trump also had 49% job approval ratings — the best of his presidency — in late January and early February around the time of the Senate impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal.
Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic may be behind his higher overall approval rating. Americans give the president generally positive reviews for his handling of the situation, with 60% approving and 38% disapproving. Ninety-four percent of Republicans, 60% of independents and 27% of Democrats approve of his response.
How can that be?
Hearing his voice, is like nails on a blackboard. Can they PLEASE stop these daily briefings by the President and replace him with somebody with less logorrhea?
It’s enough to turn any kind, generous person into seething misanthrope.
Well he has not shot anyone on 5th avenue, but it appears that around Easter he will start a process that could kill thousands of Americans, if not a couple of million. But, even after his followers flock to churches for Easter, and start dying after that, and indirectly killing many of the rest of us, they will still not blame him.
Worse yet, they won’t blame themselves either! As the pastor in Louisiana said, after bussing people in from five different parishes, “If people get COVID-19, how do we know it is Church and not WalMart?”
My theory as to why Trump is seeing a slight increase in approval ratings is the salesmanship is having an effect that comports in some way with the reality many individuals are subjectively seeing. The risk of COVID-19 is not high for any specific individual at the moment, so it’s quite easy for people away from places like NYC and other city centers to see this as a vast overblown reaction to a problem that’s just subtracting from Trump’s greatness; i.e. there’s a plausible world they can see where he is being treated unfairly and the rest of the world is suffering from mass hysteria.
However, as Governor Cuomo warned yesterday, wait a few weeks, a lot of America will look like NYC, struggling to contain the spread and free enough space in hospitals. I fear it could be even worse as we still have 50%+ of the population in the country under no restrictions. My prediction is FL is going to quickly become another epicenter, as there is a large elderly population and no shortage of people who think social distancing is ridiculous and simply aren’t participating.
the White House quote is no mistake. It’s like a magic spell to the followers – the White House itself a relic in the American civil religion.
I made a comment on another page that essentially concluded he will win in November, and I don’t see anything counter to that.
How safe is Democratic control of the House in the next election?
I think it is a rally around the flag effect, common in most national emergencies. In this case it is rally around the flake.
I think a part of tRumps increase in approval comes from the sense of national crisis – let’s all band together as one nation. The president just gets sucked into the gestalt by proximity. Another part is that for millions of Americans Washington, politics, the president, are far from their notice until something big happens. At that point, they have no memory of the causes of calamity, even if he’s standing right in front of them. He’s on TV, he’s moving around, waving his arms, saying something…it’s better than sitting alone and worrying by yourself. Such is the human condition.
The BBC doesn’t usually do opinion pieces quite as strongly worded as its New York correspondent’s take on Trump and the Coronavirus response: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-52012049
And of course people are following misguided advice: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/52012242
Yes, it is very disturbing that Trump’s popularity has risen lately. One reason for this, I think, is that there is a certain segment of the population that pays little attention to the news and are likely to rally around the president in a time of crisis. Thus, they are quite susceptible to the wiles of American’s greater drifter. Yet, these people are allowed to vote. Such is the price for having a democracy. This situation seems to prove also that there is nothing that can break Trump’s hold on his cult.
Still, perhaps we should not despair. At the Atlantic site, Democratic pollster Stanley Greenberg, argues that the Democratic chances are still quite good. His basic argument: “The United States is in revolt against Donald Trump, and the likely Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, already holds a daunting lead over Trump in the battleground states that will decide the 2020 election.” He then goes into a detailed explanation of why he believes this. I hope only that Greenberg is right. I’m still plenty nervous as the pandemic grows worse every day.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/the-democrats-dont-understand-their-own-strength/608611/
I read that article earlier as well. I think its arguments do have some sound reasoning. There is also the fact that 2016 stands out due to the shock of Trump winning, but had 100,000 people in 3 states voted the other way, we wouldn’t be in this situation. Sites like FiveThirtyEight had a Trump win well within the realm of possibility and thus far there is nothing to indicate that the standard polling and data analysis is somehow fundamentally broken in the age of Trump. Democrats have made massive gains in the midterms in 2018 as expected. It seems that the zeitgeist, which Trump has no doubt had a hand in creating, is giving Trump much more credit than he deserves, painting him as nearly unstoppable force that will be impossible to defeat. Of course, Trump could get re-elected but I think the lesson of 2016 simply reinforces the fact that humans are horrible at predictions, and only slightly better when we avoid emotion and use the data.
I believe the intelegencia thinks Trump is doing a horrible job because they hate Trump but I think all western governments have been incompetent. I just listened to a podcast where a Frenchman was excoriating Macron’s lack of response. Italy, France, Spain, etc have had as bad a response as the US. It was a difficult problem and none of the western government prepared or responded properly.
I am not saying Trump has been good (he hasn’t) but that Macron, Johnson, Sanchez, Conte have been no better despite having the advantage of leading smaller, more centralized governments.
Unfortunately, the blame game is mostly politics. I hear Cuomo blame Trump for NY crisis as though Cuomo has no blame in leading the state with the worst outbreak.
There was an article in The Atlantic this morning, which I can’t find now, explaining the spike in approval. It was written by an experienced pollster.
He explained that people cling to the security of the known during a crisis, and gave the example of Bush right after 9/11. Bush’s popularity and approval went to 90%, but only briefly.
The pollster further explained that such a spike is pretty temporary. He said that either the crisis gets resolved, and people go back to focusing on whatever they disliked in the first place, or the crisis gets worse, and people turn on the leader.
What he said made a lot of sense, and he gave other examples in addition to 9/11.
I hope he’s right.
The New Yorker had a good cartoon showing how Trump would use a face mask. It went over his eyes, while his mouth stayed open.
The Dark Ages have returned.
“Moron-in-Chief”
Moron – idiot – liar – these terms are far too kind at this point*. Clearly, unequivocally, the president’s decisions have made the country he is sworn to protect far far less safe, and illustrate how problems are not taken seriously.
*not a critique of the writing of this post…. why is the asterisk superscripted by default? That’s interesting…*^*^****hmmm*