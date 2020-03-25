“It’s hard not to be happy with the job we’re doing”

Yes, at this moment the Moron-in-Chief is doing his daily recitation of how wonderful he is, liberally larded with data like numbers of respirators and face masks as well as the usual insincere encomiums. (He just praised the White House as being “one of the most beautiful buildings in the world.”) His modus operandus is to minimize any bad news, covering it with a blanket of adjectives like “tremendous,” “amazing,” and “wonderful.” The quote at the top came from him.

And yet. . . and yet. . a new Gallup Poll shows that, as of March 22, Trump has the highest approval ratings of his presidency:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump may be enjoying a small rally in public support as the nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-nine percent of U.S. adults, up from 44% earlier this month, approve of the job Trump is doing as president. Trump also had 49% job approval ratings — the best of his presidency — in late January and early February around the time of the Senate impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. Trump’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic may be behind his higher overall approval rating. Americans give the president generally positive reviews for his handling of the situation, with 60% approving and 38% disapproving. Ninety-four percent of Republicans, 60% of independents and 27% of Democrats approve of his response.

How can that be?

Hearing his voice, is like nails on a blackboard. Can they PLEASE stop these daily briefings by the President and replace him with somebody with less logorrhea?

h/t: Lou, Muffy