Here’s the frog!

Did you spot the frog in Douglas Pew’s photo this morning? Here’s the reveal:
Ha! Here is the frog, crouched near the bones of the unfortunate fellow. [A predecessor who didn’t get out.]
Did you spot the frog in Douglas Pew’s photo this morning? Here’s the reveal:
Ha! Here is the frog, crouched near the bones of the unfortunate fellow. [A predecessor who didn’t get out.]
|A C Harper on Marvel introduces two new woke…
|JezGrove on Marvel introduces two new woke…
|rickflick on Wednesday: duck report
|Robert Elessar on Marvel introduces two new woke…
|John CRISP on Readers’ wildlife photos
I would rate that as hard. Damn hard.