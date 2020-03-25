Here’s the frog!

Did you spot the frog in Douglas Pew’s photo this morning? Here’s the reveal:

Ha! Here is the frog, crouched near the bones of the unfortunate fellow. [A predecessor who didn’t get out.]

  1. darwinwins
    Posted March 25, 2020 at 12:25 pm | Permalink

    I would rate that as hard. Damn hard.

