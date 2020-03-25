Going to war: grocery shopping

I’m running a bit low on a few staples, and so must hie myself to the grocery store this week. I will shop between 6 and 8 a.m. to avoid the crowds, but I called my doctor to see if there were any extra precautions I should take. After I talked to him, I became frightened for the very first time during this pandemic. Can shopping really be that dangerous?

The doc’s advice:

1.) Assume that everything you buy is contaminated with coronavirus, and deal with it accordingly.

2.) That means wiping down everything you buy with sanitizing wipes or Lysol—except, of course, for produce, which you must wash thoroughly. (He said he adds something to the produce-washing water, but I didn’t get what it was.)

3.) Put your grocery bag and groceries aside for a few days, except for perishables, before handling them, as the half-life of the virus on paper or cardboard ensures that you can touch them after a day, while for metal or plastic it’s three days.

4.) Wash your hands when you get home and then after putting away groceries.

5.) Assume that the handles of your bags are contaminated, so don’t touch them after you wash your hands. Sanitize the handles if possible.

6.) There is no need to wear latex or other gloves in the store. The object is ultimately to avoid contaminating not your hands, but your face, where the virus enters through nose, eyes, or mouth. Ergo, if you touch something with gloved hands, and then touch those gloves to your face, you’re just as screwed as if you didn’t have gloves. And besides, you’d have to wash your hands anyway after you take your gloves off, for you’ll have touched the possibly-contaminated gloves while taking them off. Deep-six the gloves, said the doc, and just wash your hands frequently and don’t touch your face.