Going to war: grocery shopping

I’m running a bit low on a few staples, and so must hie myself to the grocery store this week. I will shop between 6 and 8 a.m. to avoid the crowds, but I called my doctor to see if there were any extra precautions I should take. After I talked to him, I became frightened for the very first time during this pandemic. Can shopping really be that dangerous?
The doc’s advice:
1.) Assume that everything you buy is contaminated with coronavirus, and deal with it accordingly.
2.) That means wiping down everything you buy with sanitizing wipes or Lysol—except, of course, for produce, which you must wash thoroughly. (He said he adds something to the produce-washing water, but I didn’t get what it was.)
3.) Put your grocery bag and groceries aside for a few days, except for perishables, before handling them, as the half-life of the virus on paper or cardboard ensures that you can touch them after a day, while for metal or plastic it’s three days.
4.) Wash your hands when you get home and then after putting away groceries.
5.) Assume that the handles of your bags are contaminated, so don’t touch them after you wash your hands. Sanitize the handles if possible.
6.) There is no need to wear latex or other gloves in the store. The object is ultimately to avoid contaminating not your hands, but your face, where the virus enters through nose, eyes, or mouth. Ergo, if you touch something with gloved hands, and then touch those gloves to your face, you’re just as screwed as if you didn’t have gloves. And besides, you’d have to wash your hands anyway after you take your gloves off, for you’ll have touched the possibly-contaminated gloves while taking them off. Deep-six the gloves, said the doc, and just wash your hands frequently and don’t touch your face.
Now I have half a small bottle of isopropyl alcohol that I can use to decontaminate stuff, but I’m 100% sure that when I run out I won’t be able to replenish it from the pharmacy. And a friend told me that because of hoarding, there’s no Lysol to be had. What is one to do?
Crikey, all because someone ate a bowl of bat soup a few months ago!
Yeah I have no Lysol and just a bit of alcohol but soap and water is what is required. See if you can get your groceries delivered or if you can do curbside as well. I have a grocery delivery scheduled Saturday & I ordered for my parents so will drop off their stuff too.
The most amazing part of this story? That you were able to get your doctor on the phone.
Note that if you handle everything with gloves, and then put it away and don’t touch it for a few days, there’s no need to wipe it down with Lysol wipes (which are no longer available anywhere, in any case).
Yes; an alternative is to put everything away WITHOUT gloves, and then wash your hands and don’t touch the goods for several days.
That’s the process we’ve generally been following; just put stuff in a closet for a day. Or wash it if it’s produce.
I also figure that any process that’s going to kill salmonella and other “typical” food pathogens will likely kill this. So with anything that’s going to end up in the oven at 350+ degrees for more than 20 mins, I just take regular precautions (which includes a lot of before, during, and after handwashing anyway, because, again, salmonella).
We are not even going to the store anymore, although it is relatively safe here in southern CA. Many stores in our area offer buy-on-line, pick up at store. They bring it to the trunk of your car. We had to wait about a week to get a delivery time! Of course, you still have to wipe things down that you receive in this way, but you do not come into contact with other people. I never realized I loved grocery shopping until it was gone.
Good grief, Jerry! Now I’M totally freaked out. May you SURVIVE unscathed! If I live thru this plague (and your doc has convinced me that’s iffy at best), I want you around to continue your wonderful site. I’d send you some Lysol if I had any, which I don’t. Stay WELL!
It is not humanely possible not to touch one’s face without thinking about it:
Wearing gloves and masks probably helps preventing that behaviour.
Fine glitter works pretty well to get the point across. Ironically – but also realistically – the most annoying part of that sort of demonstration is that no matter how hard you try to clean it away, you’re still finding it days later.
Walked to the neighborhood Walgreens yesterday morning. Bought two bottles of alcohol, and a can of Lysol. They previously told that the truck arrives on Tuesday and Thursday morning, so get there when the doors open, because the good stuff goes quickly
Sorry about embedding the video. Forgot it did that.
Bleach, I believe is a good disinfectant. Diluted of course. I would use hot water and detergent where possible if all else is unavailable. Waiting a few days is another option.
I like the idea of wearing gloves, leather or cloth or whatever, which helps you remember not to touch your face.
Did the doctor say anything about wearing a mask – either N95 or other?
Soap, soap, soap, soap. And hand moisturizer. Keep those banana peelers intact. Use the alcohol only for surfaces you know are contaminated.
Yep soap galore.
The virus is most dangerous in airborne form where it can get into your lungs. The danger on surfaces is that you touch the surface and then your nose and breathe it in. Food ingestion is not considered a danger. That is why take out food has not been shut down. The virus on food will be killed in the cooking process or by the acid in your stomach.
Your doctor’s suggestions sound fine if you want perfect certainty against the virus, but who lives with perfect certainty? You could be killed crossing the street to the grocery store. People need to practice sensible risk management.
“People need to practice sensible risk management” would be an amusing grave marker. I thought “Meh, it’ll be fine” would also be a good one as I say that a lot.
According to Nextdoor.com, there are still grocery delivery services working. They are all busy hiring unemployed restaurant workers so may be getting up to speed again. This means much less exposure for you as you can pay ahead of time by credit card and have the delivery person leave it all outside your door. Then you only need to apply your soap and water, etc. A much shorter time to not touch your face.
Up here in the Twin Cities most grocery stores are reserving the first hour or two to us senior citizens on the theory that the stores have been sanitized over night and are therefore cleaner. Don’t go right when they open, though, since there will be a line and a non-social distance stampede. We try to show up about half an hour after that first wave has ebbed. All store employees are wearing latex or similar gloves in our experience. While this may seem somehow more sanitary it’s hard to see how the gloves don’t become contaminated themselves. Other than the washing hands and trying not to touch our face recommendations of your doctor we aren’t going to the trouble of sanitizing everything. I suppose it’s a fatalistic attitude but that seems to be a rather impossible endeavor. Not sure what it’s like in Chicago, but ordering for delivery demands patience. Delivery times can be days out, depending on where you order and what you want. Good luck. Stay ducky.