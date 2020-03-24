Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

It’s Tuesday, the cruelest day: March 24, 2020: National Cake Pop Day, an overly small dessert rejected by all food mavens, as well as National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day, a snack that one of my friends used to call “rabbit turds”. It’s also National Cheesesteak Day, an indigenous and estimable American sandwich, National Cocktail Day, National Agriculture Day,. and World Tuberculosis Day, honoring the birthday of Robert Koch (see below).

News of the Day: Everything’s going to hell in a handbasket. I can feel my own well-being eroding; for two days I have not spoken to another human being face to face, and I’m becoming grouchy (well, grouchier than usual).

Here’s a useful video about how to wash your hands. Watch it, please:

Washing your hands

Stuff that happened on March 24 includes:

And one of these concertos, No. 6 in B flat major (BWV 1051; 1721)—in particular the the last (allegro) movement—may be my favorite piece of classical music. Here it is performed in my favorite version, the one by Trevor Pinnock and the English Concert. As I’ve said before, this piece is very bouncy: if there were music for Tigger, this would be it.

More stuff that happened on this day:

1832 – In Hiram, Ohio, a group of men beat and tar and feather Mormon leader Joseph Smith.

1882 – Robert Koch announces the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium responsible for tuberculosis.

For this discovery, Koch won the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology in 1905. Here’s the great man at the bench (photo from the Koch Institute)

1921 – The 1921 Women’s Olympiad begins in Monte Carlo, first international women’s sports event.

1944 – World War II: In an event later dramatized in the movie The Great Escape, 76 Allied prisoners of war begin breaking out of the German camp Stalag Luft III.

76 men escaped, but nearly all were captured: half were shot and many returned to the camp. Only three men escaped successfully. They had dug a 103-meter tunnel under the wire and into the woods.

1958 – Rock ‘n’ roll teen idol Elvis Presley is drafted in the U.S. Army.

Here’s a video, sans sound, of Elvis being inducted. During his two years in the Army, Elvis was introduced to both his future wife Priscilla, but also to amphetimines.

1989 – In Prince William Sound in Alaska, the Exxon Valdez spills 240,000 barrels (38,000 m 3 ) of crude oil after running aground.

spills 240,000 barrels (38,000 m ) of crude oil after running aground. 1998 – First computer-assisted Bone Segment Navigation, performed at the University of Regensburg, Germany

2008 – Bhutan officially becomes a democracy, with its first ever general election.

Notables born on this day include:

1820 – Edmond Becquerel, French physicist and academic (d. 1891)

1874 – Harry Houdini, Hungarian-Jewish American magician and actor (d. 1926)

1886 – Edward Weston, American photographer (d. 1958)

1902 – Thomas E. Dewey, American lawyer and politician, 47th Governor of New York (d. 1971)

1909 – Clyde Barrow, American criminal (d. 1934)

1919 – Lawrence Ferlinghetti, American poet and publisher, co-founded City Lights Bookstore

Ferlenghetti turns 101 today! Here he is in front of the famous San Francisco bookstore he founded:

1930 – Steve McQueen, American actor and producer (d. 1980)

1976 – Peyton Manning, American football player and entrepreneur

Those who checked out on March 24 include:

1603 – Elizabeth I of England (b. 1533)

1882 – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, American poet and educator (b. 1807)

1905 – Jules Verne, French novelist, poet, and playwright (b. 1828)

2016 – Johan Cruyff, Dutch footballer (b. 1947).

One of the greats, Cruyff did all this despite smoking heavily. He died of lung cancer in 2016. Here’s a video of some of his great moments in football.

Meanwhile, there is no joy in Dobrzyn:

Hili: Do you see what I see? A: What do you see? Hili: A catastrophe.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy ty widzisz to, co ja widzę?

Ja: A co ty widzisz?

Hili: Katastrofę.

And in nearby Wloclawek, we have the return of Mietek the rescue kitten, who’s very nearly a cat now. Apparently his staff member Elzbieta is reading a book while Mietek looks on, wondering about the plot.

Mietek: And what happened next?

And here’s a new picture of Szaron. Since he was taken to the vet, examined, treated for an eye infection, given his shots, and had his testicles removed, Szaron is scared of coming inside. He more or less lives on the veranda, though he likes people (he sits on Andrzej’s lap, where he purrs and gets petted, and where he’s fed), but hasn’t ventured more than a few feet inside the house. The good news is that he seems to be getting tamer, and that he and Hili, though wary of each other, do not fight.

An amusing note from Malgorzata:

The sun is shining and both Hili and Szaron went out. They stopped and lay down on the grass about 2 meters (correct coronavirus distance) from each other, sneaking a look at each other and then pretending that they didn’t see. It was very funny.

From Merilee:

From Jesus of the Day:

From reader Su, who posted this as “Best covid meme ever”:

From Gethyn: The cops in Mallorca ain’t your ordinary cops. Does anybody know this song?

The Police in Mallorca, Spain making rounds around villages on lock down to do this 😭 To alleviate the anxiety of the people and to keep them entertained ❤

The Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Officer has an announcement:

My message to you all is clear:

– Stay at home to save lives

– If essential to leave your house, keep a distance of at least 2 METRES from other people. Anyone could infect you.

– Don’t hoard food or supplies (even cat treats) pic.twitter.com/eDbVAGSZrb — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 23, 2020

From Heather Hastie via Ann German. I don’t like putting depressing tweets up, but I’ll make an exception here:

This is a perfect spot. Run this over and over through November.

Tweets from Matthew. First, Saffy sees a gecko. (Don’t Siamese cats have the most annoying meows?)

These fish are getting the hell out of Dodge, for the Jacks are coming!

Absolute mayhem on the CCC just now when the sky went black and the crevalle jacks attacked a ball of baitfish #coracitycamera #baitball #crevallejack

My paternal grandmother died in the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918, right after my dad was born. I haven’t yet read this paper, but you can access it by clicking on the first link:

How much has and has not changed in a century: a very interesting discussion of the influenza pandemic of 1919.

Oh, man, that poor dude! Be sure to enlarge the video.

When working from home goes wrong 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Bats are the most dainty and neatest urinators I’ve seen in the animal world. Look how it shakes itself off at the end!

If you ever wondered how a bat pees. You're welcome. It's the best quarantine content I got.