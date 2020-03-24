Freud: Charlatan of the mind

About fifteen years ago, I decided to read Freud. After all, he was touted as one of the three greatest thinkers of our time, along with Einstein and Marx (all Jewish men), and while I found Marx boring, I could at least try to read Freud. And I did: I read a lot of Freud, including his major books on dream analysis, the psychopathology of everyday life, The Future of an Illusion, his book on jokes, his General Introduction to Psychoanalysis, and many of his famous case studies, like “Little Hans” and the “Wolf Man.”
I was appalled. As a scientist, I recognized that his works were tendentious in the extreme. He wasn’t following the data, but massaging the data to conform to his preconceptions. In other words, he was ridden with confirmation bias. In fact, I couldn’t find a single idea in his works that was new (the “unconscious” had been suggested by others), and a lot of ideas that were complete crap (e.g., the Oedipus complex). In the end, I couldn’t figure out why he was regarded as such a great thinker. While psychoanalysis was touted by Freud as a “science,” there was no science in it: it was in fact the opposite of science—pseudoscience based on faith (a religion, really) and, ultimately, on Freud’s ambition to be famous.
Then I discovered that a professor named Fred Crews, once chairman of English at UC Berkeley, had devoted a lot of his writing to criticizing Freud in an objective but hard-hitting way. He had several articles on Freud in The New York Review of Books (e.g., here and here), as well as two excellent books on Freud, which I show below (click on screenshot to go to the Amazon site):
And this more recent book (2017):
The second book, involving years of diligent scholarship, is delightful though distressing, for you’ll discover the true mendacity of this ambitious, preening, and narcissistic man. Crews, once a literary critic adhering to the school of New Criticism, writes extremely well (this is a biography of the early Freud), and simply takes Freud to pieces.
Although some critics dissed the book, I couldn’t find a single critique that took issue with Crews’s painstakingly-accrued facts about Freud’s life. These critics seemed to be of the pro-Freud school—that group of people who, even if they decry psychoanalysis, can’t bear to hear that the Emperor had no clothes. At any rate, I would urge you to consider the second book for your quarantine reading. It’s a page-turner.
Now LiveScience has an article about Freud with a provocative title (click on screenshot):
The spoiler is given in the title, but there are a few pungent quotes from Crews:
“Statistically, it’s conceivable that a man can be as dishonest and slippery as Freud and still come up with something true,” Crews said. “I’ve tried my best to examine his theories and to ask the question: What was the empirical evidence behind them? But when you ask these questions, then you eventually just lose hope.”
As damning an assessment as that is, it wasn’t always like this for the founding father of psychoanalysis, who wrote that mental health problems could be cured by bringing unconscious thoughts back into the conscious realm. In his own time, Freud enjoyed celebrity status as a leading intellectual of the 20th century.
Chief among Freud’s overflow of opinions was the “Oedipus complex,” the hypothesis that every young boy wants to have sex with his mother and so wants to murder his father, whom he sees as a rival. But there’s a catch. The boy also has the foresight to realize that his father is simultaneously his protector. Presented with this challenging scenario, the child is forced to repress his homicidal cravings.
“It’s just about the craziest idea that anyone ever had,” Crews said. When people asked about young girls, Freud hastily came up with another idea, the Electra complex. “It’s just a cut-and-paste job. Suddenly, the little girl wants to have sex with her father,” Crews said. “It’s completely ludicrous.”
I wrote a post about the second book when it came out, and referred to a podcast with Crews. That’s still available, and you can listen to it or download it by clicking on the screenshot, where you’ll get 51 minutes of food for thought:
What an insult to Einstein, being listed with those talentless hacks. He was a genius, and there were plenty of greater thinkers than Marx and Freud. Dirac and Feynman and Hawking, for example, and the Hawking wasn’t even one of the smartest physicists of his time.
I remember reading Chris Hitchens’ book of collected essays by non-believers and finding it extremely interesting and thought-provoking. Then I reached the essay by Marx. I was surprised by how incredibly long-winded and dull it was, and how it said almost nothing in the process.
I thought it was absolutely appalling writing, made worse by the constant use of chiasmi, presumably to inject some grandeur into the banalities and platitudes.
That was a real shock to me. Hitch’s critical faculties vanished out the window when it came to Marx’s writing.
There is one good thing (maybe the only good thing) we got from Freud’s work – Woody Allen.
We got so many great works of art from Freud, his influence in fiction has been gigantic. He gave serious writers license to effectively write about the fantastical and supernatural, because that’s what his theories of the unconscious are: fantasy worlds that impinge upon our real world.
Look at Twin Peaks – there is no way you can credibly write something like that without Freud’s ideas to lend an imprimatur of respectability to it all. It’d have been a ghost story before he came along.
Sure, he was scientifically pretty worthless, but he greatly expanded the scope of fiction. Narrative inconclusiveness, narrative impressionism, uncertainty about reality, worlds-within-worlds, symbolism, dream-logic…he made it ok to go hog wild with these things as a writer(in whatever medium).
Always had Freud down as a Fraud. Purveyor of utter claptrap.
From what I can gather is that there is no objective method or standards for evaluating the efficacy of any form of psychological therapy for mental disorders. There are no blood tests or scans that can provide this information. All the therapist can do is draw a judgment on how well the patient seems to be progressing. If the patient seems to be progressing, the therapist cannot tell if this would have taken place without therapy. Do most therapists accumulate data as to their success rate with patients and, if so, to whom do they send the results? Moreover, the therapist could be biased in reporting progress. How many therapists would be inclined to report that nine out of ten patients had no or minimal progress?
I’m not saying that therapy doesn’t help some people. What I am saying is that it is difficult to determine what therapeutic method is the most effective since there doesn’t seem to be any objective standards.
Originally, in the 60s, I was excited by Freud. Fascinating ideas which everyone took very seriously. I only read snippets but figured psychoanalysis was a real thing. A while later, I read an article of criticism that pointed out his lack of empiricism and I completely lost interest in him. There are still psychiatrist, I understand, who advocate Freud’s psychoanalysis, but most of the field has gone over to meds.
I have Crews’ book. Maybe I’ll reread it. I’ve got the time to read a lot of the stuff in my skeptic/atheist library.
In addition to his pseudoscientific psychologist crap, Freud also wrote on religion and was one of the most well known atheists for several generations. As I recall, his theory on religion was that the concept of God had historically been cobbled together out of the instincts and memories of infants and small children, with Deities standing in for parental figures who watch, punish, and reward.
Unlike the rest of his ruminations, this one always seemed reasonably plausible to me. I suspect the young mind’s imprinting of human caretaking authority figures is at least a factor in our formation of the Ultimate Caretaker. If so, that might then be an example of something Freud advocated which wasn’t total crap.
I very much doubt he came up with it though. Instead, he put a spin on it and made it popular.
Fred Crews is a treasure, not only for his utter demolition of the Freud cult, but also for two splendid satires: “The Pooh Perplex” and much later “Postmodern Pooh”, which I read only recently. Prof. Crews’ strength is his super-powerful bullshit detector.
At least we got the wonderful film, The Seven-Per-Cent Solution, from his existence! And Cronenberg’s A Dangerous Method, and I’m sure quite a few others I’m leaving out. But my brain is pretty fried right now.
Crews is one of my intellectual heroes: He embodies how a reversal of perspective (he was once a Freudian literary “critic”) can fuel a passionate, life-long career in correcting one’s own intellectual mistakes.
I rate him alongside Pinker, Dennett, Paul Fussell, Judith Rich Harris, in my intellectual growth over my lifetime.
And my favorite anti-Freud quote: “Let the credulous and the vulgar continue to believe that all mental woes can be cured by a daily application of old Greek myths to their private parts. I really do not care.”–Nabokov
I don’t see much of a scientific contribution from Freud. Like PCC I think he was basically just making stuff up – occasionally he happened to be correct, but it was utterly unscientific and mostly unfalsifiable.
But there is one area where he has been hugely, massively influential, and that’s in fiction.
The idea that there is a grand sub-surface world of impulses, motivations, meanings beneath every person’s conscious mind is enormously attractive – it adds mystery and intrigue to the most mundane of human functions, it deepens the psychological character of apparently straightforward, boring people, it satisfies the natural narcissistic desire to see oneself as uniquely deep and interesting, and containing multitudes.
Most of all his ideas allowed writers of all kinds of fiction to effectively write about the supernatural while retaining a respectable reputation; because that’s what Freud’s ideas are really, they’re magic and fantasy for grown ups*.
Now you could write about dreams, and dream logic, and the way the mind might be confabulating whole new worlds that live inside the head of the narrator…previously that would all have to be done in an openly fantastical or supernatural setting. And a lot of writers didn’t really take those genres seriously. So they avoided them.
So I’d say he massively broadened the scope of fiction and, while that wasn’t his intention, I’m still glad he existed for that reason. David Lynch’s work wouldn’t exist without him. The Sopranos. The Leftovers, Twin Peaks, Lost, Synecdoche, The Big Lebowski…etc.
The influence of his ideas is everywhere in fiction of all kinds, and I think it has enriched that part of our culture.
*Not trying to disparage the fantasy genre in fiction – I like fantasy as much as anyone.
You’ve put your finger squarely on my main beef with literature/creative writing, why I left the field before getting a PhD:
I promulgates bullshit cosmologies.
So I disagree with the tone of what you say.
I’m working overtime now to make up what I lost.
Literature needs a properly Darwinian focus to survive.
But what about jokes? You completely forgot about his contributions to humor;
“I worked with Freud in Vienna. We broke over the concept of penis envy. Freud felt that it should be limited to women.”
‘I was in analysis. I was suicidal. As a matter of fact, I would have killed myself, but I was in analysis with a strict Freudian and if you kill yourself they make you pay for the sessions you miss.’
Crews became an anti-Freudian after having written a Freudian analysis of Hawthorne.
I think Freud is a good example of how people sometimes select what they believe to be true based largely on function. One can see how Freud’s theories easily “worked”, in the era in which they were invented. There was still a lot of repression but not to the point where people were burned at the stake over it (in which case, I assume obsessing over various lewd ideas would quickly become unfashionable, as few things dampen titillation like a stake burning). It was perhaps an early form of tabloid culture, this idea that one was privy to scandalous insights about other people (with a sort of self-reinforcing “If you protest, it’s just more proof!” feedback loop). You notice today that when Freud is suddenly resurrected, it’s generally because someone wants to malign their enemy (This politician has such an Oedipus Complex!) You tend not to hear people say, in a warm moment of insight about a loved one “Wow, and then I realized my wonderful child has such an Oedipus Complex!”. Such theories tend to be to “otherize” people when we want to tell them what’s wrong with them. To that effect, I think Freud was (and to some degree is) so popular because people want to believe his theories.
It also seems to me that there is a theme in Western culture of wanting to find hidden meaning in things. Nowadays you see it in the way people obsessively analyze language – don’t get me wrong, I think language is fascinating and can tell us a lot, but I’m talking to “The secrets of the universe are hidden symbolically in this cookbook and also this album if played backwards!” levels. It’s like a sort of reverse Occam’s Razor theme that runs through our culture.
Examples abound of what happens when ‘One really believes’. Check out the second AEON article today which points out the bestiaries of the medieval age as leading to the 1290 expulsion of Jews from England … AEON can be received free everyday. To me this article is an interesting explanation of the lack of a Holocaust in England quite unlike that from Germany (because the Jews were gone from England). The European Holocaust can be traced back to Luther, St John and of course ‘when one really believes the Bible to be the Word of God’. And similar to ‘Thou shalt NOT suffer a witch to live’ … which led to the witch burning era. Or the crusades etc. A good book is Charles McKay’s ‘Madness of Crowds’ from 1841 … yes … 1841. Also Martin Gardiner’s 1952 ‘Fallacies in the name of Science’. It seems that again, science is the only decent honest method to determine reality.
I’m not a scientist and even I was disgusted when I first ran into Freud’s hypotheses. My first encounters with them were as references from some golden age science fiction stories. They immediately seemed like bunk and made me wonder how otherwise seemingly intelligent and thoughtful people could swallow such tripe. When I later took some time to do a bit of research and read some of his own words, my initial impressions were powerfully confirmed.
In my opinion Freud was a charlatan and, even trying to allow for the time and place he lived, a bit of a pig.