Find the hot chocolate!

Here’s a tweet from Mr. Lumpy & Friends, which shows a cartoon of a bunch of penguins. One of them is holding a mug of hot chocolate. Can you find the penguin with the libation? I’ll enlarge the photo below. (h/t: Matthew).
Reveal at 11 a.m. Chicago time.
You can click again to further enlarge. I rate this one “medium difficulty”.
Found it!
But why isn’t he/she holding the cup by its handle?
To warm up its…uh, hand, wing, whatever?
I found it too. Easy.
No fingers.
Easy peasy
Yes, also one holding a fish.
Finally found it! Not that easy, but I can never find the grasshopper in the forest in those other “Find the x” posts, either.
I generally find “animals in natural surroundings” challenges a lot more difficult and often impossible in any reasonable time frame (the jaguar would eat me before I saw it!)
In real life, the guy with the cup would be mobbed and robbed. 😎
Easy for those with “Where’s Waldo” training!
Correct–after finding the guy who did the analysis of all the Waldos,and checking it out, I knew exactly where to look.
I thought I found it, until I realized that was coffee in that cup… still looking…
I rate it easy.
This was a nice morning challenge.
Found it after reading the comment about “wing”.
But…but…which penguin has presently asymptomatic and as yet undiagnosed but nevertheless contagious Covid-19? They are NOT socially distancing! This is a disaster in the making!