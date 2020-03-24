Find the hot chocolate!

Here’s a tweet from Mr. Lumpy & Friends, which shows a cartoon of a bunch of penguins. One of them is holding a mug of hot chocolate. Can you find the penguin with the libation?  I’ll enlarge the photo below. (h/t: Matthew).

Reveal at 11 a.m. Chicago time.

You can click again to further enlarge. I rate this one “medium difficulty”.

  1. Diana MacPherson
    Posted March 24, 2020 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    Found it!

  2. BobTerrace
    Posted March 24, 2020 at 8:53 am | Permalink

    But why isn’t he/she holding the cup by its handle?

    • John O'Neall
      Posted March 24, 2020 at 8:55 am | Permalink

      To warm up its…uh, hand, wing, whatever?
      I found it too. Easy.

    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted March 24, 2020 at 9:01 am | Permalink

      No fingers.

      • Muffy Ferro
        Posted March 24, 2020 at 9:04 am | Permalink

        Easy peasy

  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted March 24, 2020 at 8:59 am | Permalink

    Yes, also one holding a fish.

  4. Sarah
    Posted March 24, 2020 at 9:11 am | Permalink

    Finally found it! Not that easy, but I can never find the grasshopper in the forest in those other “Find the x” posts, either.

  5. Simon Hayward
    Posted March 24, 2020 at 9:26 am | Permalink

    I generally find “animals in natural surroundings” challenges a lot more difficult and often impossible in any reasonable time frame (the jaguar would eat me before I saw it!)

  6. rickflick
    Posted March 24, 2020 at 9:30 am | Permalink

    In real life, the guy with the cup would be mobbed and robbed. 😎

  7. Paul Matthews
    Posted March 24, 2020 at 9:37 am | Permalink

    Easy for those with “Where’s Waldo” training!

    • John Dentinger
      Posted March 24, 2020 at 10:50 am | Permalink

      Correct–after finding the guy who did the analysis of all the Waldos,and checking it out, I knew exactly where to look.

  8. Don
    Posted March 24, 2020 at 9:46 am | Permalink

    I thought I found it, until I realized that was coffee in that cup… still looking…

  9. darwinwins
    Posted March 24, 2020 at 9:49 am | Permalink

    I rate it easy.

  10. GreenPoisonFrog
    Posted March 24, 2020 at 10:07 am | Permalink

    This was a nice morning challenge.

  11. Laurance
    Posted March 24, 2020 at 11:23 am | Permalink

    Found it after reading the comment about “wing”.

    But…but…which penguin has presently asymptomatic and as yet undiagnosed but nevertheless contagious Covid-19? They are NOT socially distancing! This is a disaster in the making!

