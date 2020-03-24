Books to read during confinement

Many of us are whiling away the viral hours by reading; I read at least three hours per evening and have a large enough stock of books to see me through a few weeks. I thought it would be useful for us to recommend readings for each other. I’ve read several books recommended by readers, and thought I’d proffer my own choices. I’ll mention just two today (one is a quintet), but by all means give us a few suggestions. Providing Amazon links is also useful because many libraries and bookstores are closed.
Click on the screenshots below to go to the Amazon links.
Native Son by Richard Wright. I’ve just finished this one, and, as I recall, I read it years and years ago. (It’s a sign of my age that I can’t remember for sure.) At any rate, this time the book seemed new to me, and I have to say that it is a great classic. Before it was written in 1940, there was really no “Negro literature”, as Wright calls it in his postscript. The book was an immediate best seller, and has been repeatedly banned in schools for sexual situations and profanity. But those are integral parts of the plot.
In brief, it’s the story of Bigger Thomas, a black man of 20 who lives on the South Side of Chicago, gets a job as a chauffeur for a white family (in Hyde Park!), and then commits a murder (actually two). I will say no more, but as a portrayal of the oppression of black people during that period, and its resultant effects on the psyche, it’s at once superb and depressing. A lot of the issues (pondered by Wright for many years before he wrote the book) are brought out in conversations between Bigger and his lawyer in jail. And many of those issues still remain: the South Side is still an African-American ghetto, and the psychological effects of this sequestration and lingering racism still must work their effects on people. Highly recommended.
The Raj Quartet by Paul Scott. These four volumes (The Jewel in the Crown, The Day of the Scorpion, The Towers of Silence, and A Division of the Spoils) must be supplemented by reading the sequel Staying On, which won the Man Booker Prize. This gives you five books to read while you’re waiting for the curve to flatten (if it ever does).
I consider this the finest work of postwar fiction in English, but not many have read it. (Christopher Hitchens agreed on its merits: go here for his short take and here for his 21-page essay.) Like Forster’s earlier Passage to India, it’s the story of a rape, both literal and metaphorical, the metaphorical one being the rape of India (“the Jewel in the Crown”) by the British. The complexity of the situation, as the days of British rule wane, is exquisitely outlined in Scott’s novel, which deals with a love affair between an Indian man and a British woman. (Note: it deals more with the British than the Indians.)
The complex plot is one draw; another is the writing, which is lyrical and beautiful. From the very first page I was hooked: here are the opening four paragraphs. When I read the first two paragraphs, the feeling of being in India immediately returns to me.
Here’s the novel, and the series of four volumes (don’t forget the fifth!) is amazingly cheap: from about $6 including free shipping from various sellers:
In 1984 a 14-part series was produced by Granada Television, and it’s available as a DVD on eBay for a pittance. It is a wonderful production that won all sorts of accolades (in fact, I was given my copy of the quartet by the show’s assistant producer). If you can’t stomach five volumes, how about 14 hours of good video?
We’re all shut-ins now, so help out your brothers and sisters by recommending an excellent book—and do say why you liked it.
My recommendation: The Pest House by Jim Crace. https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/92555.The_Pesthouse
“The Remains of the Day” by Kazuo Ishiguro. That’s an all-time favorite novel for me next to Steven Millhauser’s “Edwin Mullhouse: The Life and Death of an American Writer 1943–1954 By Jeffrey Cartwright.”
If anyone is look for a good comic novel, I recommend “The Feud” by Thomas Berger. Also: “Neighbors” and “Being Invisible.”
If anyone wants something of a Gothic nature, try “The Grotesque” by Patrick McGrath.
Complete Prose by Woody Allen is definitely worth getting your hands on if you like comic writing.
“…whiling away the viral hours…” is a lovely little phrase.
Thanks for the recommendation, Jerry! I have to get those books.
For anyone who wants pure escapism, I’ll once more recommend Shogun by James Clavell. I’m amazed how the hardcover version has retained its value. Please beware that the paperback version tends to fall apart, as it’s a thick tome, and all the handling and carrying about the house and in one’s bag speeds its disintegration.
https://www.amazon.com/SHOGUN-novel-Japan-I-one/dp/B000OYI914/ref=sr_1_3_twi_har_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1544588658&sr=1-3&keywords=shogun
I loved it when I read it right after publication (I was a teenager). Taipan is also excellent.
I read this in my younger days too. The entire series is very good, including Whirlwind.
.. speed, that is…
If anyone is looking for good read in fiction, I heartily recommend Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. It’s a debut novel by a retired wildlife biologist whose only previous published works chronicled the decades she spent in the deserts and valleys of Botswana and Zambia, where she studied hyenas, lions and elephants.
A true publishing phenomenon, Putnam thought so little of it that the original printing was 28,000 copies. To date it has spent nearly 2 years on the NYT best-seller list, mostly at #1, there have been 4 1/2 million copies sold, and foreign rights sold in 41 countries.
It’s a story of a lonely girl coming of age in the marshes of N. Carolina, where she takes solace in the wildlife and natural wonder of the marshes. There’s mystery and a murder involved, all in all a really good yarn.
I have been really needing distraction at this time; and I’ve gone back to read the Aubrey/Maturin series, by Patrick O’Brian (again, is this the fourth time?).
I still love every bit of it. What a story. What a writer.
And of course, the series was made into the finest sailing movie ever, Master & Commander. With book and movie, no need to worry about ‘the lesser of two weevils,’ as either choice is a fine one.
Indeed, it’s been around 20 years since the film hasn’t? SO sad they never did more of them. Crowe and Bettany were amazing in the film.
I’m not a big science fiction fan, but The Sparrow, by Mary Doria Russell, blew me away. The less said about the plot the better, but I recommend reading the reviews in Amazon, especially if you balk at the idea of a story whose main character is a Jesuit priest.
As a former Jebbie, I was astounded at how accurately Russell captures the humor, disrespect for authority, and overall culture of the Jesuits, especially being a woman. There’s a sequel as well, but I’m getting ahead of my skis. The NY Times Book Review called it “A startling, engrossing, and moral work of fiction,” and it is all that and more.
Would love to hear from someone else who has read it.
David Deutsch: The Beginning of Infinity
Recently re-read this for the third time. I’ve never read a science book, or at least a physics book, that has as many fascinating ideas in a single chapter as this. He pushes things as much as he can, and some of it is very speculative, but it never veers too far into the wilds.
Richmal Crompton: Just William
Don’t know if these were ever sold in America but they’re wonderful children’s books that actually improve when you read them as an adult. Very dry humour, light, perfect for now.
Behave: Robert Sapolsky
Hugely moreish, fascinating tidbits of information every page, particularly interesting section on the emotional differences between the minds of teenagers and the rest of us.
How Democracies Die: Lavitsky/Zablitt
Every day this book becomes more frighteningly accurate. Most striking is the section where they identify what is, to them, the single biggest danger to America under Trump: the possibility of him weaponising a national emergency and using it to his own ends.
So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed: Jon Ronson
He’s always pruriently amusing and this is no exception. Some outrageous stories in it.
I offer one American History book as I know many are not big readers of this subject or they get what they need from the internet. The book is the latest by Joseph Ellis, American Dialogue, The Founders And Us. Ellis is a specialist in the colonial period and adds a bit of current political divide with this one. Lots of information here on Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Madison, George Washington and other important contributors. I promise you will learn much you did not know. You will also get the story on the second amendment you cannot get anywhere else. It is all packed into 239 pages.
I’m reading City of Sacrifice: The Aztec Empire and the Role of Violence in Civilization by David Carrasco.
I’m not sure it was the right choice during stressful times.
Native Son is a masterpiece. So is Stoner by John Williams. Trollope is worth a visit but the Cromwell trilogy by Hilary Mantel is truly outstanding.
Not particularly uplifting, but I have always been fascinated by the rise of Nazism in the interwar years. Three fine current books I can recommend. The two volume biography of Hitler by Volker Ullrich, Ascent and Downfall. Downfall has just come out and not yet available in the US so I ordered it from the UK and devoured it. Ascent is actually more interesting for understanding Hitler. In Downfall, the war gets in the way, although I gained many insights into Hitler, in particular his fatal flaw that caused his downfall.
I am now reading Hitler’s First Hundred Days by Peter Fritzsche, which is less about Hitler but about why the population embraced his message. One interesting fact when comparing Hitler to, say, Trump. The Nazi movement was a youth movement. The idealistic youth of Germany were Hitler’s main supporters. The reactionary old guard just thought they could use him to destroy the Social Democrats and Communists.
Good recent reads:
Race Against Time, by Jerry Mitchell, about prosecuting some of the civil rights crimes decades later. Good tale.
John Adams, by David McCullough. It took me an age to get to this; but it was great. McCullough is a great writer.
I can also heartily recommend his The Wright Brothers, The Great Bridge (the Brooklyn Bridge), and The Path Between the Seas (The Panama Canal).
Its Head Came Off by Accident by Muffy Mead-Ferro
War and Trupentine, by Stefan Hertmans. As you can see, I lean heavily to NF. I loved this novel.
Churchill, Walking with Destiny by Andrew Roberts. Most excellent.
One Way Ticket: Nine Lives on Two Wheels, by Jonathan Vaughters. Engaging memoir about a life in pro cycling.
Limits of the Known, by David Roberts (who is most unfortunately very ill with cancer; but hanging in there). One of the best writers about adventure and the outdoors.
Also his: The Lost World of the Old Ones: Discoveries in the Ancient Southwest, In Search of the Old Ones, Finding Everett Ruess: The Life and Unsolved Disappearance of a Legendary Wilderness Explorer, Last of His Kind: The Life and Adventures of Bradford Washburn, America’s Boldest Mountaineer, Moments of Doubt and Other Mountaineering Writings, and The Pueblo Revolt: The Secret Rebellion That Drove the Spaniards Out of the Southwest.
OK, that’s more than enough.
Christ. I suspected I was lightly read but you just confirmed it.
Now if there was a ‘videogames to play during confinement’ article I might be able to keep up.
How about “Drive your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead” by Olga Tokarczuk. A murder mystery but not a conventional one!
To succumb to the apocalyptic, “The Road” by Cormac McCarthy.
Will be reading Plow soon. Read and enjoyed her first one. The Olive Kitteredge books by elizabeth Strout, plus her first one, Amy and Isabelle.
Will be reading Plow soon. Read and enjoyed her first one. The Olive Kitteredge books by elizabeth Strout, plus her first one, Amy and Isabelle.
Will be reading Plow soon. Read and enjoyed her first one. The Olive Kitteredge books by elizabeth Strout, plus her first one, Amy and Isabelle.
Definitely, Thomas Mann’s “The Magic Mountain”—but only in the original English translation. Six-hundred pages is a long read, and the first fifty pages or so are pretty tedious. But once Mann finds his groove, the comedy and pathos of the book predominate. Also, Gore Vidal’s, “Burr”. I remember reading a glowing review of this book in London’s old, “Encounter” magazine—the reviewer, though he signed his review as, “Anonymous”, had all the earmarks of a Hitchens’ piece. (Hitchens wrote extensively for, “Encounter” in the 70’s).
Native Son was a milestone in “Negro literature” (so-called), but before him there were the “Harlem Renaissance” writers like Langston Hughes, who was known primarily for his poetry and plays, but also wrote the novel Not Without Laughter and the short story collection The Ways of White Folks, and like Zora Neale Hurston, who wrote the novel Their Eyes Were Watching God.
And before them there was the non-fiction writing of W.E.B. Du Bois, such as The Souls of Black Folk. And before any of them there were Frederick Douglass’s three autobiographies.
Now is the time for long reads – or even to sit back and have 136 different persons reading you the 135 chapters + epilogue of Moby Dick:
http://www.mobydickbigread.com/
(I may read chapter 30 myself)
What a great link. Thanks!
I might need to get back into vol 1 of Caro’s massive series on LBJ, and maybe finally begin Finnegan’s Wake?
I’m (re)reading Salman Rushdie’s brilliant Two Years Eight Months 28 Days. Great story about the world suddenly been turned upside down and people freaking out a great deal because they’re being attacked by genies from ancient Persian mythology and don’t understand why.
I wouldn’t normally have thought to plug these books among this crowd, but Smokedpaprika recommending pure escapism and mirandaga recommending a science fiction story have inspired me.
I recommend the Exordium series by Sherwood Smith & Dave Trowbridge, comprised of 5 books starting with The Phoenix In Flight. I have read a lot of science fiction of all subgenres in my life and this series is hands down, no contest, the finest example of Space Opera I’ve come across.
It’s got everything. Epic scope, many interesting characters, philosophy of many sorts, politics, love, humor, action, strife, compassion, the expected and the unexpected, and more. And it is done so well. The story is long and complex in that there are many different story-lines and yet it rarely if ever seems cumbersome. It takes it’s time, as is necessary to weave such a complex and thorough story-verse as it does, yet is always interesting while doing so.
Now, please keep in mind that there’s no accounting for taste, but I can’t recommend this story highly enough.