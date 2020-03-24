Books to read during confinement

Many of us are whiling away the viral hours by reading; I read at least three hours per evening and have a large enough stock of books to see me through a few weeks. I thought it would be useful for us to recommend readings for each other. I’ve read several books recommended by readers, and thought I’d proffer my own choices. I’ll mention just two today (one is a quintet), but by all means give us a few suggestions. Providing Amazon links is also useful because many libraries and bookstores are closed.

Native Son by Richard Wright. I’ve just finished this one, and, as I recall, I read it years and years ago. (It’s a sign of my age that I can’t remember for sure.) At any rate, this time the book seemed new to me, and I have to say that it is a great classic. Before it was written in 1940, there was really no “Negro literature”, as Wright calls it in his postscript. The book was an immediate best seller, and has been repeatedly banned in schools for sexual situations and profanity. But those are integral parts of the plot.

In brief, it’s the story of Bigger Thomas, a black man of 20 who lives on the South Side of Chicago, gets a job as a chauffeur for a white family (in Hyde Park!), and then commits a murder (actually two). I will say no more, but as a portrayal of the oppression of black people during that period, and its resultant effects on the psyche, it’s at once superb and depressing. A lot of the issues (pondered by Wright for many years before he wrote the book) are brought out in conversations between Bigger and his lawyer in jail. And many of those issues still remain: the South Side is still an African-American ghetto, and the psychological effects of this sequestration and lingering racism still must work their effects on people. Highly recommended.

The Raj Quartet by Paul Scott. These four volumes (The Jewel in the Crown, The Day of the Scorpion, The Towers of Silence, and A Division of the Spoils) must be supplemented by reading the sequel Staying On, which won the Man Booker Prize. This gives you five books to read while you’re waiting for the curve to flatten (if it ever does).

I consider this the finest work of postwar fiction in English, but not many have read it. (Christopher Hitchens agreed on its merits: go here for his short take and here for his 21-page essay.) Like Forster’s earlier Passage to India, it’s the story of a rape, both literal and metaphorical, the metaphorical one being the rape of India (“the Jewel in the Crown”) by the British. The complexity of the situation, as the days of British rule wane, is exquisitely outlined in Scott’s novel, which deals with a love affair between an Indian man and a British woman. (Note: it deals more with the British than the Indians.)

The complex plot is one draw; another is the writing, which is lyrical and beautiful. From the very first page I was hooked: here are the opening four paragraphs. When I read the first two paragraphs, the feeling of being in India immediately returns to me.

Here’s the novel, and the series of four volumes (don’t forget the fifth!) is amazingly cheap: from about $6 including free shipping from various sellers:

In 1984 a 14-part series was produced by Granada Television, and it’s available as a DVD on eBay for a pittance. It is a wonderful production that won all sorts of accolades (in fact, I was given my copy of the quartet by the show’s assistant producer). If you can’t stomach five volumes, how about 14 hours of good video?

We’re all shut-ins now, so help out your brothers and sisters by recommending an excellent book—and do say why you liked it.