We continue with a third batch of reader Ralph Burgess’s lovely bird photos (batch 1 here, batch 2 here), taken in Kruger National Park from September to December of 2019. (We have one more batch to go.) Ralph’s ID’s are indented.
Spectacled Weaver (Ploceus ocularis):
Two photos of Swainson’s Spurfowl (Pternistis swainsonii):
Two photos of Tawny Eagles (Aquila rapax):
Temminick’s Courser (Cursorius temminickii):
Three photos of Verreaux’s Eagle-Owl (Bubo lacteus):
And a Water Thick-knee (Burhinus vermiculatus):
Great pictures! So is it an eagle or an owl?
And why is it awake in the sunshine 🌞?
Great photos! Was it a swampfowl or some grouse that the eagle had in its talons?
Probably a Spurfowl or Francolin, both of which are common. I’m not great at identifying birds from their internal organs! I don’t think I see spurs, and the leg color is somewhat diagnostic, but this was right at the limit of my lens, it’s hard to tell.
Superb, thanks.
Nice close ups!
Great shots. Wish I was there.
The third picture of the owl was photobombed at top left by a common (and cheeky) bird, can anyone identify it? It was featured in one of the earlier series of pictures that Jerry linked to.