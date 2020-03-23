Readers’ wildlife photos

We continue with a third batch of reader Ralph Burgess’s lovely bird photos (batch 1 here, batch 2 here), taken in Kruger National Park from September to December of 2019. (We have one more batch to go.) Ralph’s ID’s are indented.

Spectacled Weaver (Ploceus ocularis):

Two photos of Swainson’s Spurfowl (Pternistis swainsonii):

Two photos of Tawny Eagles (Aquila rapax):

Temminick’s Courser (Cursorius temminickii):

Three photos of Verreaux’s Eagle-Owl (Bubo lacteus):

And a Water Thick-knee (Burhinus vermiculatus):

8 Comments

  1. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 8:18 am | Permalink

    Great pictures! So is it an eagle or an owl?

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted March 23, 2020 at 8:27 am | Permalink

      And why is it awake in the sunshine 🌞?

      Reply
  2. Alex K.
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    Great photos! Was it a swampfowl or some grouse that the eagle had in its talons?

    Reply
    • Ralph
      Posted March 23, 2020 at 11:19 am | Permalink

      Probably a Spurfowl or Francolin, both of which are common. I’m not great at identifying birds from their internal organs! I don’t think I see spurs, and the leg color is somewhat diagnostic, but this was right at the limit of my lens, it’s hard to tell.

      Reply
  3. norm walsh
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 8:55 am | Permalink

    Superb, thanks.

    Reply
  4. phar84
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 9:36 am | Permalink

    Nice close ups!

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 10:20 am | Permalink

    Great shots. Wish I was there.

    Reply
  6. Ralph
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 11:27 am | Permalink

    The third picture of the owl was photobombed at top left by a common (and cheeky) bird, can anyone identify it? It was featured in one of the earlier series of pictures that Jerry linked to.

    Reply

