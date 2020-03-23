We continue with a third batch of reader Ralph Burgess’s lovely bird photos (batch 1 here, batch 2 here), taken in Kruger National Park from September to December of 2019. (We have one more batch to go.) Ralph’s ID’s are indented.

Two photos of Swainson’s Spurfowl (Pternistis swainsonii):

Two photos of Tawny Eagles (Aquila rapax):

Three photos of Verreaux’s Eagle-Owl (Bubo lacteus):

And a Water Thick-knee (Burhinus vermiculatus):