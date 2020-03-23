Prez: “We’re doing great; our country is doing so great.”

Here’s a history of Trump’s misleading statements about the coronavirus pandemic. It’s good to see them all in one place. He’s a duplicitous and mendacious liar, and I’m still betting he won’t be re-elected.

And a diagnosis from a mental health professional a month ago on MSNBC. My only beef is that I didn’t think it was considered ethical for psychiatrists to give a clinical diagnosis for someone they haven’t met and interacted with.

h/t: Norm