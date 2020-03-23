Prez: “We’re doing great; our country is doing so great.”

Here’s a history of Trump’s misleading statements about the coronavirus pandemic. It’s good to see them all in one place. He’s a duplicitous and mendacious liar, and I’m still betting he won’t be re-elected.
And a diagnosis from a mental health professional a month ago on MSNBC. My only beef is that I didn’t think it was considered ethical for psychiatrists to give a clinical diagnosis for someone they haven’t met and interacted with.
One of my best friends is a psychiatrist and once I asked her what she thought of him clinically. Quoth she: “I can’t do a mental health assessment on someone I haven’t met in person; he’s just a f*ckwit.”
I understand your ethical concerns, but is it fair to say that psychiatrists and psychologists have a good amount to work with even though he’s not on anyone’s couch? Trump’s obvious self-centeredness, his lies, and his ongoing and relentless avoidance of reality in favor of embracing delusional ideas have to count for something in order to make a reasonably fair assessment (diagnosis) from afar, yes?
Yes, if we don’t like the person in question, we should be able to ignore ethics.
What? Liking or not liking Trump has nothing to do with what I wrote.
As I see it, just because the analysis is deemed “unethical” by the APA doesn’t make the analysis wrong.
And kudos for the professionals for bucking their masters in service of the higher cause of public safety.
https://mailtrack.io/trace/link/370d1777d9a561c33f034891713f28277b8fd43b?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theatlantic.com%2Fmagazine%2Farchive%2F2019%2F12%2Fdanielle-allen-american-citizens-serfdom%2F600778%2F&userId=4845036&signature=607a6f3a1cf0c73f
It’s called the Goldwater rule.
I tend to dislike such evaluations anyway, regardless of veracity, as it’s not exactly taking the high road.
Even strategically, it’s not a good idea to make a contentious point besides a really solid point, because that allows people who disagree with you to ignore the solid one and just engage on the contentious one. This is one of those cases where logic and rhetoric are different. In rhetoric, “He’s a liar; here’s video evidence of it” is IMO stronger than “”He’s a liar; here’s video evidence of it, and he’s insane, here’s a psychologist talking about it.” Because if someone feels the second point is poor, they’re more likely to reject your first point as poor too.
According to DSM-III, here are most of the diagnostic criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder (301.81).
¤ Reacts to criticism with feelings of rage, shame, or humiliation;
¤ is interpresonally exploitive; takes advantage of others to achieve his or her own ends;
¤ has a grandiose sense of self-importance, e.g., exaggerates achievments and talents…;
¤ is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited
success, power, brilliance…;
¤ has a sense of entitlement: unreasonable expectation of especially favorable treatment…;
¤ requires constant attention and admiration, e.g., keeps fishing for compliments;
¤ lack of empathy: inability to recognize and experience how others feel… .
Indeed! https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narcissistic_personality_disorder
The psychiatrist is one of 27 psychiatrists/psychologists who contributed to a book (2017 and updated I think) titled
“The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.”
I’ve not read it but I just noticed that one of the contributors wrote about the ethics and the Goldwater rule. That section is available for reading as was the introduction, perhaps more.
My track record of leaving links is Nil and perhaps this try will be as well but the book is easy to find.
As to the 2020 election,tRump is showing why he is dangerous and not to be counted out. He set a news conference where seemed less crazy (without Fauci etc) and timed it to eliminate the national news in the Midwest. An ideal free way to air political adds. In the 2016 election, one of his tactics was to always be in the news. This turned out to be very effective. It’s very hard to reason about the response of a largely stupid, frightened electorate in 2020. If the virus is still active during the election, it gives the Republicans lots of new ways to decrease the turnout of voters who oppose them.
The two issues here are ethics and accuracy.
It is not ethical for a professional psychiatrist, let alone 37 of them, to diagnose the man without direct evaluation. But if 37 psychiatrists do so anyway, and they use his long history of numerous public appearances to make an assessment, and if they reach a consensus on what’s wrong with him, then we can still take seriously the possibility that their diagnosis is accurate.