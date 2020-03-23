Prez: “We’re doing great; our country is doing so great.”

Here’s a history of Trump’s misleading statements about the coronavirus pandemic. It’s good to see them all in one place. He’s a duplicitous and mendacious liar, and I’m still betting he won’t be re-elected.

And a diagnosis from a mental health professional a month ago on MSNBC. My only beef is that I didn’t think it was considered ethical for psychiatrists to give a clinical diagnosis for someone they haven’t met and interacted with.

h/t: Norm

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 23, 2020 at 1:30 pm and filed under Trumpiana, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

16 Comments

  1. merilee
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 1:35 pm | Permalink

    Sub

    Reply
  2. Miss Ironfist
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 1:46 pm | Permalink

    One of my best friends is a psychiatrist and once I asked her what she thought of him clinically. Quoth she: “I can’t do a mental health assessment on someone I haven’t met in person; he’s just a f*ckwit.”

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted March 23, 2020 at 2:24 pm | Permalink

      It’s good to know the technical term!

      Reply
  3. Barry Lyons
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 1:58 pm | Permalink

    I understand your ethical concerns, but is it fair to say that psychiatrists and psychologists have a good amount to work with even though he’s not on anyone’s couch? Trump’s obvious self-centeredness, his lies, and his ongoing and relentless avoidance of reality in favor of embracing delusional ideas have to count for something in order to make a reasonably fair assessment (diagnosis) from afar, yes?

    Reply
    • DrBrydon
      Posted March 23, 2020 at 2:07 pm | Permalink

      Yes, if we don’t like the person in question, we should be able to ignore ethics.

      Reply
      • Barry Lyons
        Posted March 23, 2020 at 2:12 pm | Permalink

        What? Liking or not liking Trump has nothing to do with what I wrote.

        Reply
        • mikeb
          Posted March 23, 2020 at 2:31 pm | Permalink

          As I see it, just because the analysis is deemed “unethical” by the APA doesn’t make the analysis wrong.

          Just think about that.

          And kudos for the professionals for bucking their masters in service of the higher cause of public safety.

          Reply
  5. DrBrydon
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 2:11 pm | Permalink

    It’s called the Goldwater rule.

    However, it is unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination and has been granted proper authorization for such a statement.

    Reply
  6. eric
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 2:28 pm | Permalink

    I tend to dislike such evaluations anyway, regardless of veracity, as it’s not exactly taking the high road.

    Even strategically, it’s not a good idea to make a contentious point besides a really solid point, because that allows people who disagree with you to ignore the solid one and just engage on the contentious one. This is one of those cases where logic and rhetoric are different. In rhetoric, “He’s a liar; here’s video evidence of it” is IMO stronger than “”He’s a liar; here’s video evidence of it, and he’s insane, here’s a psychologist talking about it.” Because if someone feels the second point is poor, they’re more likely to reject your first point as poor too.

    Reply
  7. Jon Gallant
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 2:34 pm | Permalink

    According to DSM-III, here are most of the diagnostic criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder (301.81).

    ¤ Reacts to criticism with feelings of rage, shame, or humiliation;

    ¤ is interpresonally exploitive; takes advantage of others to achieve his or her own ends;

    ¤ has a grandiose sense of self-importance, e.g., exaggerates achievments and talents…;

    ¤ is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited
    success, power, brilliance…;

    ¤ has a sense of entitlement: unreasonable expectation of especially favorable treatment…;

    ¤ requires constant attention and admiration, e.g., keeps fishing for compliments;

    ¤ lack of empathy: inability to recognize and experience how others feel… .

    QED

    Reply
  8. ED HESSLER
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

    The psychiatrist is one of 27 psychiatrists/psychologists who contributed to a book (2017 and updated I think) titled
    “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.”

    I’ve not read it but I just noticed that one of the contributors wrote about the ethics and the Goldwater rule. That section is available for reading as was the introduction, perhaps more.

    My track record of leaving links is Nil and perhaps this try will be as well but the book is easy to find.

    Reply
  9. Charles A Sawicki
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 2:56 pm | Permalink

    As to the 2020 election,tRump is showing why he is dangerous and not to be counted out. He set a news conference where seemed less crazy (without Fauci etc) and timed it to eliminate the national news in the Midwest. An ideal free way to air political adds. In the 2016 election, one of his tactics was to always be in the news. This turned out to be very effective. It’s very hard to reason about the response of a largely stupid, frightened electorate in 2020. If the virus is still active during the election, it gives the Republicans lots of new ways to decrease the turnout of voters who oppose them.

    Reply
  10. ED HESSLER
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    Sorry to have added much more to this list of responses than I intended.

    So how do you post a URL?

    Thanks.

    Reply
  11. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 23, 2020 at 2:59 pm | Permalink

    The two issues here are ethics and accuracy.
    It is not ethical for a professional psychiatrist, let alone 37 of them, to diagnose the man without direct evaluation. But if 37 psychiatrists do so anyway, and they use his long history of numerous public appearances to make an assessment, and if they reach a consensus on what’s wrong with him, then we can still take seriously the possibility that their diagnosis is accurate.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: