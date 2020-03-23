Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Monday, March 23, 2020: National Chips and Dip Day and National Melba Toast Day, as well as World Meterological Day. Most important, it’s Cuddly Kitten Day! (It’s also National Puppy Day, but we’ll leave that aside.)

Here’s a beautiful Bengal kitten, something that’s on my bucket list but I doubt I’ll ever have. Look at those lovely markings!

News of the day: Things keep getting worse. Healthcare systems are collapsing in Europe, the virus has reached India, which has poor healthcare and a crowded populace, and in the U.S., the Senate cannot agree on a stimulus/bailout package because of bipartisan disagreement. As the New York Times reports,

Senate Democrats on Sunday blocked action on an emerging deal to prop up an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, paralyzing the progress of a nearly $2 trillion government rescue package that they said failed to adequately protect workers or impose strict enough restrictions on bailed-out businesses.

However, some people have more information than others (h/t: Ken).

Hobby Lobby owner David Green is telling store managers to stay open despite the pandemic because his wife had a vision from god. He also warns they'll all have to "tighten their belts" soon. His net worth is $6.4 billion—hourly employees don't get paid sick leave. #COVIDIOT pic.twitter.com/4pEhivDbNy — Towanda the Avenger (@kendallybrown) March 22, 2020

Below: I interpret these new signs in my neighborhood (there are several) to people who, feeling a loss of control during these parlous times, try to exert some themselves. (FYI, I do despise people who don’t pick up their dog’s poo). This just seems a tad, well, stern. For example, there’s no “please.” At least they used the apostrophe correctly. (And yes, we had a light snow yesterday.)

And I’m not sure how the police, otherwise engaged as they are, would respond to a call of “unrecovered poo.”

Finally, the jailed Harvey Weinstein tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stuff that happened on March 23 includes:

1775 – American Revolutionary War: Patrick Henry delivers his speech – “Give me liberty, or give me death!” – at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Richmond, Virginia.

1806 – After traveling through the Louisiana Purchase and reaching the Pacific Ocean, explorers Lewis and Clark and their “Corps of Discovery” begin their arduous journey home.

1848 – The ship John Wickliffe arrives at Port Chalmers carrying the first Scottish settlers for Dunedin, New Zealand. Otago province is founded.

arrives at Port Chalmers carrying the first Scottish settlers for Dunedin, New Zealand. Otago province is founded. 1919 – In Milan, Italy, Benito Mussolini founds his Fascist political movement.

1933 – The Reichstag passes the Enabling Act of 1933, making Adolf Hitler dictator of Germany.

passes the Enabling Act of 1933, making Adolf Hitler dictator of Germany. 1956 – Pakistan becomes the first Islamic republic in the world. This date is now celebrated as Republic Day in Pakistan.

1977 – The first of The Nixon Interviews (12 will be recorded over four weeks) is videotaped with British journalist David Frost interviewing former United States President Richard Nixon about the Watergate scandal and the Nixon tapes.

1983 – Strategic Defense Initiative: President Ronald Reagan makes his initial proposal to develop technology to intercept enemy missiles.

Here is a highlight tape of the Nixon/Frost interviews in 1977. It’s well worth watching, including the part when one criminal praises another (Kissinger):

Notables born on this day include:

1699 – John Bartram, American botanist and explorer (d. 1777)

Linnaeus, no mean botanist himself, called Bartram “the greatest botanist in the world.”

1749 – Pierre-Simon Laplace, French mathematician and astronomer (d. 1827)

1858 – Ludwig Quidde, German activist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1941)

1882 – Emmy Noether, Jewish German-American mathematician, physicist and academic (d. 1935)

Noether was a great mathematician, but was forced from her position at the University of Göttingen in 1933 because she was Jewish and Jews couldn’t hold university positions. She moved to the U.S., but died in 1935 after an operation for an ovarian cyst. Here’s a photo:

1900 – Erich Fromm, German psychologist and sociologist (d. 1980)

1904 – Joan Crawford, American film actress (d. 1977)

1912 – Wernher von Braun, German-American physicist and engineer (d. 1977)

Those who packed it on on March 23 include:

1842 – Stendhal, French novelist (b. 1783)

1953 – Raoul Dufy, French painter and illustrator (b. 1877)

1964 – Peter Lorre, American actor (b. 1904)

2011 – Elizabeth Taylor, American-British actress, socialite and humanitarian (b. 1932)

Here is “Le Chat” by Dufy:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is laconic, but Malgorzata explains Hili’s thinking:

Humans think that cats have no prejudices —they are, after all, just animals. Cats know that they are much more than “just animals” (hence, pride) and that they have prejudices like the best of humans.

The dialogue:

Hili: Pride and prejudice. A: What prejudice? Hili: That we cats do not have any prejudices.

In Polish:

Hili: Duma i przesądy.

Ja: Jakie przesądy?

Hili: Że my, koty, nie mamy żadnych przesądów.

Posted on Facebook by reader Su:

Also from Su (if you don’t know who these folks are, you’re too young):

A new Tube map from the public FB page of Marcus Bicknell in London (h/t: Stash Krod):

Gal Gadot posted a well-meaning tweet in which she got all her celebrity pals to join in a rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” And then the internet went after them. . .

“We are in this together, we will get through it together.” Gal Gadot just posted a video of her and other artists (who are also quarantined because of the COVID-19) singing Imagine by John Lennon on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/fRV6GhAF92 — best of gal (@bestofgaI) March 19, 2020

The response (one of many):

Here’s a message from people with a lot of possessions that can take a year off of work and not flinch telling everyone outa work to imagine a world with no possessions while people are living in the street a half mile away from ‘em. RT @MattWalshBlog: pic.twitter.com/UrGyDUoDNN — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) March 19, 2020

A tweet from Simon. (Here in the U.S. we use The National Enquirer):

Some hero has replaced the empty toilet roll aisle with the Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/gLm1uKNcQX — Suzi Ruffell (@suziruffell) March 21, 2020

A tweet from Heather Hastie via Ann German, showing a prescient Bill Gates:

This now 5-year-old TED talk with Bill Gates well documents what the former Microsoft CEO has been saying in the last year, insisting on the risk that at this point has become a global emergency [full video: https://t.co/l9fB2zy11R] #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RDLBNIVMWC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 17, 2020

Tweets from Matthew. People find entertainment everywhere these days. Truly though: is one person strolling in the street, not interacting with anyone, palpably dangerous to others? I don’t think so.

My new favourite thing is Italian mayors and regional presidents LOSING IT at people violating quarantine. Here's an eng subtitled compilation. "I hear you wanna throw graduation parties. I'm gonna send the police over. With flamethrowers." #Covid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/NbYuWePIVt — 🌈 (@protectheflames) March 21, 2020

And a self-entertaining cat!

When her human is busy, Taika entertains herself. Clever girl. #QuarantineActivities pic.twitter.com/D6CJ64wKEB — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) March 21, 2020

The Catholic Church is an endless source of amusement (and lunacy):

Oh look. The Pope has invented the Reformation. https://t.co/02Nsh1ZdgZ — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) March 22, 2020

Matthew says the announcer here is a genuine sports announcer:

When you absolutely, positively MUST use your commentating skills, even though the sports are all postponed.

Brilliant work from @nickheathsport pic.twitter.com/LQsdTkLbd5 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) March 22, 2020