A socially-distanced orchestral version of “An die Freude”

The ladies of the Salt Lake City morning running club (SLAM) kindly sent me this new video. It’s performed by members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra remotely playing “An die Freude” from the last movement of Beethoven’s Ninth. Presumably this was all done in real time, though the chorus at the end must have been pre-recorded.

This beautiful performance shows that even in isolation people can still play well with others. And it’s a testimony to the human drive to connect, and to help others in time of trouble.

(To see a live flashmob version, complete with chorus, and from happier times, watch this video.)