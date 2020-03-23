A socially-distanced orchestral version of “An die Freude”

The ladies of the Salt Lake City morning running club (SLAM) kindly sent me this new video. It’s performed by members of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra remotely playing “An die Freude” from the last movement of Beethoven’s Ninth. Presumably this was all done in real time, though the chorus at the end must have been pre-recorded.

This beautiful performance shows that even in isolation people can still play well with others. And it’s a testimony to the human drive to connect, and to help others in time of trouble.

(To see a live flashmob version, complete with chorus, and from happier times, watch this video.)

  1. Kelcey
    Love it !!! Always a magnificent uplifting piece

  2. ThyroidPlanet
    It’s Beethoven’s 250th this year. Alma Deutscher released something and says numerous other musicians are celebrating Beethoven’s 250th as well.

    Birthday – 250th birthday.

