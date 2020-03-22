More dumb theodicy in the New York Times

Even though the New York Times is full of advice about how to take care of yourself during the pandemic, it also brings in a Jesuit priest, Fr. James Martin, to deal with the issue of theodicy, as you can see from the title of his piece in today’s paper (click on screenshot to read):
The paper identifies Martin as “a Jesuit priest, editor at large of America magazine, consultor to the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication and the author of Jesus: A Pilgrimage.” And of course he raises the inevitable question—what I call the Achilles Heel of Abrahamic religion: “why is there natural evil?” Why would an omnipotent and loving God suddenly snuff out thousands of lives for no discernible reason? (We atheists don’t need to ponder that question, for the answer is simple: there is no God, and viruses evolved by natural selection to propagate their genes, killing our cells and fostering their transmission between people to do so.) Martin’s a Jesuit, so he’s not dumb, just canny:
The question is essentially the same that people ask when a hurricane wipes out hundreds of lives or when a single child dies from cancer. It is called the “problem of suffering,” “the mystery of evil” or the “theodicy,” and it’s a question that saints and theologians have grappled with for millenniums. The question of “natural” suffering (from illnesses or natural disasters) differs from that of “moral evil” (in which suffering flows from the actions of individuals — think Hitler and Stalin). But leaving aside theological distinctions, the question now consumes the minds of millions of believers, who quail at steadily rising death tolls, struggle with stories of physicians forced to triage patients and recoil at photos of rows of coffins: Why?
. . . The overall confusion for believers is encapsulated in what is called the “inconsistent triad,” which can be summarized as follows: God is all powerful, therefore God can prevent suffering. But God does not prevent suffering. Therefore, God is either not all powerful or not all loving.
To his credit, Martin disposes with the answers that suffering is a test (“Does God send cancer to ‘test’ a young child?”) and that suffering is a punishment for sin (ditto). But then he punts:
In the end, the most honest answer to the question of why the Covid-19 virus is killing thousands of people, why infectious diseases ravage humanity and why there is suffering at all is: We don’t know. For me, this is the most honest and accurate answer.
This answer always baffles me. For if you don’t know why God does horrible stuff, or allows horrible stuff to happen, or fails to prevent horrible stuff, how on earth do you know that God is all-powerful and all-loving? Indeed, how do you know there’s a God at all? If you say “revelation tells me”, then why can’t revelation give you the answer to the question of natural evil? (The answer to that, of course, is that there is no such benevolent and powerful God, and you can’t fabricate a convincing reason if you think there is.) And if you respond, “The order and goodness of existence tells me there’s a God,” well, you’ve just contradicted yourself, for existence isn’t that orderly and good.
So, instead of giving an explanation, Fr. Martin suggests we just look to Jesus, even though the good Father has no more knowledge of Jesus or his motives than he does of God and His motives. Yes, the benighted priest says that because Jesus was a healer, too, in looking to Jesus we are looking at a model for how to treat the sick and how to be compassionate even towards the dying. Because, after all, Jesus was that way.
And so we get this pathetic circumlocution to avoid questions of theodicy:
Christians believe that Jesus is fully divine and fully human. Yet we sometimes overlook the second part. Jesus of Nazareth was born into a world of illness. . . . “A case of the flu, a bad cold, or an abscessed tooth could kill.” This was Jesus’s world.
Yeah, and a world of dead people too, whom Jesus was able to bring back to life. Sadly, doctors can’t yet emulate that. And so here’s our model:
. . . in his public ministry, Jesus continually sought out those who were sick. Most of his miracles were healings from illnesses and disabilities: debilitating skin conditions (under the rubric of “leprosy”), epilepsy, a woman’s “flow of blood,” a withered hand, “dropsy,” blindness, deafness, paralysis. In these frightening times, Christians may find comfort in knowing that when they pray to Jesus, they are praying to someone who understands them not only because he is divine and knows all things, but because he is human and experienced all things.
Except for coronavirus! But let us pass on. . . .
But those who are not Christian [JAC: If you’re not a Christian then in all likelihood you don’t think Jesus worked miracles, much less did what the Bible says he did!] can also see him as a model for care of the sick. Needless to say, when caring for someone with coronavirus, one should take the necessary precautions in order not to pass on the infection. But for Jesus, the sick or dying person was not the “other,” not one to be blamed, but our brother and sister. When Jesus saw a person in need, the Gospels tell us that his heart was “moved with pity.” He is a model for how we are to care during this crisis: with hearts moved by pity.
So THAT is the answer? Be compassionate? Do we really need Jesus to teach us this? As far as I know, there are plenty of atheists out there on the front lines, with hearts moved by pity. They are risking their own lives to help others. They are altruists, and they don’t demand the fealty that Jesus did. These are real people to see as models, not some fictionalized rabbi whose deeds are, at best, dubious, and who may not even have existed.
The fact is that we don’t need religion or Jesus to give us an example of how to behave. Simple empathy or even humanistic philosophy is a better guide. After all, Jesus also counseled people to leave their families to follow him, and surely that’s not what Father Martin wants us to do in these trying times.
Yes, look to the doctors, the nurses, the healthcare workers, the ambulance drivers, and others of their species to be models “for how we are to care.” We don’t need a fictional Jesus-Man to show us how to act. We already know how to act. In fact, the Euthyphro dilemma tells us that our compassion isn’t really modeled on that of God or Jesus, for we see Jesus’s supposed acts as good because they were good before Jesus even existed. Jesus didn’t invent compassion; rather, we see Jesus as compassionate because his behavior conformed to behavior that was considered good long before he supposedly lived.
And I’d say this to Jesus, too: “Since you’re actually God as well as the son of God, you’re fricking responsible for this pandemic. Why on earth should we use you as a model for anything?”
I hate to say it, but this article is a crock, and doesn’t do credit to the NYT. Even the admission that we don’t understand God’s ways doesn’t qualify it as serious theology. It is a waste of column inches.
“But those who are not Christian can also see him as a model for care of the sick …”.
Oh yeah?
“Now when Jesus was in Bethany, in the house of Simon the leper, There came unto him a woman having an alabaster box of very precious ointment, and poured it on his head, as he sat at meat. But when his disciples saw it, they had indignation, saying, To what purpose is this waste? For this ointment might have been sold for much, and given to the poor. When Jesus understood it, he said unto them, Why trouble ye the woman? for she hath wrought a good work upon me. For ye have the poor always with you; but me ye have not always.”
Grifter gotta grift.
One can see where “Mother” Theresa got it from! 🙂
Ah, yes. I’d bet that many here came upon that passage in our devout youths and thought, “What the f***, dude.” That Jesus character wasn’t who we’d thought he was.
The author should contemplate how much damage is done in telling children who witness suffering that God just does this sort of thing but that they need to worship him anyway in order to be a good person.
His entire essay could be replaced by the answer: “Nowhere to be found.”
404
Yes. Or “the number you have called is disconnected…”
Or “I don’t know.”
All that fictional religious mash is just useless. In the first century AD what did they know from a virus? It is all about as helpful as Donald Trump at the news conference any day. In fact, Rachael Maddow has said the networks should stop covering Trump at these virus news conferences because he is doing damage with all the lies and half truths coming out of his mouth.
To me an even better reason not to watch is the sycophant vice president evoking Trump’s name every third sentence.
For once, instead of having all the answers, he says “We don’t know. For me, this is the most honest and accurate answer.”
In trying to be honest and accurate it sounds like he took page out of a scientific journal.
The relationship between a putative Supreme Being and human beings is a greater divide than the divide between human beings and flies. What is a good human from the perspective of a fly? What ethical duties does a person owe a fly or a mosquito?
If there is a God, then God is only “good” in the sense that God gave rise to humans, and humans invented a “good”, and while God would be the Father of Good and Evil, it would be more becoming of a Supreme Being to call it “good” and not “bad”.
I suppose that’s the point of the Incarnation trick, but how does a Supreme Being, existing timelessly, eternally, incarnate? Trying to make sense of incarnation is a much harder trick than absolving God for the existence of evil. Its like folding a n-dimensional handkerchief into your pocket.
While obviously, the nature of the “Good” is the preserve of the philosophers, the nature of morality is to privilege the interests of the survival of the enduring group over the happiness, self interest, and even survival of members of that group.
When an enduring group’s morality strays from the need to ensure group survival, life has an interesting way of replacing that group with another group more intent on preserving its way of life.
“Morality” only makes sense in the context of a social animal facing choices and pressures to choose between loyalty to the group and cooperation and self interest, especially when it comes down to a choice between group survival and individual survival.
A Supreme Being is not part of a community that depends upon mutual cooperation to survive, there is only supposed to be one, and an uncaused cause has no concerns about survival. Even if you posit the Trinity as some kind of community, obviously, the Son and the Holy Spirit can’t conspire to kill the Father and take control the way Alexander might conspire against Philip. The philosophers can decide if God can be “good” or not, but God is by nature “ammoral”, beyond Good and Evil.
Events can really unmask and strip these murderers of the camouflage they wear and show the world what they are: grifters
Friends don’t let friends do theodicy.
The Bethesda model of care for the sick: First one in the pool gets healed, everyone else gets screwed. Ironically, because God is an idiot, the healthiest would win the race since they can run faster.
Wait, the Vatican has a Dicastery?
Oh the lengths that believers will go to make excuses for their imaginary friend. As a former believer (only thanks to childhood indoctrination), all of one’s cognitive dissonance evaporates once one abandons the infantile god (sky daddy) idea, and accepts that all there is is the natural world. When you hold that all there is is the natural world as your world view, everything……absolutely everything makes sense.
It could be that Covid-19 is god’s way of punishing America for electing the tangerine wanker.
I’m still waiting for all those Faith Healers to go out and start laying on their hands on people and start healing them. Of course? That will never happen.
Where is god during a pandemic? Well, just ask yourself: “Where is Santa Claus?” Oddly enough, the answer is exactly the same.
Yes, I am still waiting for all those Jesus Faith Healers to start going out and laying their hands on people and in the name of their Jesus start healing everyone. But? That will never happen.
“We don’t know.”
Well so much for the idea that where science solves ‘how’ questions, but religion is there for the ‘why’.
Incidentally, the Russian Orthodox Church in Germany has just published its opinion that the Covid 19 virus is God’s punishment for allowing euthanasia, transsexuality, abortion, and surrogate motherhood.
and wanking.
Hello
I am of the Catholic faith, although my beliefs have always been a bit shaky because I ask too many questions. Anyway, it should be obvious to most people now with half a brain cell on active duty that evolution and survival of the fittest is a FACT, borne out by the FACT that the coronavirus is picking off the sickest and most vulnerable in society. I am one of the 1.5 million UK residents who have just effectively been placed under house arrest for 12 weeks because we are at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19. I do not see this God that these priests blather on about, and their ‘jam tomorrow’/ Heavenly kingdom shtick now rings very hollow indeed. It is pure fantasyland, put forward by people who dont really know what else to do with their lives. This God of theirs gives me no comfort in this terrible time. Today I cried in private like I never have before: it was like a sort of wounded howl. Somehow, I have to find the strength to face potential premature death I am 49) whilst coping with being imprisoned in my house for 3 months (or more), AND trying to keep it together and be strong for my parents, both of whom are in their 70s. These priests have NO ANSWER to coronavirus, except to say its Gods punishment on us all. Well, they can keep their God.