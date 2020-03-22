I’m screwed

Reader cesar has made my day (not!) with this article from the Jerusalem Post (click on screenshot):

Excerpt:

[Gai] Peleg said that, from what he sees and hears in the hospital, the instructions are not to offer access to artificial respiratory machines to patients over 60 as such machines are limited in number.

After receiving this article, I had this exchange via text messaging with a friend who just turned 60.

Friend: You are screwed Me: SO ARE YOU Friend: You are more though. Me: No, we’d both be denied respirators. Friend (?): I am less likely to need one.

This is a person who’s not following Father Martin’s advice to act like Jesus.

Anyway, if I die, can somebody take care of my ducks? (Duck chow and mealworms are in my lab.)