I’m screwed

Reader cesar has made my day (not!) with this article from the Jerusalem Post:
[Gai] Peleg said that, from what he sees and hears in the hospital, the instructions are not to offer access to artificial respiratory machines to patients over 60 as such machines are limited in number.
After receiving this article, I had this exchange via text messaging with a friend who just turned 60.
Friend: You are screwed
Me: SO ARE YOU
Friend: You are more though.
Me: No, we’d both be denied respirators.
Friend (?): I am less likely to need one.
This is a person who’s not following Father Martin’s advice to act like Jesus.
Anyway, if I die, can somebody take care of my ducks? (Duck chow and mealworms are in my lab.)
I’m 64. Worried about my cats and my (one) dog.
I wouldn’t worry. In this country it would be more likely to be denied a respirator if you earned less than $60K a year. You’ll be fine (I’m assuming) but me or my kid? Naw, we’re DOA, or perhaps POA (poor on arrival).
Nonsense. Look, we have an inefficient and expensive health care system but it isn’t cruel and inhuman. In fact, it is illegal to be denied this kind of care based on ability to pay. We may run out of hospital beds and ventilators, but no one will be turned away because they can’t pay.
If your job is critical to the national sanity, like professional sports, you have no problem getting treatment. Of course you’re bound to be young and healthy anyway.
Beginning to sound like the joke about escaping from a rampaging grizzly: ‘I’m okay, Jack, because I might not run faster than the bear, but I can run faster than my slowesr companion.’
I knew I should have bought a back-up respirator when I had the chance.
It is alleged that a similar attitude existed in Downing Street, although naturally this is now denied. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/mar/22/no-10-denies-claim-dominic-cummings-argued-to-let-old-people-die
Doh! I meant to add that the original report was in the Sunday Times, which Downing Street is accusing of making up details including quotes. The alleged attitude was reversed when the modelling became clearer.
Triage is inevitable. How many ICU beds do you think we have in the US? It’s 50k. Once we exceed that number of patients, your doomed. Well, actually well before that since many of them are being used right now for other ailments. I’m 73, and don’t see any likelihood I’ll see the inside of a hospital if I get sick. It would be right about the time the number of cases peeks and there’s nothing left on the shelves. So, I’m keeping my head down. Weeks, or months.
In Italy there are 32 hospital beds per 10,000 people and they are struggling. Here in the UK, there are only 25 beds per 10,000 – although that may have changed after a deal whereby private sector beds and staff etc are to be made available to the NHS on a non-profit basis.
If you are still considering that haircut, don’t do it. From what one reads, the health care systems might get overwhelmed everywhere. It would be great if you can get someone to do your shopping for you in the next while. Or any readers in your area should just offer to help by dropping shopping by for you. Unfortunately oversees readers don’t qualify.
Just think 1918 and you will be fine….
This is one of those things people do not like to talk or think about. I’ve heard, “Don’t talk about it!!! When you talk and think about it you make it happen!!! Don’t say these things!!! It won’t happen!!!”
I’ve also had people getting all agitated about the “Sanctity of Life”, that life is “Sacred” and we must never ever think about the idea that there may be extreme circumstances when you simply have to let certain people die.
If I really want to get people screaming I could say that I’m in the really high risk category. I’m 78, I have lung issues, and I just had pneumonia before the virus arrived and I’m weakened now.
If I’m unlucky and get the virus and there are just too many sick people, no hospital beds, no respirators, well, I’m going to be one of the people who doesn’t make it.
I support Death With Dignity and Compassion and Choices, and I joined the Hemlock Society (which became C&C) decades ago. If this stinkin’ virus is just too painful and miserable I’d appreciate a kindly overdose of sodium pentothal, please. Total unconsciousness so fast, so easy.
But the idea that Life is Sacred means I’m not supposed to think about this.
You being very breathist, Professor.
