Saturday: Duck pix

It’s very cold here today: just above freezing this morning and still very chilly. Temperatures should start rising on Monday and then, perhaps, the two hens (Honey and Dorothy) will start building their nests.

In the meantime, I’m trying to feed them up while ignoring the three interloper drakes who have plagued Honey, Dot, and their favorite drake Wingman. But feeding is hard because Wingman and the two hens would rather chase the interlopers away at feeding time than eat the food! I think their main concern now is getting those drakes to go away.

I took some photos and a video, but will show only two pix today.

Here are two of the invading drakes preening on the cement bathtub:

Don’t forget to wash behind the wings!

See, my speculum is prettier than yours!