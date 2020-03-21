Here’s the heron!

Did you spot the grey heron in Matthew’s photo? Here’s the reveal (click to enlarge).

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Yes

    So can we hear how the photo was taken? Because I was thrown by the sense of scale – it appeared to be a plain snapshot from ground level on a walk, but something tells me different – was it one of these “wide” shots? Was it taken from a higher elevation? I found this interesting.

    • ThyroidPlanet
      Taken from a bridge?

  2. Ken Kukec
    “Here’s the heron!”

    Dang, for a second there, thought maybe I was reading a post by Jerry Stahl instead of Jerry Coyne. 🙂

  3. Alexander
    If you go back to the first posted image, which has a higher definition, and you go to the middle of the photograph, you see a group of small trees, which are reflected in the water. If you enlarge the photograph sufficiently, with a few clicks, and you go to the tree on the right of this group, you see close to the stem of this tree (the largest of the group) two herons, or what looks like these birds. But it might be an illusion, because of the shape of the grasses.

  4. rickflick
    I hadn’t noticed earlier, but there is a crisscross of paths through the water plants. Ducks?

