Editor needed!

From HuffPo, of course:
I don’t think we really need this pandemic. . .
Avert thine eyes!
I have no clue what to say.
None.
“That WE need right now.”
I see what they did there.
The editor for the stories from the pandemic that we need right now.
The pandemic has certainly been a boon to the news business — maybe that’s what they mean by “we”.
Or — The Uplifting Pandemic.
Lets see…
1. Its made our d*gs happier that we are home all the time.
2. I have really gotten to appreciate daytime television more. Ellen is really nice! And, I don’t think General Hospital has the same people from when I was younger.
3. Global warming will probably slow down now that all the factories are closing and people don’t drive or fly as much.