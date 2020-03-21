Editor needed!

From HuffPo, of course:

I don’t think we really need this pandemic. . .

6 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted March 21, 2020 at 4:34 pm | Permalink

    Avert thine eyes!

    Reply
  2. enl
    Posted March 21, 2020 at 4:47 pm | Permalink

    I have no clue what to say.

    None.

    Reply
  3. Alex K.
    Posted March 21, 2020 at 4:54 pm | Permalink

    “That WE need right now.”

    I see what they did there.

    Reply
  4. Derek Freyberg
    Posted March 21, 2020 at 4:59 pm | Permalink

    The editor for the stories from the pandemic that we need right now.

    Reply
  5. Peter N
    Posted March 21, 2020 at 5:17 pm | Permalink

    The pandemic has certainly been a boon to the news business — maybe that’s what they mean by “we”.

    Reply
  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 21, 2020 at 5:26 pm | Permalink

    Or — The Uplifting Pandemic.
    Lets see…
    1. Its made our d*gs happier that we are home all the time.
    2. I have really gotten to appreciate daytime television more. Ellen is really nice! And, I don’t think General Hospital has the same people from when I was younger.
    3. Global warming will probably slow down now that all the factories are closing and people don’t drive or fly as much.

    Reply

