Should I get a haircut?

This is not a request for readers to tell me whether I’m too shaggy; I already know that I am (see below). What I’m asking is whether, given the pandemic, I should go to the local tonsorial parlor for my occasional haircut.

As you know, a haircut involves big time violation of the “social distance” rules. My regular haircutter stands right next to me, puts his hands on my head (washes my hair at the beginning, too), and generally touches me extensively. They may be using gloves now, but that’s not much protection. And I am OLD: in the “susceptible” class.

I haven’t seen anybody raise this question, but most people get haircuts. I even asked my doctor, who told me it was a “judgment call.”

The laws of physics have already determined the outcome, but those laws have compelled me to ask readers and will compel those readers with answers to make comments, which will then have been determined to affect my neurons in a way that will either drive me to the barber or not.

What say you? (About the haircut, that is.)