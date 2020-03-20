Should I get a haircut?

This is not a request for readers to tell me whether I’m too shaggy; I already know that I am (see below). What I’m asking is whether, given the pandemic, I should go to the local tonsorial parlor for my occasional haircut.
As you know, a haircut involves big time violation of the “social distance” rules. My regular haircutter stands right next to me, puts his hands on my head (washes my hair at the beginning, too), and generally touches me extensively. They may be using gloves now, but that’s not much protection. And I am OLD: in the “susceptible” class.
I haven’t seen anybody raise this question, but most people get haircuts. I even asked my doctor, who told me it was a “judgment call.”
The laws of physics have already determined the outcome, but those laws have compelled me to ask readers and will compel those readers with answers to make comments, which will then have been determined to affect my neurons in a way that will either drive me to the barber or not.
What say you? (About the haircut, that is.)
DIY DIY DIY!
Let it grow, and embrace the Warhol. Maybe have a goatee beard going with it. Since your social life will take a hit anyway, why not experiment. 🙂
Else, DYI with is typically not too difficult if you already have the haircut, but just need bit of trimming. That’s easier when you have a electric razor that can trim hairs. Take the hair as if your index and middle finger were a scissor, get the length you want, then mow over your finger-scissor to trim.
No haircut. I foolishly went and got mine (both hairs) cut a week ago.
My cardiologist no longer sees patients unless necessary. Telemedicine now.
That reminds me of the story about a man with three hairs going to the barber’s. After trimming the hairs, the barber asks the customer which side he would like the parting. As he combs the hairs into position, one falls out. The barber apologises profusely, and the customer tells him not to worry, but to give him a centre parting instead. Again, the comb dislodges a hair and the distraught barber apologises once more. “Never mind,” says the customer, “I guess I’ll just have to look a mess”.
Sure–keep getting haircuts, but STOP TOUCHING YOUR FACE.
OOPS! I told you it was unconscious! In my defense, this was about 5 minutes after I washed my hands and hadn’t touched anything but an apple.
An Apple!!!!
Remember Eve…LOL
Clippers for the front and sides until it grows out enough to put it in a pony tail or a man bun. Then, photos.
That’s “clippies”.
My wife had this same dilemma and asked my opinion. I said “sure go ahead, if we both die it’s your fault”. So she ignored my considered advice and cancelled.
Humble Brag! You’re just showing that YOU HAVE HAIR!
I’d say skip it.
It’s not just about whether they might give it to you. AIUI, it’s unclear but possible that Covid-19 is contagious before symptoms appear. So it’s possible (however unlikely) that you might give it to them.
If you have a specific place you frequent, and you want to support them through the crisis, maybe go online and see if they offer gift cards. Buy one as a way of ‘paying for it now, getting it later.’
That’s a great idea.
It also works for favorite restaurants. Which, from all the food posts, is probably an idea of much more utility to Jerry than the hair cut one. 🙂
Love this idea, Eric. Just called my haircutters.
I’m equally shaggy and am not going, but my wife higher risk and I’m not taking a chance of bringing it into the house just because my hair is long. It was longer when I was college.
That just reminded me of pics of a much younger Jerry with a wealth of long hair.
I’m not going! My latest dye job is growing out, and it looks horrible! But I’m working from home, so no one will see me, and I can always wear a hat. (If I make it to a store, I may be able to pick up some hair dye.)
And NO, I am NOT sending pix!
No. You are too at risk.
Don’t be an ass. Stay home.
Seriously, “don’t be an ass”? Have you read the Roolz?
And look in the mirror when you make that statement.
I don’t know; but you have a mirror and a pair of scissors don’t you?🤷♂️😜
Or go full-on Keef Richards and dispense with the mirror!
Nah leave it. I cut my own bangs yesterday.
And I cut mine this morning. My hairdresser normslly does free bang trims but I just got an email saying they have closed. My bangs turned out OK (not like Mamie Eisenhower…)
I hacked off my tresses last week, including the back. My husband neatened up the very back which took him just several minutes (even with his hand tremors), since I’ve got proficient at cutting blind after years of practice.
I usually cut mine in between hair cuts anyway. Last time I didn’t do a very good job but most times I do okay. I’ve had years of practice but I can probably only do it on myself.
One word – pomade.
Ugh. Pommade.
Better word, Flowbee! 🙂
Lulz
Now I’m thinking of Dippity-Do hair gel.
I’m 64 with a stent on the LAD–the “widowmaker.”
I compromised–yesterday, I got my hair cut, but I got it REALLY short (No. 4 clippers), so I won’t have to go back for a long time. But my hair grows SO fast. I don’t complain about that–my brother had a natural monk’s tonsure when he was 18.
No haircut. At least, that’s what I’m going to do; I’m not going to take a chance. I reckon I’m going to get pretty shaggy (which my students might find amusing as I finish the semester teaching online).
(in case links aren’t allows: “Almost Cut My Hair” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.)
Yes, you’ll just have to let your freak flag fly…
I will be trimming my own. I can only trim what I can easily see, but it’s better than nothing. Personally, I think you look great with long hair. You could get away with the 60’s hippie look…tie-died clothes, bell bottom pants, bandana, etc. Make that hairdo work for you!!
Yes, go hippy man. Tie it back, it’s not as if you’ll be going out a lot, and if you want to wear a hat.
Please stay home. Cut it yourself, it’s not that hard and how bad could it be? It will grow out. If you do go, it may never grow again.
Stay safe, don’t take a chance.
Stay at home!
I was overdue for one, but elected not to go. My wife did my haircut – she’s not professionally-trained but did a good job.
Actually, I may continue to do this in the future. I hate going to my local shop where they play a radio tuned to junk music and the only thing to read if there’s a queue is the “Sun” newspaper. Yuck!
Cut your own. I’ve been doing mine for 30+ years with a barber kit.
No old friend, absolutely not. I raised the issue with my retired rn wife yesterday and she dug out the clippers and scissors from years ago and we accomplished the task in house. I do not know if she was worried about me getting sick or me as a vector coming home for her getting sick, but she was absolutely unyielding. Soagain, no 0lease do not visit your clippery atthis time.
Absolutely not! You have no idea how many people he’s been in contact with and you’ve just reminded us how long lived this virus can be aerosolised and on surfaces. It’s not worth the risk. Not only are you (we) in the at risk age group but the emerging stats are that more are more likely to catch it and more likely to suffer adverse outcomes. Embrace you internal Shaggy (It wasn’t me 🎵)
“Men” are more likely …
Haircut seems like one of the more risky activities. My layman guess.
If for some reason I really needed one I’d want the barber to wear a mask, and they probably don’t have masks.
I got my hair cut about a week ago. I don’t see it as a big problem but it probably depends on your own situation. I go to a real barber, not these cut rate chop shops.
Real barbers aren’t immune.
No kidding? I thought they were. Tell me though, do you ever do anything without assuming?
Remember Dippity Do? Go grease lightning style? Could be fun for 14 days. Note: this is where the child in me wants to add “I double-dog-dare you!” 😉
My wife hummed and hahed for a couple of days about going to the hairdressers. We are both near enough the age to practice social distancing. The key question was what would she feel like if she (or anyone else) coughed or sneezed in the salon.
In the end she decided to cancel and I will trim her fringe (but no extra hair colour).
In Colorado our health department shuttered salons and similar businesses yesterday
Yep. No haircuts til the end of next month (at least) if you’re in Colorado.
Barbershops, salons & all non-essential businesses are closing after this weekend in New York state, too.
Now is a great time to learn how to cut your own hair. It is true because the intarwebz says so: https://www.thecut.com/2020/03/should-i-cut-my-own-hair.html
Time to get the bowl out!
Or the Flowbee!
I had to look that up as I’ve never heard of Flowbee. Amazing! I wish I had bought stock before the pandemic struck.
Are you in the U.K.? If so, you could always hook the Flowbee up to a Henry Hoover, you know, for the personal touch. Just like having a real barber!
Born in the UK but in California now. My mom always called the vacuum cleaner a “hoover”. Actually, I thought that was common in the US as well but growing up with English parents I have trouble knowing which words are UK-only.
Great minds…. 🙂 also my suggestion above
When your number is up, your number is up.
If you have symptoms, self quarantine. If the government makes rules around travel or the use of public services, obey in order to protect others.
Otherwise, carry on your life normally, including getting a hair cut (but don’t buy a 90 day supply of toilet paper). The only exception is if you lived with or in close proximity to someone old with serious health problems who could get exposed if you got sick.
My wife just told me the tale of a small town in Italy who tested everyone in town, regardless of symptoms. 50% of the positive results came from people with no symptoms.
(They quarantined these folks, and the infection rate plummeted.)
So, no, if I were you I would break out the shears of clippers myself.
Don’t do it. Not good for either of you.
Let your gair grow until this mess is over, then you can show people how long the time was. Remember the old movie, For Whom the Bells Toll? Someone asked Ingrid Bergman how long she had been a prisoner and she pulled out her short hair and said, “this long.” I got mine cut really short 5 weeks ago, and I’m going to let it grow until the virus gives up and sanity returns. I, too, am in that age bracket (older than you, I think).
Stay shaggy. The crucial point is thinking how many other people have sat in that chair and been touched by your barber previously.
If you lived in Minnesota that decision would already have been made for you. Barbershops are closed until at least March 27. Besides, you can think of yourself as young again aka the 60s and 70s. Didn’t we all have that haircut then?
Nope! Stay home and get shaggy. (I’m deciding whether or not to go to the dentist. I do have something that needs done. I will call the dentist and see if I can postpone.)
Revel in that full head of hair, oh hirsute one.
True Confession:
I’ve cut my own hair for more than 50 years, except once regretfully allowing a girlfriend of my son to make a mess.
People around me don’t dare to articulate the negative comments undoubtedly passing through their minds; but they’re by now used to some (considerable?) unevenness.
There is a handy tool using old-fashioned razor blades to do 30 seconds worth trimming every few weeks, and then after several months, the big snip.
In the days when identification as a Vietnam war opposer or supporter was often guessed by hair length, those intervals of time were much larger.
Just as with largely avoiding TV, it saves a helluva lot of time for other things. And I suppose it adds a wee bit to my inheritors’ booty.
I would say probably not and maybe not anyway.
No help on the haircut issue although I went the DIY route with a d_g clipper. However, it reminded me of a section in the great book “Tropical Nature” by Forsyth and Miyata (which I reread any time before I visit the tropics). I was pleased this year to recognize a certain PCC had an interesting interaction with a Cuterebra larvae on his noggin.
That you asked suggests that you are leaning towards the Yes vote. I probably wouldn’t but barbers and salons are already hurting for business, so assuming they have not been all that busy, take precautions, you and they are asymptomatic then maybe? I wouldn’t get a massage or hit up the strip clubs for a lap dance though. Well, I wouldn’t do those things anyway but my social anxiety already includes a fair amount of social distancing anyway. And strip clubs are oogy anyway.
My question is should I get a puppy? I saw in my local paper that someone is giving away free border collie/lab puppies and I’ll be home at least until April 6 due to my work closure, plus, it might make a decent companion for me and my obese cat. Thoughts?
Triple dare – don’t get a haircut until Trump leaves office. (I’m trying to hold out since Christmas)
1. It isn’t long. It’s beginning an Einstein-look. Cute. Don’t cut, don’t slick it back.
2. My daughters and I had this very same messaging conversation going on early this morning. Our conclusion:
https://scontent.fbed1-1.fna.fbcdn.net/v/t1.15752-9/90088247_3041706259215686_6217337994186063872_n.jpg?_nc_cat=100&_nc_sid=b96e70&_nc_ohc=2F1-1GrAC-EAX_KZ9RP&_nc_ht=scontent.fbed1-1.fna&oh=a3b123410efca36c3a93ad15ea023659&oe=5E99D25B
I really hope that shows up in this feed.
Great pic!! 🤣
Isn’t there a Far Side/Gary Larson cartoon about the little known fact that Einstein took up physics only after failing as a rock musician? \But I can’t find it.
Aha, found!
It’s written
“Unbeknownst to most historians, Einstein started down the road of professional basketball before an ankle injury diverted him into science.”
So not rock and hair, but the drawing is a very Einsteinish head, as he is about to launch what we used to call a hook shot.
No. I am cutting my husband’s hair as we are both older & at high risk. Isn’t there anyone who could do that for you? Even a less-than-perfect haircut might be better than shaggy and certainly better than the risk of exposure to COVID-19. 😊
Should you? No.
Governor Cuomo has issued an order closing all barbershops, beauty parlors, etc. in NY State as of 8 pm on Saturday. I need one too, but even if he is open, I’m not going.
Please don’t risk it (being a distributor or receiver of virus). Pennsylvania shut them down yesterday.
If you can get a gift card (online please) or such that would be so helpful to your barber.
I haven’t seen this much consensus ever on a website comments: check with Guinness Book of World Records. Don’t do the number-four clippers route, though. You’re a man with prominent features, needs hair (lucky you for a well-populated scalp) to balance them.
Filthy hippies taking over the world AGAIN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVsbqVJLFow
When I was an 18-year-old college freshman, I started patronizing a hair salon in the student union at UW-M. There was one woman there who gave me the best cut I’d ever had, and I adopted her as my regular cutter. I am now 63, and Gemma still does my hair 45 years later. It’s much more than a business relationship; we often go out to dinner or see a movie (but not lately), and when it’s time for me to pay for my cut it’s awkward for both of us. She tells me that my hair hasn’t changed since I started with her – still thick and no grey, and that among her colleagues that I am a record holder for longest-standing client.
She’s on hiatus, so I called her this week to ask her to let me know when she was going to go back on duty. Long hair won’t kill me, but breaking home stay could. It’s not like I’m dealing with a complete stranger or someone with whom the relationship is strictly business. She’s too good a friend to put her at risk.
As long as it doesn’t scare the ducks, anything goes!
I’m sure your barber is trained not do draw blood. 🙂 You’ll be fine – get the cut. If anything, any job where close contact with people is expected is on the leading edge of careful sanitizing. If they’re not, they lose business. So long as you’re not going to some big-box, tens-of-people-per-hour shop, you’ll be fine.
Also, if you don’t go now, you may not get there for a while. Meaning, you might get a shelter in place order from your governor. Rumor has it North Carolina is about to get that order in the next 24 hours.
You’re aware that Covid-19 isn’t transmitted via blood?
Hence the smiley. 🙂
google “video self haircut”, and then buy electric clippers on-line. As per your previous post, Let the cardboard box ‘age’ for 24 hours.
Badly in need of a haircut, I too was in a quandary until my local Great Clips closed in advance of county and state orders that closed all hair cutting shops. Let your hair grow out in the comfort and privacy of home. Don’t put yourself, the barber, or hospitals at risk. We can live looking like cavemen.
How about a Woody Woodpecker-style pony tail on top?
Cut it yourself. The only difference between a bad haircut and a good haircut is a week.
For what it’s worth, all hairdressers in Spain, where my father-in-law lives, are closed.
NO — you should not get a haircut. Risk v. reward — not even close to being worth it. DO NOT.
Don’t get the haircut.
Do what you would do if/when they shut down essential businesses.
On your behalf I circulated your portrait to several of my women acquaintances and the neighbour’s cat: “This is a distinguished person, what should he do to remain distinguished-looking?”
Responses were varied (and some, I am afraid, mentioned Donald Trump): ‘Get a comb’, ‘Get a better camera’, ‘There’s this great hair app…’, etc.
Only one set of responses were in any way consistent and they came from a clear outlier: “Hoard more cat food.”
Hope this helps.
Oy, that stings!
I would say no, unless your barber will be wearing gloves and a proper face mask!
There is nothing wrong with looking shaggy at this time, and a man of your age can take pride in having a bountiful head of hair.
Haircut? Na, let’s see what you would look like doing an Einstein impersonation. Personally I ask my wife for a very slight trim when even I know what hair I have is totally out of control. Short hair is way over rated imho.
My wife cuts my hair. I haven’t been to a barber shop in probably 40 years. By rough calculation, we may also have saved something like $20,000. What does a haircut cost these days?
Let it grow. There is an awkward stage at first, but eventually it will be long enough to make a pony tail. It’s a cool look.
I go to the barber about once a month, and, since I went a couple weeks ago, I’m a couple away from facing the “shear or not to shear” dilemma myself. I can get by easily enough for another week or two beyond that, though I doubt I can outwait the pandemic.
In the meantime, I’m considering shaving the facial hair, since we’re supposed to keep our hands away from our faces and since I have a habit of stroking the chin whiskers when I’m thinking. So it’s either a clean shave or, for all the good it’s doing me, maybe I’ll just forego the cogitation. 🙂
People like to yak and laugh with the barber or hairstylist, so at those close quarters, who knows how many droplets are being lovingly exchanged?
It was funny to see Prince Charles on TV automatically extend his hand to greet the first in a line of people, but he caught himself and did the Namaste greeting instead. All well and good, but then they immediately laughed together about it, not even 6 feet apart. It’s hard.
All hairdressers in Germany are closed and are eligible for emergency finances.
The salons are all closed here! Berkeley, CA.
What gives in Chicago? Are you all immune? Crazy.
Personally, I’m going diy but here’s some advice.
No, You Shouldn’t Get a Haircut Now. But You Can Still Support Your Stylists https://www.glamour.com/story/hair-salon-safety-coronavirus?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=onsite-share&utm_brand=glamour&utm_social-type=earned via @glamourmag
Two reasons, besides the obvious, to stay home and not get a haircut: 1) if you’re not socializing anyway it doesn’t matter how shaggy you look and 2) the more you look like you do in the photo, the more likely people are to keep their distance.
I’m not quite clear why people are using this opportunity to be rude.
My dad bought some hand held thing from I think the drugstore a while back that he uses himself. You set the depth on it then you run it around your head. I think it has batteries in it. It seems to do a pretty good job.
A fresh, professional haircut would mark you as a social distance violator and you would be ostracized.
No haircut! I’ll be trimming my bangs, but that’s it. I realize the women at the shop where I go need the money, but they tend to cut whether they are sick or not, so I don’t trust them.
Definitely not. Even if you really don’t like it(and it looks good long) you could easily do it yourself. Barbering is a con, like homeopathy or wine-tasting.