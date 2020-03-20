Reader Tony Eales in Queensland sent a bunch of photos (and please don’t forget to send yours!). Tony’s notes and IDs are indented.

More stuff from our local subtropical rainforests close to Brisbane, Queensland where I live. I see a lot of these tiny leafhoppers in, I think, the sub-family Cedusinae, on the underside of leaves in the forest. I’m really only guessing the family, but it seems right from photos online. They come in all shades of powdery-blue but this one is the most striking I’ve found.

These colourful Soldier Beetles are almost certainly in the Chauliognanthus genus but I can’t find a good match for the species. I hardly ever find soldier beetles not having sex.

A weird find, a queen of the Gatekeeper Ant genus Colobopsis sp. These ants have strangely modified heads which they use to plug the entrance to their nests against intruders.

There are always strange weevils in the rainforest but this one looks like some kind of manga robot, sub-family Cryptorhynchinae.

I was happy to find this Skeletonizing Leaf Beetle (sub-family Galerucinae) in this lovely rainforest flower of Hedraianthera porphyropetala. The beetle is probably genus Oides but I’m not too sure.

I love the colours of this mayfly. I know nothing about mayflies so…mayfly. Pretty.

I see this lovely little Timid Ant Monomorium burchera in the rainforest regularly feeding on the surface of leaves. Tiny and fast they are hard to focus on but I like their colours.

This Tangle-veined Fly Nycterimorpha speiseri was a real surprise. Rarely seen or photographed and the only species in its genus. At first I thought it was a moth until I saw the halteres.

The camouflage of this moth would have been perfect if it hadn’t moved. Even when it moved I thought it was a bit of forest detritus that had a spider web attached to it. Close up you can tell it’s an insect but with the naked eye I was unsure right up to when I looked through the camera viewfinder. The species is Parerastria castaneata.

And lastly for those who like a chordate a red-necked Pademelon, Thylogale thetis, most often heard thumping away in the dense forest but at this site they are quite unworried by humans.