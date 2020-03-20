Looking at the number of draft posts I’ve written or started, and knowing that virtually none of them will ever be published, I found this number:

Yep, I’ve written over 23,092 posts since the site started in January of 2009, of which 21,553 have been published (this one is number 21,554). Of the 1,539 unpublished drafts, about six are upcoming Caturday Felid posts, which I largely prepare in advance, and there’s a skeleton draft of one Hili Dialogue, which I start the day before it’s published.

The rest will almost certainly never see the light of day, but I’m loath to trash them. One is our most famous unpublished post, Greg Mayer’s “What’s the matter with Wikipedia?” draft, which he started several years ago in an attempt to debunk that site. And despite my continual hectoring of him, he refuses to finish it: it’s the Casaubon’s “Key to All Mythologies” of this website.

Well, I don’t have the spoons to post much today, but I did find this draft, which simply puts up five songs that I listened to on my iPod nano when out for a long walk the day before last Christmas. They are favorites of mine, and also show tmy musical tastes, though many may dislike some of the songs.(If you hate them all, Ceiling Cat help you!)

Without further ado, here they are. Perhaps some of them will be new to you. And if you’re self-quarantined, what better things do you have to do?

Helen Humes, light of voice but entrancing, was one of Count Basie’s “canaries” who sang with the band. Her predecessor was Billie Holiday—big shoes to fill! This is my favorite of all of Humes’s sides with Basie. I like how she sings behind the beat, a technique also used by Holiday.

Lester Young, who played with Basie, has a terrific short solo beginning at 1:53.

Mel Tillis is gone now, but had a great career as a country singer. Though afflicted with a terrible stutter, that stutter disappeared when he sang. That’s a fairly common thing, but I don’t understand it at all. Here’s a little-known Tillis song from 1979, but it’s my favorite of all he did. It’s about adultery.

One of my very favorite jazz albums is John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman, which came out in 1963, well before I discovered jazz.

And it’s “soft” jazz, romantic and slow. But the combination of the underrated Hartman (a smoker) and the fabulous Coltrane makes for a very special album. It’s also a good album to give your paramour, as it’s ineffably romantic.

Besides Johnny Hartman on vocals and Coltrane on tenor sax, the album featured three other great players: McCoy Tyner on piano (he died just two weeks ago), Elvin Jones on drums, and Jimmy Garrison on bass. A bit about the album from Wikipedia (which Greg hasn’t yet destroyed).

Hartman was hesitant as he did not consider himself a jazz singer and did not think he and Coltrane would complement one another musically. However, Thiele encouraged Hartman to go see Coltrane perform at Birdland in New York City to see if something could be worked out. Hartman did so, and after the club closed he, Coltrane and Coltrane’s pianist, McCoy Tyner, went over some songs together. On March 7, 1963, Coltrane and Hartman had decided on 10 songs for the record album, but en route to the studio they heard Nat King Cole on the radio performing “Lush Life”, and Hartman immediately decided that song had to be included in their album. The recording was made on March 7, 1963, at the Van Gelder Studio in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. Hartman once said that each song was done in only one take, except for “You Are Too Beautiful”, which required two takes because Elvin Jones dropped one of his drumsticks during the first take. In 2005, the raw tapes were reviewed by jazz archivist Barry Kernfeld, who documented there were actually complete alternate takes for all six songs that he considered “absolutely riveting.” Until clear ownership of these tapes is established between the Coltrane family and Universal Music, there are no plans for their release.

I’d love to hear those tapes, as I’ve listened to the album a gazillion times. Every one of its six songs is a masterpiece: a rare fusion of saxophone solos and mellow vocals. Both men died of cancer from substance abuse (lung cancer for Hartman, liver cancer for Trane, who was dead at forty), but they laid down this single fantastic album. This is my favorite song of all six.

This song, written by Leon Russell (who played both horn and piano on the 1970 released version), has been covered hundreds of times, but nobody did it better than the man himself. Here’s a live version of a song with truly beautiful lyrics.

Finally, the great Dionne Warwick, in a song that sounds as if it were written by Burt Bacharach but wasn’t. (It was, however, produced by Barry Manilow, which accounts for the Big Sound. You’ll recognize Manilow on the piano.) It’s the epitome of a great pop ballad, and I love the short drum bit before the crescendo in the original version. Nobody remembers Dionne Warwick except those “of a certain age”, but she was a terrific vocalist. She turns 80 on December 12.