A local run on noms and supplies

To avoid the crowds, I went to our local supermarket at 7 this morning. It’s not a small store, has always been well stocked, and is even advertising for employees. But I found that they were out of—or had limits on—many items. Here are some photos I took:
A real case of the Grocer’s Apostrophe:
Seriously, a limit on canned goods?
Where’s the beef?
I’m mystified why the benighted are buying bottled water:
The toilet paper section, bereft of bogroll. Water and t.p. are the items most hoarded.
Obviously, people are staying home and making popcorn (they’re also low on chips):
A limit on eggs and milk:
Even cereal is in low supply!
Fortunately, my food needs are minimal now, and I have enough wine to last me for years. I’m also well stocked with bogroll due to a buying error several months ago.
Good luck, friends!
Thanks. Good luck to you too. GROG
The bottled water thing was explained to me the other day. There are no small number of people who simply will not drink tap water. If bottled water is unavailable, it’s the same as there being no water to drink.
I, too, was wondering why the water hoarding. And yes, I get that there are people who think there’s something wrong with tap water.
And I get that there are places where the tap water tastes somewhat unpleasant. I can dig it. I’ve tasted some nasty tap water in some places.
I’m lucky to live in a small town with a big spring. Big Spring, which puts out some 11 million gallons of water a day. And mighty fine water it is, too. In Ithaca NY I bought a bottle of water one day and by golly, I read the label and found that it came from Big Spring.
So my tap water is fine. But I get it that some people think tap water is not fit to drink
and simply won’t touch the stuff.
Here in the UK there is a giant difference between the taste of water depending on where you live. I moved from London to north Wales when I was seven and whenever I went back to the capital to see my dad I just couldn’t drink the water. It is so, so horrible by comparison with the water in north Wales. The water in north Wales is better than any bottled water I’ve ever tried.
Having said that I have to admit that this is about as perfect a definition of a ‘first world problem’ as you can get, and I’m not hoarding bottled water, that’s for sure.
I dislike hoarding in general. I think there’s something vaguely immoral about it and it actively annoys me to see people shoveling consumables into their trolleys as quickly as possible.
I wouldn’t mind seeing purchase-amount limits enforced in all stores everywhere(exceptions made in certain important circumstances, although no such circumstances spring to mind).
More than vaguely immoral.
I think the problem is that it doesn’t take any extreme level of hoarding to empty out a store. If everyone in the community is acting out ‘I’m not hoarding, I’m just prudently buying a bit extra. Like an extra gallon of milk or two boxes of wipes instead of one’, I’d bet that’s sufficient to get the result we see.
Post surgery a few years back, carbonated beverages are no longer an option for me. I already didn’t drink coffee, tea, wine, beer, and giving up an occasional carbonated soda was hard.
During recovery a friend brought me some Propel grape water, which I like very much.
I would have thought that all the stories on how bottled water is often (mostly?) taken from the same water supplies as our tap water would have destroyed the bottled water industry. I was so wrong.
I agree. People where I work are always asking if we have any water, and I say that we have an almost unlimited supply there in the tap. And it tastes fine around here. But people imagine that bottled water is better, BECAUSE it costs more. It’s “unsane” as I say.
It’s one thing when, down here in Florida, there’s a hurricane coming. Then, sometimes, the municipal water gets contaminated, so stocking up on some extra can make sense (though you can fill your own containers at home ahead of time). But refusing to drink anything but bottled water in other circumstances is simply stupid. An animal that refuses safe water deserves to die of thirst. That’s natural selection.
The one that really mystifies me when I went to the supermarket, there was no regular brands of half-and-half and only a few of the one brand that was there. Why do people think they need to hoard half-and-half?
Some of us can’t live without coffee and can’t stand to take our coffee without half-and-half. It’s the run on butter that has me baffled.
I had no problem getting half-and-half yesterday for my bubble and squeak recipe.
I just got an email from a local restaurant (Italian, semi-upscale) that now takes reservations for curbside pickup. They remind you not to forget “apps”, dessert, and wine! And tip your waiter!
I believe the word is anxiety and maybe some hoarding. Amazon is hiring another 100,000 employees because everyone is shopping at home. Many places are closed but you can knock on the door and they will do business through the door. Textron aviation manufacturing has furloughed 7000 employees and a health club company, Genesis, has closed dozens of facilities and laid off 4000.
I should mention gas is down to $1.90 per gallon. Too bad there is no place to go.
Ironically, Amazon Fresh is almost completely unavailable. Online grocery shopping would have been perfect for our pandemic times.
Our local PeaPod (Giant’s food delivery) has stopped taking orders until at least April. They’re overbooked.
I live in a small town. Our shelves at Wall of Mart, our Family Dollar, Dollar General, IGa are almost all empty. Even our two family general corner stores? Are almost out of everything. Absoluely no tp, paper towels, no sanitizers, no garbage bags, no milk, eggs, bread, cheese, butter, etc.
We are in a world of crap here because they are stating it will take at least one week to restock the shelves.
My wife went to the local target superstore looking for the paper goods. She was told they get deliveries early in the morning Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Unfortunately, the people are lined up outside the store when they open at 8 AM and the paper goods immediately sell out.
Down here in Florida, it feels like hurricane preparation meets Waiting for Godot.
Good line.
My guess would be many of the distribution centers that supply the stores may be closed or with few workers? I have not heard the news reporting any of this but have to think it may be part of the problem? Most large companies, such as Grocery Stores, Walmart and others either contract out or have their own distribution centers. Without these going full speed the resupply chain can go down. We already know the boats bringing in stuff from China and other places is way down. My previous life was logistics so I think about these things.
It’s not really a supply chain problem at all, at least not yet. This is entirely a front-end problem with people buying too much and creating shortages that panic other people into also buying too much.
If the reorder is accomplished by POS, point of sale then it is supply chain. The amount on hand will continue to be wiped out before delivery of the next order. The only way to attempt to catch up is to increase the order beyond quantities sold.
I guess what I mean to say is it’s not a production or distribution problem. It’s a short term artificial demand spike that need not be taking place if people could remain calm and be dissuaded from hoarding. But yes it does ripple up the supply chain.
Yes, I think what you will see is, the shelves will continue to be empty or nearly so as long as we have the virus going. Retailers who get most of their orders via POS will have to manually override and order more if attempting to catch up. The other solution that does not always work is to ration what the customer can buy. They end up making more trips or using family members to get more.
I dropped into Whole Foods yesterday and things seemed pretty normal, except for the serve-yourself buffet, which of course was closed Two of the shelf-stockers had their hoodies up, probably for protection?
Those weren’t shelf-stockers. They were hoarders-in-disguise!
🤣they did look a bit dodgy at first, but they were actually puttIng things ON the shelves, and not sneaking out tp and Purell.
I worked nights at a super market during my college years. I seriously doubt the cashiers are enforcing the one per family rule.
I’m in Hamburg, Germany. Thank Ceiling Cat I can work from home.
People here hoard TP, water, canned good, noodles, sugar, flour and more like crazy. Other people keep ignoring the risks, having parties at home or a BBQ at the local park. I guess we’ll soon have a ban on going out, because people are stupid.
In France, we already have a ban on parties, or at least it is seen as strengs verboten. Supermarket shelves are empty of all the things you mention. And Internet ordering of anything says you’ll have to wait 10 days for delivery.
Can this go on?
I hear americans are hoarding guns too. Yea!
Guns and ammo! Some shops are limiting the amounts of ammunition you can purchase. These are the morons to worry about. Dimwitted doomsday preppers who are ready to panic at any moment. Real Alex Jones types. I try not to think about how many of these jackasses I’m surrounded by.
I’m not worried. Most of ’em just enjoy thinking that, when things get really bad, they’ll get to watch the rest of us suffer. Common libertarian daydream.
The ban has started.
Hamburg, Bavaria and other federal states impose exit restrictions.
Restaurants in Lower Saxony, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Hamburg and Bremen will be closed.
Meetings (more than 4, 5 persons, except families) are prohibited. Violations can be punished with an administrative fine.
I’m in Cologne. There’s no toilet paper in my local supermarket either, but everything else is fully stocked, especially fresh produce. It’s weird — people obviously expect there
to be plenty of food, but in what scenario do food deliveries continue as normal, but toilet paper deliveries suddenly fail?
I guess it’s time to see what the heck I’ve at the bottom of the freezer. And whether it is edible or an archeological item.
Frankly it’s the empty shelves and hardship in getting groceries that is freaking me out most! (I’m in Canada).
My wife and I totally clash on this issue: she’s a “bury head in the sand, not read the scary stuff” so “everything will be fine,” and I’m predicting everything from what I’ve read…and every step of the way the predictions have been correct in how things are worsening. I still can’t win the discussions though!
As for groceries and hoarding in general, there are articles trying to calm people “Food producers say don’t worry, they have enough food even if it looks like your shelves are bare, there’s more coming.”
Well, sure they have enough food…to feed people during times of normal shopping. But the whole problem is people aren’t shopping normally! They are panic-buying. And the producers/stores clearly DO NOT have enough to keep the shelves stocked when people are buying double to quadruple their normal supplies (or more). It really doesn’t do much to mitigate the problem if we are told there’s enough food, but every day it’s not on the shelves, or it shows up and is snapped immediately away by the first who arrive.
Some have said “oh, it will get better…people can only panic buy and hoard so much food.” But…really? We are at the “easy” part of the curve of infections. Cases are going to skyrocket any day. With huge numbers of people falling sick (including those who work in the food industry) things will “be better soon?”
We (family of 4) are in self-isolation due to having arrived home last week from a brief Florida vacation. Incredible how things changed from when we arrived to Florida (Clearwater) and the day we got back where, shortly after, self-isolation for 14 days became the requirement.
I’m ok with the fact of staying in doors, but it’s the “can’t go out to get things we need” part that is driving me buggy. I feel like I can’t monitor the situation in the stores at exactly the most crucial time of change.
On line grocery delivery is always swamped.
so you are lucky to get your groceries 2 weeks after ordering. We tried ordering online from our local Loblaws, told the order was ready for pick up yesterday but “some items may not have been available.” Well, that turned out to be pretty much EVERY item not being available, except a jar of mayonnaise.
And, again, we haven’t even come close yet to the huge numbers of infected that will likely hold for months! Yikes!
(Fortunately I did stock up on wipes/hand sanitizers, paper towels etc, before we left on our trip. And I very consciously did not take more than we needed or wipe out the stock on a shelf. Even though hand sanitizer was already hard to come by, if I found a bunch of bottles I’d leave a lot for other people. I don’t care what conditions come, the “I’m only out for myself, best of luck to the other guy” isn’t the type of mindset I want to go out on).
I suspect that the shelves will have more in a week or two. The people that are doing the hoarding are (hopefully) healthy people so the disease getting worse (more people sick) shouldn’t increase hoarding. If anything it would decrease since sick people won’t be going out shopping. No guarantees of course.
I’m worried most about what people like my son are going to do if Illinois forbids all non-essential workers. He works at Starbucks, which has limited its locations to drive-thru only, but will close any location where a worker tests positive, and they are offering two weeks pay if they get shut down, but so far it’s only two weeks. And that’s generous compared to many low-paying corporate service jobs. He’s young, has no savings, lives paycheck to paycheck. What are people like him, and I’m not far behind him, what Are they, we, going to do? The Congressional might help for a little while but $1000 doesn’t go very far. It does more for me in a small, poor rural area than in a Chicago suburb for him, that’s for sure.
As for the hungry locusts, meat, milk, cheese, bread, pasta,potatoes, onions, cereal, water, tp, all that is in short supple here. What shocked me, literally stopped me in my tracks, was the absence of lettuce and almond milk! People here in redneckistan don’t typically dine on green things or that funny milk stuff! I consider myself lucky that they stock it here at all. Strange days.
I had seen a picture online of a story, where all the paper products were gone except Brawny paper towels. I chcuked over that, and what it might mean for them as a brand. Then I went to the store, and all they had was Brawny. Is there a problem I don’t know about?
I think they’re a bit pricy is all so they’d be the last pick for a bulk buyer.
The hording of bottled water? I recall that a study was done in New York City on water quality, which I’m sure included testing for bacterial contamination. They compared NYC water from the tap to several types of bottled water, and the city water came out on top. NYC tap water comes from reservoirs in the Catskill mountains. The aqueducts run for 100 miles and run under the Hudson River in a large tube. Amazing but true. Never Panic.
Wow, your stores are strict!
I was just at the local Safeway an hour ago. I saw a “Limit 2…” sign on the milk, but no other restrictions.
We did have all the standard shortages though (paper products, wipes, water, etc…)
The milk sign annoyed me as a scientist; shouldn’t they do it volumetrically? Taking two half-gallon containers is not the same as taking two one-gallon containers.
The water shortage REALLY annoyed me, on a personal level. My son has a frog. If his pet dies because people are hoarding distilled water – something entirely unnecessary for drinking, but recommended for such pets – I’m going to get ticked off.
I would think that distilled water would be bad for frogs. They rarely encounter it in the wild!
I just follow the directions. My guess is that keeping unhealthy minerals out is much more important than leaving healthy minerals in, since between getting food dropped in and the frog’s own waste, the water quickly gains organics and minerals.
Here is my prediction (I’m pretty poor at these): Once people have stocked up, at the varying levels they deem desirable, the excess buying will level off.
It has to, doesn’t it? People have finite storage space and available cash. Even if it looks like the immediate crisis – lockdowns, etc – will last several months, people will soon return to normal purchasing levels simply replenishing their stocks as they are depleted.
During a normal week my family goes through 2 loaves of bread, 2 dozen eggs, 3 lbs ground beef, etc. Our consumption is probably higher now that we are all home. These rules would make me have to go 2 or 3 times a week.
You had me at “bog roll”, I had to look it up 😉