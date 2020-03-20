A local run on noms and supplies

To avoid the crowds, I went to our local supermarket at 7 this morning. It’s not a small store, has always been well stocked, and is even advertising for employees. But I found that they were out of—or had limits on—many items. Here are some photos I took:

A real case of the Grocer’s Apostrophe:

Seriously, a limit on canned goods?

Where’s the beef?

I’m mystified why the benighted are buying bottled water:

The toilet paper section, bereft of bogroll. Water and t.p. are the items most hoarded.

Obviously, people are staying home and making popcorn (they’re also low on chips):

A limit on eggs and milk:

Even cereal is in low supply!

Fortunately, my food needs are minimal now, and I have enough wine to last me for years. I’m also well stocked with bogroll due to a buying error several months ago.

Good luck, friends!