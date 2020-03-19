Today’s photos come from reader Mark Sturtevant, whose words are indented (note the hint to “embiggen”):

Here are more summer pictures of arthropods. Clicking to “embiggen” is generally recommended. The first two pictures are of a large female walking stick, Diapheromera femorata. In the first picture I tried to blur the background, and I think it turned out ok. This particular walking stick is the same one I had used a while ago here in a “Spot the Walking Stick” post.

It seems appropriate to follow with the next insect. This may resemble a walking stick, but actually it is a thread-legged assassin bug (Emesaya brevipennis). I well remember the surge of amazement when I turned up a leaf and there it was, with a body nearly two inches long and with its raptorial forelimbs stretched out in front. It then set out walking with surprising sure-footedness over the branches with those impossibly long legs. It was hard to get an acceptable picture!

The insect shown in the next picture is fairly despised. This is a mid-stage nymph of the marmorated stink bug, Halyomorpha halys, which is an invasive species in the U.S. They can gather in significant numbers around houses late in the summer, and home-owners see them indoors all winter long. But just look at this “teenager”! It must be admitted that the youngsters are temporarily adorable. In it I see a kind of fusion between glam rock and punk rock.

Next is the tiny ant-mimicking jumping spider, Synemosyna formica. These are fairly common on the undersides of leaves in forests. Recently Jerry had mentioned that ant mimicry is given its own specialized name: “myrmecomorphy”. Readers can pick out several clever details here where the spider is a myrmecomorph.

Another woodland find absolutely surprised me. This beautiful caterpillar is the larva of the funerary dagger moth (Acronicta funeralis), which is considered uncommon (or seldom seen, anyway), so I am very happy to have found it.

Sometimes really nice finds are in ones’ perfectly ordinary back yard. The mayfly shown in the next two pictures was in our garden (had to run for the camera!), and it is one of those ‘crazy-eyed’ males from the family Baetidae. Males in this family have these bizarre split compound eyes, and the upward-facing eyes are thought to be used to find females while flying at night. I think the genus might be Callibaetis.

Toward the end, now. The damselfly in the next picture is a blue-fronted dancer damselfly (Argia apicalis). A common damselfly along wooded trails, though most fly from me when I approach.