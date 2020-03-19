I have my ducks!

There are rumors, not yet confirmed but likely to be true, that our campus will soon be on lockdown, with nobody but essential staff and essential researchers allowed on campus. As I am neither of these, and because a lockdown might involve police guarding the entrances to campus and admitting only the “approved”, I was worried about access to the pond to feed the ducks. And so last evening I wrote the following letter to the President and Provost.
Dear President Zimmer and Provost Lee,
I am terribly sorry to bother you with a trivial request when I know that both of you have huge issues on your minds, trying to balance the mission of our University with the need to protect our community and its environs from contagion. But in light of the possibility that the University may close almost completely, with non-essential people barred from campus, I wanted to request a small favor should that happen. I will be brief.
For the past three years I’ve taken it upon myself to feed the breeding mallards at Botany Pond during spring and summer, and have been inordinately successful at bringing the young to fledging (in the last few years we’ve fledged 39 ducklings with only one loss, a mortality rate of <3% compared to over 50% before I took over). I attribute this to constant care and good food (duck chow, corn, and mealworms), and have worked with Facilities to ensure that pond remains “duck worthy” (they have constructed a duckling ramp and raise and lower the water level for me so the young can be safe).
The presence of healthy ducks and ducklings has been a big draw for the community, with frequent visits from schoolchildren and others who come to watch them. Some of the females who migrate south return every year (I recognize them), and they have just returned and will soon begin building nests on the ledges of Erman. [JAC: The building adjacent to ours and overlooking the pond.]
What I would like to ask is whether, if the campus closes and I am not considered an essential research worker, I would still be allowed to visit the pond at least twice a day to feed the ducks. This is a solitary activity and nobody helps me, nor would I stand near anybody else. I would not work inside my building (I have an office in Zoology), but merely tend the ducks outside for a brief period. As far as I know from the CDC, there is no danger in spreading the coronavirus if you’re alone outside. (I am healthy and have experienced no symptoms.) I would simply feed the animals, which takes about ten minutes, and then leave campus.
I am asking your permission because our department is not the appropriate chain of command given that my request is not connected with research. But it is connected with animals—animals that have chosen to live and breed on our campus. There is an old Jewish saying that goes “If you have saved one life it is as if you saved the world.” Some of my colleagues say, “Well, they’re just ducks,” but their lives are important to themselves, to me, and, I think, to our University community.
I hope you’ll find yourself able to grant me this small favor if the campus is shuttered. I enclose two photos of our successes from the last year.
Thank you for your attention during these distressing times.
Cordially,
Jerry Coyne
Professor Emeritus
Department of Ecology and Evolution
And the two photos (click to enlarge):
And I just got this response from the President (clearly they answered almost immediately):
Jerry,
Ka Yee and I are in full agreement that you should be able to do this. And I fully sympathize with the view that they are not “just ducks”. Please take care of them, “our ducks”, as you have been. We are appreciative of this.
Stay well, and with best wishes,
Bob
God, I love this place! Where else would a President and Provost worry about ducks as part of the campus culture?
I’m very grateful, and of course will continue with the duck reports. Suddenly the world looks a bit brighter.
How joyful! Awesome people, awesome ducks!
Yes, it should be considered essential just like at all of the zoos that are currently shut down. The workers still are there to take care of the animals.
Your world has just been made brighter, and your post has just made my corner brighter! Many thanks.
Awesome. There are still glimmers of light in the darkness.
Hurray! Pretty sure the attached photo aided in your request. Wish there was a bird webcam where we could all tune in.
I have thought about that, but wouldn’t know how to set it up. It would be great to have a 24 hour DuckCam.
I will report that Governor Cuomo is on CNN and MSNBC again today for a considerable time. I guess he is the FDR of our time. He provides the status on where they stand in New York, what they are doing and then some personal stories.
There’s another old saying that, though I’m unsure of its actual etymology, has always struck me as having a Yiddish rhythm to it: “You don’t ask, you don’t get.”
Congrats, boss.
My campus has sent everyone home as of Tuesday. The last of the IT folks are vacating now. There are 450 international students that are staying in residence, a security presence, some food service people to feed the remaining students, nuclear reactor staff & of course hospital staff because we have a hospital on campus. The hospital requires ID to get into it as it is restricting access. Research projects are ramping down if they didn’t start but some research is continuing because you just can’t stop it. There was an email sent out detailing all this yesterday. I feel sad about it all. I feel as though this is just the beginning of an apocalypse.
This is great news.
Now if you can get Wisconsin to allow beer and liquor deliveries to homes during this pandemic life! 😉
It might not help. Where I am, PeaPod has been so swamped with requests that they’re not accepting new scheduled deliveries until April. If you could get beer through them, they’d probably be backed up until December. 2025.
***
Congrats to Jerry…and to the ducks! A big win for them too.
Here is it a legal issue. I’m sure the local stores and craft breweries would jump on the chance to deliver their products if they could. (I contacted my state rep about this and he’d going to see what the governor’s office thinks. This class of business is in dire straits right now.)
Oh, this is such great news!! Life is very stressful right now and the future is uncertain for old farts such as myself. It’s a grey and dreary day as well here in central PA, and I’ve spent time this morning struggling over income tax issues.
And now I hear that you can come in and take care of our dear ducks!! Thanks to you for doing this job, and thanks to the President and Provost for agreeing.
Every bit of goodness counts!
Very pleased to hear this.
There are tears in my eyes even as I write. This is the sweetest thing in the world! Made MY day, for sure. Good work, Jerry!
Dear University:
Can I still feed the ducks?
Jerry
Dear Jerry;
You sure can!
University
Life is good.
Glad to see you could accomplish this with a simple heartfelt, articulate request. And here I was, thinking I’d have to make the trek to Chicago to help you tunnel under the perimeter like the POWs making their great escape from Stalag Luft III. 🙂
It seems that between you and President Zimmer you brightened all of our days. Glad to see a positive response.
Everything about this post is happy news. Thanks for this bright spot.
One touch of nature makes the whole world kin.
Good job!
Larry Smith
Simply fantastic!! So happy for you and your ducks and everyone else who gets to enjoy them.
Ditto!
Thank you for taking care of the ducks! I am so glad we will continue getting pictures and news of the ducks at Botany Pond….
Immensely gratifying to read about your motivation for taking care of the ducks, namely ducks matter. Valuing animal lives is not exactly part of the scientific enterprise these days. Glad you didn’t have to get the approval of your department.
So good that your officers can recognize a reasonable request.
Thank you for this. My stress level is high this morning and your bit of good news brought joyful tears to my eyes.
Hooray for President Zimmer and Provost Lee. The University of Chicago truly is special. And hooray to you PCC.