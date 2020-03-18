Wednesday: Hili dialogue

We’ve made it through this wretched week to Hump Day: March 18, 2020. It’s National Sloppy Joe Day (a sandwich unknown in the rest of the world), as well as National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day (whatever they are, and I eat oatmeal cookies only under duress). It’s also two weird holidays: National Forgive Mom and Dad Day, and Awkward Moments Day.

The big news, besides the spread of the coronavirus, is Biden’s sweep in yesterday’s primary elections of Florida, Illinois, and Arizona. Here’s the current delegate count (Biden needs 1,991 delegates to win the nomination.

I think we can assume that Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee. . . I am, however, chagrined at the many readers who seem to think Trump is a shoo-in come November’s election. Perhaps he is, but I am happy with my bet against him. But will we even have a Democratic convention this summer?

Good luck, Bernie, and thanks for all the fish—and thanks for your honesty and consistency, though I wasn’t completely on board with your platform. I hope you support Biden when the dust settles.

Stuff that happened on March 18 includes:

1850 – American Express is founded by Henry Wells and William Fargo.

1865 – American Civil War: The Congress of the Confederate States adjourns for the last time.

1915 – World War I: During the Battle of Gallipoli, three battleships are sunk during a failed British and French naval attack on the Dardanelles.

1922 – In India, Mohandas Gandhi is sentenced to six years in prison for civil disobedience, of which he serves only two.

Here is Gandhi in 1922:

1940 – World War II: Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini meet at the Brenner Pass in the Alps and agree to form an alliance against France and the United Kingdom.

1965 – Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, leaving his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes, becomes the first person to walk in space.

And here’s a two-minute video of that spacewalk, which must have required considerable bravery:

1990 – Germans in the German Democratic Republic vote in the first democratic elections in the former communist dictatorship.

Notables born on this day include:

1495 – Mary Tudor, Queen of France (d. 1533) [4]

1782 – John C. Calhoun, American lawyer and politician, 7th Vice President of the United States (d. 1850)

1837 – Grover Cleveland, American lawyer and politician, 22nd and 24th President of the United States (d. 1908)

1869 – Neville Chamberlain, English businessman and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1940)

1909 – Ernest Gallo, American businessman, co-founded the E & J Gallo Winery (d. 2007)

1932 – John Updike, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 2009)

1941 – Wilson Pickett, American singer-songwriter (d. 2006)

1950 – Linda Partridge, English geneticist and academic

Happy 70th to Linda, with whom I once collaborated on Drosophila field work. I have to say, that work was very clever! Click to see the paper (from The American Naturalist):

1969 – Shaun Udal, English cricketer

1970 – Queen Latifah, American rapper, producer, and actress

Those who packed it in on March 18 include:

1745 – Robert Walpole, English scholar and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1676)

1768 – Laurence Sterne, Irish novelist and clergyman (b. 1713)

1845 – Johnny Appleseed, American gardener and missionary (b. 1774)

2009 – Natasha Richardson, English-American actress (b. 1963)

2010 – Fess Parker, American actor and businessman (b. 1924)

2017 – Chuck Berry, American guitarist, singer and songwriter (b. 1926)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili decries the use of ads on websites. But Listy has no ads, prompting Hili’s comeback.

Hili: Ads again! A: They have to make money on something. Hili: They will not make much on me.

From Wild and Wonderful. Look at this gorgeous duckling!

Two fake but funny tweets sent by reader Bruce:

From Merilee:

From Jesus of the Day:

From reader Ken: they’re playing pranks on poor Tom Hanks:

Gold Coast Hospital Staff Roll In A Volleyball To Keep Tom Hanks Company In Quarantine: https://t.co/2AL3ZVyB9r pic.twitter.com/tKZIQFYIki — The Betoota Advocate (@BetootaAdvocate) March 12, 2020

From Barry. We all know about social distance and precautions for the aged now, but why not hear it from Mel Brooks and his son?

From Simon: more on Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium penguins, who were allowed to walk around the exhibits to relieve their boredom in the absence of people:

oh my god, the chicago aquarium closed due to coronavirus, so they let the penguins run around and check out the other exhibits. (staff was present.) pic.twitter.com/YGa8CugymE — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 16, 2020

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Tweets from Matthew. Have some sympathy for this bird displaying his heart out to impress the female. She was not impressed.

I’m not sure what the “experiment” is here, but

here's a little experiment with neural networks and pareidolia (aka 'faces in places') sound on [i think i like the house best, but the choccy bar is pretty good too…] pic.twitter.com/67Fon5jToE — ⓢⓗⓐⓡⓓⓒⓞⓡⓔ ⧖ (@erocdrahs) March 16, 2020

Yes, it’s the Cuomo brothers embarrassing themselves on CNN. Jebus, what were they thinking?

I’m screaming that these brothers are literally having an argument on live telly about who’s their mum’s favourite son,amongst an international pandemic I- pic.twitter.com/yn97oldq7a — jack rem x (@jackremmington) March 17, 2020