Wednesday: Hili dialogue

We’ve made it through this wretched week to Hump Day: March 18, 2020. It’s National Sloppy Joe Day (a sandwich unknown in the rest of the world), as well as National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day (whatever they are, and I eat oatmeal cookies only under duress). It’s also two weird holidays: National Forgive Mom and Dad Day, and Awkward Moments Day.
The big news, besides the spread of the coronavirus, is Biden’s sweep in yesterday’s primary elections of Florida, Illinois, and Arizona. Here’s the current delegate count (Biden needs 1,991 delegates to win the nomination.
I think we can assume that Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee. . . I am, however, chagrined at the many readers who seem to think Trump is a shoo-in come November’s election. Perhaps he is, but I am happy with my bet against him. But will we even have a Democratic convention this summer?
Good luck, Bernie, and thanks for all the fish—and thanks for your honesty and consistency, though I wasn’t completely on board with your platform. I hope you support Biden when the dust settles.
Stuff that happened on March 18 includes:
- 1850 – American Express is founded by Henry Wells and William Fargo.
- 1865 – American Civil War: The Congress of the Confederate States adjourns for the last time.
- 1915 – World War I: During the Battle of Gallipoli, three battleships are sunk during a failed British and French naval attack on the Dardanelles.
- 1922 – In India, Mohandas Gandhi is sentenced to six years in prison for civil disobedience, of which he serves only two.
Here is Gandhi in 1922:
- 1940 – World War II: Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini meet at the Brenner Pass in the Alps and agree to form an alliance against France and the United Kingdom.
- 1965 – Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov, leaving his spacecraft Voskhod 2 for 12 minutes, becomes the first person to walk in space.
And here’s a two-minute video of that spacewalk, which must have required considerable bravery:
- 1990 – Germans in the German Democratic Republic vote in the first democratic elections in the former communist dictatorship.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1495 – Mary Tudor, Queen of France (d. 1533)[4]
- 1782 – John C. Calhoun, American lawyer and politician, 7th Vice President of the United States (d. 1850)
- 1837 – Grover Cleveland, American lawyer and politician, 22nd and 24th President of the United States (d. 1908)
- 1869 – Neville Chamberlain, English businessman and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1940)
- 1909 – Ernest Gallo, American businessman, co-founded the E & J Gallo Winery (d. 2007)
- 1932 – John Updike, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (d. 2009)
- 1941 – Wilson Pickett, American singer-songwriter (d. 2006)
- 1950 – Linda Partridge, English geneticist and academic
Happy 70th to Linda, with whom I once collaborated on Drosophila field work. I have to say, that work was very clever! Click to see the paper (from The American Naturalist):
- 1969 – Shaun Udal, English cricketer
- 1970 – Queen Latifah, American rapper, producer, and actress
Those who packed it in on March 18 include:
- 1745 – Robert Walpole, English scholar and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1676)
- 1768 – Laurence Sterne, Irish novelist and clergyman (b. 1713)
- 1845 – Johnny Appleseed, American gardener and missionary (b. 1774)
- 2009 – Natasha Richardson, English-American actress (b. 1963)
- 2010 – Fess Parker, American actor and businessman (b. 1924)
- 2017 – Chuck Berry, American guitarist, singer and songwriter (b. 1926)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili decries the use of ads on websites. But Listy has no ads, prompting Hili’s comeback.
Hili: Ads again!A: They have to make money on something.Hili: They will not make much on me.
Hili: Znowu jakieś reklamy.
Ja: Na czymś muszą zarabiać.
Hili: Na mnie dużo nie zarobią.
From Wild and Wonderful. Look at this gorgeous duckling!
Two fake but funny tweets sent by reader Bruce:
From Merilee:
From Jesus of the Day:
From reader Ken: they’re playing pranks on poor Tom Hanks:
From Barry. We all know about social distance and precautions for the aged now, but why not hear it from Mel Brooks and his son?
From Simon: more on Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium penguins, who were allowed to walk around the exhibits to relieve their boredom in the absence of people:
Tweets from Matthew. Have some sympathy for this bird displaying his heart out to impress the female. She was not impressed.
I’m not sure what the “experiment” is here, but
Yes, it’s the Cuomo brothers embarrassing themselves on CNN. Jebus, what were they thinking?
I’m betting (figuratively) yes. In China, the disease appeared in January, peaked in February, and is in steep decline by mid March. Granted, their government took much stronger measures than ours is taking. However, the DNC isn’t until mid July – 4 months from now. Even if we add, say, an extra month or two of peak time in the U.S. case, we’d still expect it to be in steep decline by July.
This is why I said in an earlier thread that I’m afraid voters will basically have forgotten Trump’s incompetent response to the virus when they vote in November; because the public has a very short attention span, and the coronavirus will be ‘old news’ even by August. It seems impossible to think something so impactful on us right now could be so quickly ignored, but IMO it’ll disappear from the public’s attention just as quickly as the Mueller report or Trump’s impeachment. Remember that?
The Senate aquittance was only about 6 weeks ago. Yet it’s completely gone from the news cycle. The coronavirus will be gone from the new cycle mere weeks after schools reopen and everyone goes back to work.
And should anything come up you can be sure he’ll blame it in someone or something else.
The experiment with human-like faces seems to be someone having fun with the AI that extracts faces for ‘deepfake’ style manipulations. There are a considerable number of recent papers concerning face and feature extraction that tout new AI systems that can do all sorts to single images, including manipulations to change viewpoint, change of scenery, etc.
Some wag with a sense of humour evidently had a laugh with face like objects 😀
For the Pin-tailed Whydah bird clip, it is amusing to repeatedly hit play then pause to see the male in a range of awkward mid-flight poses.
A thing to try while in isolation.