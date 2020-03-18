Today we have another batch of photos from reader Ralph Burgess, whose photos I’ve posted twice before (see here for the links). They were taken in Kruger National Park from September to December of last year 2019 (the first batch of that series was here). The IDs are his, and are indented.
Marico sunbird (Cinnyris mariquensis):
Martial eagle (Polemaetu bellicosus):
Red-crested korhaan (Lophotis ruficrista):
Reed cormorant (Microcarbo africanus):
Rufous-naped lark (Mirafra africana):
Southern ground hornbill (Bucorvus leadbeateri):
Southern masked weaver (Ploceus velatus):
Southern yellow-billed hornbill (Tockus leucomelas):