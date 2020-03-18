Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ evidence

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “vain,” came with the email message: “More unpleasantness from the barmaid. Such a nasty piece of work.”

This question might be posed to Dr. Egnor with respect to his First Cause argument discussed in the previous post.

 

  1. Ken Pidcock
    Good one. Astonishing how man enlightened believers are able to ignore that their faith necessarily condemns others.

    • GreenPoisonFrog
      It an unfortunate consequence. But, there is still time to see the light and join my tribe. So no need to feel guilty at all.

    • Paul Topping
      I’m sure many consider it a feature, not a bug!

  2. rickflick
    Ouch! Indeed.

