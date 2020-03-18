Good reporting from the NYT: how North Korea smuggles goods in defiance of UN sanctions

They’re trying to decide now whether to completely shut the University of Chicago campus, which of course worries me as I may lose access to my ducks—a complete disaster for both me and my mallards. So forgive me if posting is light and relatively brainless until this is resolved.
I meant to post this the other day, but it slipped between the cracks. It’s the kind of article that the New Woke Times should be publishing: solid investigative journalism, not woke puffpieces that have “Here’s what you need to know” as the subheader.
This piece (click on screenshots below), is a really engrossing investigation, combined with a video, about the circuitous ways North Korea evades UN sanctions using cryptocurrency, fake documents, circuitous routes of ships, shell companies, and the cooperation of China, Russia, and even South Korea (which probably had no idea what was going on). The object: to get luxury armored cars, worth half a million dollars apiece, into the DPRK. Those cars are used to ferry about the overfed leaders of the country, including Kim Jong-un. Be sure to watch the 5-minute video, which shows the shipping methods in detail; it’s mesmerizing. And the same procedures are undoubtedly used to get other prohibited goods into North Korea, including material to help them make nukes.
A few words from the article:
The upcoming annual report from the United Nations Panel of Experts gives more detail on the smuggling of two armored Mercedes sedans that were shipped from the Netherlands to East Asia in 2018 and that were the subject of an investigation by The New York Times and the Center for Advanced Defense Studies in July.
The U.N. panel did its own investigation after the article and video appeared, and concluded that the cars were shipped from Europe after they were in the possession of two Italian companies — apparently the start of the supply chain, according to a draft of the report seen by The Times. The United Nations is expected to release the report this month.
. . . Over all, China and Russia have weakened the sanctions and are aiding the illegal smuggling, say American officials, analysts and the reports. In December, the two nations proposed to the United Nations an easing of sanctions.
American officials and analysts cite satellite images that show transfers involving North Korean ships in Chinese territorial waters as evidence of efforts to evade the sanctions.
. . .The holes in sanctions go well beyond the importing of luxury goods. North Korea is raising millions of dollars through the smuggling of commodities, the U.N. report says.
Last October, Stephanie Kleine-Ahlbrandt, a member of the United Nations Panel of Experts from 2014 to 2019, wrote on the 38 North website that the “maximum pressure” campaign on North Korea was “on its last legs.”
Be sure to watch this video (link here as well).
I’ve been wondering how NK has been doing during this pandemic. No news is probably not good news, for them.
I’ve been wondering, too.
Count me in if you want to crowdfund a Berlin-Airlift-style solution.
I’ve been feelin’ a real civil-disobedience state of mind coming on anyway.
THE BUCKET LIST (APPROACH)
Aren’t drones the easy, cheap solution? Expertise in which UofC must have. In buckets. Pick up duck lunch in bucket, fly to Botany Pond, dump, video who gets what.
Maybe develop a bit of duck-beak ID technology along the way.
And that’s not even thinking outside the bucket, or box.
Good luck, I’m not quite sure how they close down the campus, closing or restricting access to buildings is easier but there are some things that are essentially impossible to stop – ongoing in vivo studies for example, mouse colonies won’t take care of themselves.
I saw an email re the first case in a UofC student this morning. Which I’m sure is of concern. Talked to friends in the Bay Area yesterday where UCSF research is apparently pretty much shut down (you can still feed your mice, I’m told) but apparently walking on the beach is fine as long as you keep away from everyone else.
Stay well
Civil disobedience popped into my mind as well. I’ve not paid too much attention to Colorado’s shutdown – played basketball with 16 fellow on Monday evening 🙂
Never mind the pandemic, I’ve been wondering just how much of a threat NK’s nuclear ambitions actually are.
Not much, I conclude. I mean, you really think Russia, and China in particular, aren’t all over, in every sense, this tiny tinpot nation on their doorstep? (NK has boarders with both.)
I say this from general principles (‘We are way bigger than you’), than any empirical evidence, so am happy to be rebutted!
Seems the Donald has lost interest in enforcing the “maximum pressure” campaign — and is willing to look the other way while Kim Jong-un stockpiles fissile material, nuclear bombs, and mid-range missiles — so long as one Dear Leader occasionally writes grandiloquent love letters to the other.
And today the stock market has dropped below its level on Inauguration Day….. I’m sure Trump will tout this as some sort of record – “greatest drop ever, stunning…”
It dropped very very bigly👐