Now is the time, if you’re stuck at home and want something to do, to get together your good wildlife photos and send them to me. Thanks!

Today’s batch is from evolutionary geneticist John Avise, who has lately been sending photos with a theme. Today’s theme, and John’s notes, are indented:

We may tend to think of birds as graceful athletes, normally beautifully coiffed. But they also can have their less dignified moments, as illustrated by the following photos: Boat-tailed Grackle (Quiscalus major) female having a “bad feather” day (Florida):