Now is the time, if you’re stuck at home and want something to do, to get together your good wildlife photos and send them to me. Thanks!
Today’s batch is from evolutionary geneticist John Avise, who has lately been sending photos with a theme. Today’s theme, and John’s notes, are indented:
We may tend to think of birds as graceful athletes, normally beautifully coiffed. But they also can have their less dignified moments, as illustrated by the following photos:Boat-tailed Grackle (Quiscalus major) female having a “bad feather” day (Florida):
Great Egret (Ardea alba) having an awkward landing (California):
Snowy Egret (Egret thula) looking “knockneed” [actually, the joint in question is the bird’s ankle, with the knees tucked up against the body] (Florida):
Limpkin (Aramus guarauna) struggling to land (Florida):
Song Sparrow (Melospiza melodia) missing its tail feathers (Michigan):
Savannah Sparrow (Passerculus sandwichensis) taking a bath:
Blue-footed Booby (Sula nebouxii) in courtship display (Galapagos):
Sandhill Cranes (Grus canadensis) in courtship dance (Florida):
Willet (Catoptrophorus semipalmatus) with a sore neck or headache (California):
American Bittern (Botaurus lentiginosus) who thinks he’s camouflaged in tall reeds (Illinois):
American Avocet (Recurvirostra americana) just stretching (California):
Marbled Godwit (Limosa fedoa) with an awkward itch (California):
Anhinga (Anhinga anhinga) with a similar itch (Florida):