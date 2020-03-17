I made a bet against Trump

Even before the pandemic struck, I was fairly certain that Donald Trump would be defeated this November. Well, least the polls—which of course are not 100% trustworthy at this point—said so. As I recall, both Biden and Sanders were potential defeaters of the Orange Maniac, and the various polls were fairly consistent, and remain so through early March.
Now that Trump has bungled the handling of the epidemic, makes daily statements about it so palpably stupid that even a “deplorable” can see through them, and gives himself a ten out of ten in handling the crisis, I think his chances of victory are even slimmer. And that’s on top of the economy, which is heading south so fast it will reach Antarctica before the summer.
Because of this, I bet a friend in my department one hundred dollars that Trump will lose in November, no matter whom the Democrats run (I bet on Trump losing). I made the offer after my friend said, “Trump’s gonna win whatever happens.” (He dislikes Trump at least as much as I do.) I replied, “Would you like to bet on that?” “Sure”, he said. I said, “How much?” And he mentioned a hundred simoleons, and I said, “You’re on.” Because we can’t shake hands, we bumped elbows.
Now this isn’t the kind of bet I usually make during an election. I usually find a fairly sure thing, like an Obama win in his second term, and then find a Democrat who’s so scared of Republicans winning that they are willing to bet on Obama losing. I always point out to said mark that if the Democrat wins, he’d be glad to pay me, and if the Democrat loses, he’d at least get some dosh as consolation. (These sucker bets have all been with men.) I won twice on this during Obama’s two runs, accruing two duck dinners—those were the days before my duck-tending started—and several hundred bucks to boot.
This time I made a lose-lose bet, because if Trump wins, I not only lose $100 but I also have to face the country degenerating even further in The Moron’s second term. I still am comfortable with my bet, but what do you think?
Would you bet on Trump losing at this point? If so, how much? Or would you bet on Biden losing; and if so, how much?
I think you’ve got a very high chance of winning.
Then again, I’ve been wrong before.
Bernie would win, Biden will lose. It might be close if he picks a white woman from the midwest as veep. But if he picks Michelle, many more haters will emerge than the few old moderate Democrats who remember her fondly.
Where does this “Michelle” stuff come from? She has no interest in being a politician.
https://www.google.com/search?q=michelle+obama+vice+president&rlz=1C1GCEC_enUS861US861&oq=michelle+obama+v&aqs
You got it from a google search? Lol!
Zero percent chance of Michelle. But, hey, if you’d like to get a bet down on it (like the mark our host managed to find in his own UC department) name your price.
I’ll cover any amount you can count.
I don’t think she will be it. But here on the left coast there is plenty of talk among the university-based Trump and Bernie haters (same group) that Michelle is who they want and need. I don’t agree with them. I think Michelle would kill the ticket, for sure.
I am surprised that folks here are so surprised to find out that she is being mentioned by so many even though she had said she is not interested.
No one is surprised she’s being mentioned. Many things get mentioned. We’re surprised someone takes those mentions seriously.
Agree. If she ever thought of it, I’m sure 2009-2017 cured her of the idea!
I’d bet an even hundred on Trump winning. I think we fail to appreciate the hold he has on a good part of the electorate. The metric I always come back to is his winning 52% of white women voters. That does not happen if voters can be expected to be rational.
I bet dinner for four last fall that Trump would win. Once I saw this ratings go up for his ‘handling’ of the ‘China Virus Thing’ I added a fine bottle of wine to the dinner.
I think you will win this bet – with the dishonourable exception of my country’s own PM Boris Johnson I can think of no leader who has more comprehensively mangled the job of handling this crisis.
Really? Boris is second only to Trump in handling the crisis? There is little, if any, evidence of that so far.
On current figures (they change by the moment and tell far from the whole story) Italy has almost 32,000 recorded case, the UK about 2,000 (for similar populations).
Ireland 223 v Norway 1,500, for similar pops.
UK v Netherlands(with a third of the pop): 2000 v 1,700.
Of course we don’t yet know how far along different counties are with the epidemic, etc, etc, etc. Which is why your claim is, as I noted, largely unevidenced. And almost certainly premature.
More likely, I suggest, it’s evidence of your dislike of Boris. Which isn’t necessarily helpful in determnng the best path ahead.
Your comparisons are similarly useless since the countries aren’t at the same point on the curve
I wouldn’t bet because of hybris. Hybris always gets me.
I am exceedingly hopeful that you win your bet. What happens to the wager if the Orange Idiot and his enablers call off the election?
Riots happen. We storm the Bastille and get medieval on his ass (if you’ll pardon the epoch mash-up). 🙂
Agreed! I tell my Trump-cult relatives to remember, that they are not the only ones with firepower.
Violence is not the way. Use the force Luke. 😎
Congress controls election scheduling. Trump can’t change/cancel it.
Congress also issues subpoenas that Trump ignored. I put nothing past The Despicable One.
It’s one thing to ignore subpoenas when it’s been done by other presidents and the DOJ rationalizes it. It’s another thing for a president to claim powers that the constitution clearly states belong to congress.
The November election includes a host of governorships and other state offices, as well as plenty of mayoral races and other local offices. The federal part is but a small portion of it.
The feds cannot cancel the state elections, and if the states are having those, there is no sense in not including the federal bits as well.
Trump controls the dark side of the force. I wouldn’t bet the farm that he will lose, but maybe a C-note.
I would bet on there not even being an election in November.
(No need to explain the reasons why I might lose this bet — a couple of sensible people have already given some reasons here when I’ve said this on other threads… one of whom patiently and plausibly explained to me in 2016 why Trump would not win then.)
My other prediction is that in Trump’s second term, the ‘liberal media’ in non-US countries will drop their politely maintained distinction between Trump and the US, and simply report his insanity as the actions of “The US”.
That thought has crossed my mind more than once as well.
Trump has no control over election scheduling – congress controls it. Even if there isn’t an election, Trump’s term expires Jan. 20.
Yup, and with Pelosi as House speaker, she wouldn’t allow a suspension though perhaps a reschedule. If there is no election, come January 20th, we won’t have a government.
Which may be an improvement.
Nor a functioning nation to be governed.
Trump has no trouble ignoring the constitution. If the election isn’t held, regardless of the reason, he’ll claim that he needs to stay in power until “things are sorted out”, presumably by the courts with Trump delaying and appealing at every opportunity. I can’t see the GOP telling him that he and Pence have to leave so Pelosi can run things.
Trump can attempt something like that, but it won’t matter. After Jan. 20 won’t be president. The D.C. police won’t support him, the FBI won’t support him, and the military won’t support him.
President Pelosi will order the Secret Service to remove him.
I’d certainly bet on Trump losing. But it won’t be a slam dunk, no matter how badly he blunders.
There’s zero doubt Trump will lose the popular vote again, but the electoral college still strongly favors Trump.
Start with the 2016 results, and move both Pennsylvania and Michigan to the Dem column, and Trump still wins with 270 E.C. votes!
It basically comes down to Wisconsin, and Trump is doing fairly well there.
But turnout will be overwhelming, and that will favor the Dem candidate. Trump would lose even without this latest massive blunder.
(play with E.C. scenarios here: https://www.270towin.com/)
$500 on Trump to win.
Maybe it’s just that I’m a cynical old curmudgeon, I think there are too many deplorables who still support Trump. If Biden is nominated and Sanders supporters won’t vote for him, we are lost.
Well, to turn Adlai Stevenson’s famous quotation on its head, even if every nonthinking deplorable votes for Trump, that won’t be enough — he still needs a majority (in the swing states that control the EC outcome anyway).
To turn Lincoln upside down: You can fool enough of the people enough of the time.
The Trump-Republican motto.
The ability to fool some of the people all of the time is the margin on which Donald Trump has staked his claim to fame over the course of a lifetime.
Unless Donald perishes from coronavirus it is unclear how the the ideologically blind American people would not vote against him. I am not saying they will vote for him but they have to willing chose against the very twisted picture he paints himself to be.
I wish I was wrong, but short of Donald pronouncing he is an atheist, he will probably not lose.
I remember in the earlier days of the virus in the US when Italy was really being swamped, someone on facebook called everyone a cuck and told them to come to the US. An Italian posted “just stop. My neighbours are dying. Stop” and others told the person to get his news from non US sources. I haven’t seen much of this mouthing off since then.
Two days ago, I saw a bumper sticker that read: “It’s Trump’s America, fuck your feelings”. Those cultists are classy people I tells ya, but that’s what we’re up against.
Trump is a very dangerous man. He should be defeated and then arrested. I think the nominee will be Biden, even though I like Bernie’s policy positions. Biden is an experienced politician that a large number of people trust. The Democratic Party must be disciplined enough to mount a massive campaign. I predict that Trump will lose, and House and Senate go Democratic. This quarantine period is a good time to take a closer look at politics. Hopefully, people will do just that.John J. Fitzgerald
Trump thrives on his idea that he is popular. he gets all his kicks from the direct feedback and adulation he gets on his rallies. But now the virus is getting into the way, and I think he will become unhinged quite quickly, and self-combust. I’m not worried.
I am too unsure to place a bet, but my hunch is that Trump might win against Biden, and Biden is the likely candidate to run against him.
In times of crisis, people tend to vote for whoever is in charge. The Republicans were inept in handling the situation so far (I think they are generally incompetent).
However, as time goes on, various measures will be up and running and will give Trump many opportunities to look like a strong leader — which the State Media on Fox News will turn into top grade promotional material. I already see the bald eagles fly, and how the Freedom Force of True Patriotic Americans are fighting The Evil “Chinese Virus”. In face of a the inevitable catastrophe, Trump might even be forced to do good, which will return in popularity.
Sanders has a good chance, because his talking points match exactly what is needed now. You will have a humanitarian crisis in the USA soon. 30 million or so Americans are uninsured. An additional 50 million or so are under-insured. Quibble with the numbers as you like, there’s a catastrophe unfolding in slow motion in the USA. That’s the grim reality of the American pro-bankruptcy and pro-death attitude towards health, widespread even among Democrats. And that while you spend about 5% more GDP than comparable countries in the West.
Not looking good.
I made the same kind of bet in the 80’s on the 49ers losing the Super Bowl contest. I bet against the Niners winning with the idea that I would be glad to pay if the Niners won and have a consolation prize if they lost. I lost the $100.
I think it is a good bet but don’t plan on spending those simoleans any time soon. I hear all flights to Simolea have been cancelled. 😉
FWIW, I think you’ve made a good bet, especially if Biden is the candidate.
I certainly hope you win the bet – I’m not so sure that I would have made it myself, though. I thought you had posted pictures of some duck dinners recently, but am happy to be put right.
The FiveThirtyEight site reports that the aggregate of polls shows that Trump’s disapproval percentage is 52.9% and the approval percentage is 42.9%. With only minor fluctuations, this differential has barely budged in years. Thus, at the moment, the virus has not changed few minds. We’ll see over the next few weeks if things significantly changed. Also, FiveThirtyEight reports that turnout has not been particularly great. The virus may hold down voting totals in the future. All this means that we cannot take it for granted that Trump is a sure loser. His cult can’t be counted out.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/historic-turnout-in-2020-not-so-far/
Yes, we definitely can’t be complacent. Not only could the virus gum up the voting works, I expect Trump and the GOP to find new ways to cheat. such as increased voter suppression for “health reasons” in states with GOP governors.
Yeah, I could see the governor of Florida locking down democratic areas, like southern Florida, and keep the GOP areas open. The coronavirus is an unknown factor that makes the 2020 election up in the air imo. I wouldn’t worry so much if there were more states with mail-in voting and more states with Democratic governors.
And now that SCOTUS is no longer hearing oral arguments and has essentially slowed to a stop, Trump’s financial records will more than likely still be concealed from the public come election time (assuming Roberts wouldn’t want to be revealed as the worst judicial hack in recent memory). I was hoping Trump’s financial records would be another nail in the coffin of his reelection.
50/50 Jerry. If Covid 19 recedes over the summer and autumn (BIG if admittedly), Trump will portray himself as saviour of the nation and you can kiss good bye to your 100 bucks.
Even if the pandemic recedes, the economy won’t be back for a lot longer than that.
Yes, the economy will not be coming back for a long time. The pain will be particularly acute in such industries as entertainment and service. Tickets won’t be bought for sporting and cultural events; the many millions who work in the restaurant industry will not get back their lost tips. The question is whether the pending recession, perhaps depression, will hurt Trump. David Leonhardt and Neil Irwin explain our depressing (no pun intended) immediate future.
The US will want a strong stable leader for difficult times, and Trump is a known quantity for the half of the US who hasn’t noticed anything unusual about him.
“Half”…not even close.
Half? No way. The cult is only 1/3 of the population.
True, but still shameful.
Well, the odds on Trump in Las Vegas have steadily dropped. Trump has gone from heavy favorite to Even money today. Biden is +105 (bet $100 to win $105.) If you think Sanders still has a chance, you can clean up, as he’s +$3000.
Even money? That’s pretty depressing.
Six weeks ago he was the prohibitive favorite.
That is because of the strong economy, which will be so no more I think.
Right but it could easily bounce back by November. I’m not saying it will, of course, but it could.
Indeed it could. Once quarantine is lifted, people will be hot to party, travel and spend. Could be a sharp V recession as we economists call them. I hate to root for a bad economy, but if that is what it takes to get Trump out…
If the various lock-downs continue through the Summer and millions are still out of work, they won’t have the money to party and travel, etc. If the stock market rebounds, it won’t mean much to the majority of Americans in the “real” economy.
For sure, the longer the lockdowns last, the less likely will be a quick bounce back.
Yes, the stock market doesn’t have to recover all its losses for the financial outlook to be positive. Plus Trump is somewhat insulated from blame as he didn’t cause the pandemic, just make it worse in ways that are hard to prove. He knows full well how to play the victim as he does so daily.
I wouldn’t bet nobody nothin.
We live in deplorable times.
I believe you have landed on my sentiments or very close. Not really much for gambling other than cards and after the 2016 election I have no confidence in the American public to do the right or correct thing politically or on much else. If I gambled on what should come naturally to people it would be an easy bet but as said, so many people are lost today there is no bottom to this civilization.
Trump may well win if he gets his $1,000 per adult payout “vote for me because I sent you this bribery” approved. Nothing says vote R better than a bRibe.
$1,000 won’t do squat for people out of work for months.
Sending $1000 checks to everyone is crazy. People like me who don’t need it will just save it. The relief should be focused on the people being unemployed by the crisis. Double UI benefits for the duration of the crisis and make benefits instantly available to those being laid off.
As I said before, it’ll be Biden (or whoever Dem) by a landslide. Reason is, tRump has a big, dedicated base who turn out to the poles in strong numbers. However, Dems now are so pissed at tRump and Moscow Mitch, they wouldn’t dare miss this one. I think turnout among Dems and Dem leaning voters will be very, very high. It will overwhelm tRump’s base and send him back to doing reality TV. Think of Clinton’s popular vote on steroids. $500.
I think tRump will lose by a landslide. A large death toll will help defeat tRump, but his followers can be beyond all reason. A friend of my wife was getting her hair done 4 days ago and listened to an enthusiastic discussion by a group of ladies as to the “great job” tRump was doing fighting the coronaviris. Maybe they will wake up if they know someone who dies.
Maybe they will wake up if they know someone who dies.
I really doubt it. We normally think of “knowing” as getting new data to evaluate to determine if it should influence our understanding of the world around us. A cult member has to be brainwashed for days or weeks to pull him or her out of the trans. But, tRump will lose anyway, simply because people who are capable of being fed up are now unequivocally fed up.
It seemed likely he would lose last time. So likely, and it was such common knowledge, that too many Dems stayed home. And got a big shock by the next day.
So, shhhhhhhhh on the “RumpsTay iz gonna OosLay“
“makes daily statements about it so palpably stupid that even a “deplorable” can see through them”
I am MUCH less sanguine on this than you are Jerry!
I still have several FB interlocutors who refuse to budge an inch on His Orange Greatness, Greatest President of All Time™.
It is truly amazing! Never underestimate the power of human stupidity.
Yes- the stupidity of the statements, even if identified by a deplorable, merely confirms his dominance for them and makes their continuing victory even more entertaining for them.
After the 2016 election, I find some wisdom in an observation by novelist Craig Johnson: “Horse sense is the good judgment that keeps horses from betting on people.”
I wrote the following to a group of friends the other day. See if this makes sense to you all:
“… here is something I saw the other night on Twitter:
“The coronavirus partisan divide is real. Twice as many Democrats (60%) are changing plans or taking precautions than Republicans (31%).
88% of Republicans are satisfied with the government’s response. Among Democrats? 11%.”
While you can’t fool Mother Nature, I am reminded once again you can definitely fool human nature, and human beings. In other words, the political fallout from this pandemic for Trump, if any, will ultimately be determined by how the American voters perceive how well/poorly the Trump administration handled this crisis. And based upon the above tweet, what we are seeing is that public opinion is still consistently divided according to ideological preconceptions. When 88% of Republicans think the government has handled this crisis well, and only 11% of Democrats do, ultimately it won’t matter how many people get infected, or live or die. If 50,000 – 100,000 people die, Democrats will say “look how many people Trump killed,” and Republicans will say “look how many people Trump saved: things would have been much worse had there been a Democratic president in charge.”
In other words, nothing has changed. “Truth” about the coronavirus still comes down to how people will interpret its aftermath, and all indications are that this judgment will still fall along party lines.”
I think it will be close, and if Biden picks Klobuchar and think they will do well, but don’t underestimate the ability of a sizable chunk of America to support Trump no matter what.
Larry Smith
It is going to come down to what Independents think, and the polls point that this part of the electorate does not like Trump. The GOP has shrunk considerably since Trump’s takeover, but this shrinking has made it more concentrated which some mistake as a strength- it’s not. There are at least 12 million more registered democrats than republicans, if we get out the vote (which 2018 proved we can) Trump’s rabid base won’t be able to keep him in office.
Biden’s chances will be lessened if he doesn’t pick a progressive VP, and that’s not Klobuchar.
But, there’s always the upside of Republicans not taking covid-19 seriously, and not taking precautions. 🙂
No matter how much you dislike Republicans, that’s not an upside.
I dunno. Who was it who said “never underestimate the power of stupid people in large numbers”? There is no better description of the American electorate that I know. Want proof? When/if this virus pandemic and travel restrictions end, I invite you to meet my neighbors.
And my relatives….
…and mine…sigh. All of whom have been sucking the Fox news teet for years; and unfortunately for our country that milk poisons the mind.
Right on. It’s an echo chamber, and they truly believe that any negative reporting re Trump is fake news, are actions of the deep state, or the work of the Christian hating, liberal socialists of the Democratic Party.
I was Jerry’s “mark” during the last presidential election. Sadly I won. This time around I’m too unsure to bet. I think Trump will have a better-than-even chance at winning the electoral vote. Memories are short, and people will forget his most assinine comments about the virus. Many have already forgotten that he was saying stupid things about the virus just last week. And the economy will recover quickly enough.
“memories are short”
Yah, Biden’s got to be careful criticizing Trumps response and predicting gloom and doom. If things are well on their way back in October, Trump will throw those words back at him.
“And the economy will recover quickly enough.”
Now that’s a bet I wouldn’t want to take.
I think you grossly underestimate the stupidity of the deplorables. They cannot see beyond their noses and deny the reality of what they see beyond that because of what their dear leader has told them to believe. The deplorables are just like the duffases that appear on Moscow square every year and wail about Stalin’s death and pray for his return.
But, I’d be willing to wager $500 buckaroos that the orange-haired menace will go down in flames in November only because there are many more rational, sane people in this country who are more than ready to boot this taint wipe of a human being to the garbage dump of ‘murkin history. Their eagerness to get to their polling places as soon as possible is inspiring.
I’d be willing to bet $100 against Trump just for the satisfaction of voting against the bastard.
Betting, not voting.
Traveling around Central Florida I see many Trump signs and more than a few Trump 2020 installations. By “installations” I mean multiple signs, flags, posters… rabid Trump supporters. I see very few Democratic signs… a few Bernie bumper stickers no Biden at all.
My area has always been racist but I have never seen as many Confederate Battle Flags displayed proudly. I do not see African Americans turning out in large numbers and Latin Americans are not a political force around here. Small business is 100% behind Republican politics, all public television sets (bars, restaurants, waiting areas are tuned to Fox News if no sports available.
No universities in my area to speak of, church parking lots are full and churches are building or remodeling.
My county was 61% Trump in 2016. I predict he will do at least as well in 2020. On the positive side, Central Florida is the only area of the country I know well politically.
I wish I shared the Professor’s optimism,
Paul
I’ve already rambled on about this in a previous post but all of the emphasis and energy on who can beat Trump is a waste of brain cells. IF the election is fair, IF there is no hacking or other corruption, a broom handle would win in a landslide against Trump. We are focusing on the wrong thing. The most urgent concern is how secure the voting machines are.
Please read Jenny Cohn’s work:
https://twitter.com/jennycohn1/media
in 2016:
46.7% of eligible voters did not vote.
Hillary won the popular vote by approx 3 million.
Third-party candidates and write-ins were another 9 million who did not vote Trump.
Of the Dems who did not vote, the demographics of those who didn’t vote were young people and POC.
There are a lot of people out there who didn’t vote in 2016 that are thoroughly disgusted with Trump. We only need a tiny percentage of those voters to wipe Trump off the map.
We don’t need to worry about who wins the Dem nomination. We need to make sure that we have a fair election, that the polls are accessible and that the BMDs are not compromised. We do not have a functioning FEC to protect the polls.
“We only need a tiny percentage of those voters to wipe Trump off the map.”
But they have to live in the right 3 or 4 states, preferably in Wisconsin.
Yep. Wisconsin is going to decide the fate of the world in 8 months.
And Biden better the hell spend time there, unlike Hillary.
Suddenly I feel powerful.
They are there. As long as they can get to a voting booth and the machine is secure.
On the one hand I fear Trump can pull a rabbit out of his hat. On the other, I figure that he hasn’t gained many supporters since 2016. There also have to be many Dems that “crossed the aisle” due to Hillary-hate and gave Trump a shot. Surely they won’t be voting for Trump again. I think Biden turns off way fewer Dems than Hillary did.
Why doesn’t every state just switch to vote-by-mail right now. There is no excuse anymore. Oregon did away with those foolish voting booths 25 years ago and is much the better for it. Sure, a lot of states let you request an absentee ballot, but that doesn’t compare to all mail-in ballots. If you don’t want to buy a stamp you can drop it in a box–libraries and other places have them in Oregon. Would increase turnout and keep people safe.
After the debacle in LA County this month you can expect to see very registered voter in LA County receive a mail ballot.
Law provides for anyone who wants one to have one. Also, there is no postage required. Couldn’t be easier than that.
It shouldn’t be a choice. Get rid of the voting booths.
Voting by mail in LA County for the primary was very smooth. I could even go online after to make sure they received it. Not sure what happens if they hadn’t, though.
LA County’s problem was at the poll places – their KnowInk Poll Pads did not function as hoped for, and people couldn’t check in quickly. At the same time, they had gone to vote centers which drastically reduced the number of sites for people to vote at. All of this would have been mitigated by vote by mail. The Secretary of State will probably require them to mail ballots to everyone so to avoid this situation in the future.
Or just online voting with mail-in available for the non-digitals. I just filled out the Census 2020 online in about 5 minutes so I don’t see why voting needs to be any different. Sure, there are security and verification issues but those can and should be dealt with.