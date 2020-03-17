Coronovirus updates

Although I said I wouldn’t post much on the pandemic, I just received two items (and have an extra) which are worth some attention. The first comes from my friend Winnie, who just flew back to her home in Hong Kong after a few weeks in England. She sent two pictures and a caption, and I post all of this with her permission.
London to Hong Kong yesterday on Cathay Pacific Business and Economy. See the bag on head and kitchen gloves.
I asked for clarification. The response:
We got back on Saturday and all hell broke loose on Sunday when Hong Kong announced that all UK arrivals would be quarantined starting this Thursday. A lot of Hongkies, including students studying in the UK, are stranded and unable to get home; direct flights are sold out for the foreseeable future and the usual European and Asian transit countries have imposed flight bans so the only way is to fly private. My brother sent me these pics of a flight yesterday from London to Hong Kong. People wore plastic bags over their heads for the entire 11-hour flight!
Steerage:
Item #2. My only thought on how to weather this isolation is to load up with books I want to read. I went to the library yesterday and took out three, but they were out of two I wanted, which had been loaned. (The policy at the U of C is that if faculty take out a book, it can’t be recalled: you have to request it by interlibrary loan.) So that’s what I did, and I got this notice a short time ago (my emphasis):
Dear Jerry Coyne:
A request you have placed:
Title: Bloodlands Europe between Hitler and Stalin
Author: Snyder, Timothy.
has been cancelled for the following reason:
Unable to borrow item
Due to library closures related to COVID-19, no library is able to supply this material. Please resubmit your requests when normal operations resume.
If you have a question about this cancelled item, please contact Interlibrary Loan Services NUMBERS REDACTED
If this material is not available via Interlibrary Loan, purchase requests can be placed at WEBSITE REDACTED
If the cancellation reason listed above is that the title is available in the University Library, and you are unable to locate the material in the bookstacks, please request a search before re-submitting an interlibrary loan request.
Sincerely,
Interlibrary Loan Services
The local bookstore is closed, too, so I better haul my tuchas across the street and get some more books. If you can’t get books during the pandemic, and all the restaurants are closed, is life worth living?
Readers’ wildlife follows, after I go grocery shopping at 6:30 a.m. to avoid the crowds.
Addendum: I just returned from shopping, and they were out of pork chops, so I bought beans and peanut butter. (Several people were buying big packs of bottled water.) Walking by the toilet paper aisle, I couldn’t help but notice this:
Nothing to buy here—move along.
Kindle is still available, although there’s nothing like the touch and smell of the analogue version to keep one company.
I could be stuck in my flat for a decade & not run out of fresh reading…
I suggest Matthew’s book for those who like a weighty tome 🙂
dom the bibliomaniac!
Yes, I have a backlog of reading that may now get done, if this goes on as long as they say.
Yeah me too! I have both physical & electronic books galore plus there is also Amazon – your best friend during plague time….I’ve already ordered items to be delivered for work from home & I really enjoy listening to the audiobooks while a Kindle book highlights the text being read.
Amazon still delivers for those.
I have a copy of Bloodlands, which I could mail to you.
We may have to start a WEIT interlibrary loan as long as the delivery services continue.
I’ll take business class for $500 Alex. When they close the libraries, that is depression.
I read on a Kindle too. I’ve actually go to where I like it as well as a paper book.
I guess obvious suggested reading for the period would include Albert Camus’s “La peste” (“The plague”) and of course Bocaccio’s “Decameron”!
Here in France, we now cannot go out at all without an attestation signed by … ourselves. Curiously, computer stores can remain open, but we are not allowed out to go to them.
Richard Adams – The Plague Dogs
My friend Jenny Rohn in the Guardian –
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/mar/17/new-data-uk-government-coronavirus-pandemic-measures
Poe’s “Masque of the Red Death”?
We’re in the grip of a virus AND an Availability Casacade.
We’re still better off than most of the world’s population pre-1900.
I’m somewhat surprised at your depression, PCC. I guess I understand emotionally where it’s coming from, but the situation looks to be so temporary that I’ve never given it much thought. Too much work…via the internet…which is still an amazing thing. And now I get to go jogging during my lunch hour, which I couldn’t do at my current work location.
This too, shall pass. In the meantime, dwell on the irony that this is all happening during Lent.
Carl Zimmer’s book “A Planet of Viruses” might make for some timely reading…just a thought.
It looks as though people in Chicago, with a greater number of known cases, are panicking far more than down here in Bumfuck, Missouri (not its real name but might as well be). I suppose the rednecks around here trust that our Dear Leader will save them somehow. Maybe his magical orange glow somehow kills the virus. At least our republican governor isn’t as stupid as Oklahoma’s is, or like that idiot DevinNunes, both telling people to go out to eat and never mind the crowds. Might as well lick doorknobs if you’re dumb enough to take their advice. On a related note, I haven’t heard much from the anti-vaxxers lately.
Stay safe and sane everyone.
I remember when we first started hearing of this virus, the anti-vaxxers were going on about how it was a conspiracy to force people to vaccinate & they said things like, “watch, a vaccine will magically appear in a few days”. Instead there were skyrocketing death tolls. Bloody anti-vaxxers.
As to grocery store shelves: was at Trader Joe’s yesterday. There seemed to be a run on pasta sauce and breakfast cereal. Perhaps there is a new culinary trend in the offing that I’m missing out on. But I’ll pass for now as it might lead to my toilet paper supply being depleted.