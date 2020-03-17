Coronavirus ticker

I broke my promise not to discuss the pandemic. But Mark Sturtevant sent me this grim but mesmerizing real-time account of coronavirus cases in different countries, with the first column total cases, the second deaths, and the third “recovered.” As Mark wrote:
Thus rotates through various graphs and maps showing the current coronavirus situation worldwide.China is cresting in the number of new cases, and I think it is decreasing there. The rest of the world is of course still highly exponential in the number of new cases.
The YouTube site gives the background, discusses possible inaccuracies, and so on.
coronavirus.jhu.edu has a real time interactive
I found this site of more interest to me: https://nextstrain.org/ncov
Genomic epidemiology of novel coronavirus (hCoV-19)
They provide a lot of different visualizations of the evolution. And the site is not just for coronavirus, but many viruses from the past.
It’s sort of like the stock market ticker, except upside down.
Grim.
One of the things I found interesting was the characterization of the disease by frequency of symptoms. Brian Leiter, a philosopher, has summarized a report of China’s experience of COVID-19, with their tens of thousands of cases:
“The most common symptoms are fever (88%) and dry cough (68%). Exhaustion (38%), expectoration of mucus when coughing (33%), shortness of breath (18%), sore throat (14%), headaches (14%), muscle aches (14%), chills (11%) are also common. Less frequent are nausea and vomiting (5%), stuffy nose (5%) and diarrhoea (4%). Running nose is not a symptom of Covid.”
Gives us all (ok, many of us) something to look forward to. Stay well.
Thank you for acknowledging this issue.
I am an anesthesiologist. Our Hospital is preparing for a tsunami we hope never comes…
I was hoping there would be a lot of good insight and information on this site given the many bright minds contributing to this virtual community. After all, the epidemiology of this COVID pandemic is truly Fast-paced Evolution in Real Time.
So far, I have been disappointed in the lack of attention to the Coronavirus Pandemic and had even been considering cancelling my subscription; but this was a useful link.
Thank you for acknowledging the significance of this issue.
There are many folks out there who do not understand the epidemiology and there would be many opportunities to call out the misunderstandings.
Keep ’em coming…
-evan
I never purported to be a news site, and, as I said, I don’t know very much about the outbreak: certainly nothing beyond what the average person knows from reading the news.
If you want news about the pandemic, I suggest you try the mainstream news outlets like the New York Times, which has massive coverage out there.
In the meantime, I don’t really care if you’re disappointed at the lack of coverage here given the coverage elsewhere. I don’t duplicate what other sites write. And if you want to cancel your subscription out of some misguided petulance, feel free to do so.
Sorry, I am not trying to be provocative but I would argue that you often provide a refreshing perspective on the science of public issues. I would have thought that the epidemiology and evolution of multiple strains would have been right down your alley.
Anyways, I will say no more except that I appreciate some attention being given to the Corona Virus Pandemic.
-evan
Another one I saw, which compares this to other outbreaks and to other sources of mortality:
Only thing is the coronavirus tracking runs out to early February, so for that it is way out of date albeit still chilling.
This site is also very good
https://virusncov.com/
Russia is doing such a great job in keeping the coronavirus under control.
/s
I bet North Korea also has ‘no problem’ with it.
I was struck the other day by the fact that I had heard no news whatsoever about Russia and Covid-19. They seem to have a very small number of reported cases for a major, industrialized nation.
I’m surprised you’re not all over this. It’s a biological threat to people whole world over.
I explained above why I am not writing much about it. It’s because I don’t KNOW much about it. Go to the New York Times if you want significant informed coverage.
Some shaky per/million case comparisons:
ASIA
1155 Hubei province
162 South Korea
57 China
45 Singapore
17 Australia
7 Japan
EUROPE
3303 San Marino
470 Italy
300 Switzerland
261 Norway
244 Spain
101 France
98 Germany
28 UK
AMERICAS
120 Washington State
15 US
12 Canada
12 Chile
2 Brazil
In the last 2 weeks central europe had increases between 15 and 40% daily!
Hopefully it will slow down since all of Europe is now basically in lockdown!
Does anyone have Italian stats per province?
Very nice to see these per-million rates. Too much of the reporting is giving only the raw figures. The rate per million is much more indicative of the actual risk to a person living in one of these regions.
Data per region and per province (I don’t know if the link works outside Italy):
https://www.corriere.it/speciale/salute/2020/mappa-coronavirus-italia/
but no data per million, as far as I can see.
Thanks Marioz, link works:
1622 Lombardy (Milan)
893 Emilia-Romagna (Bologna)
110 Lazio (Rome)
So Lombardy is per capita more infected than Hubei province.
Thanks fotr those data, that gives a useful perspective on the situation in Italy. The media should emphasize these rates more than the absolute numbers.
I’ve been watching this site because the graphs are easy to read.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-cases/
While North America and Europe are still exponential, in China which is six weeks ahead of us, cases have leveled off with almost no new cases now. Whether this is the natural progress of the epidemic or due to the Draconian measures they took there (which will be hard to replicate here), I do not know. But I am hoping the former.
PS The US rates also reflect one badly negligent nursing home (I mean really negligent) in Kirkland WA not five miles from where I live. It has been nearly a month and they have finally just got all their residents (the ones still alive) tested and controlled the access and egress (although I heard an unknown person visited and left the facility yesterday.) I hope the rest of the country is more careful than this typhoid Mary facility.
The draconian measures definitely helped, along with what I suppose is a more compliant population.
But draconian is harder in democracies.
Maybe it just that new test kits are finally available, but – whoa! – total documented cases in the US basically tripled in the last 24 hours.
Something to consider is that Covid-19 cannot be differentiated from flu without testing. The US did very little testing initially and has only begun more testing as more kits became available starting around Mar.2. South Korea seems to be handling the outbreak better than other countries (as viewed on Wikipedia) and they began extensive testing early. The US reported numbers are at least partially an artifact of of the number of tests performed.
It looks like Taiwan has also been incredibly effective at dealing with Covid-19.
“The US reported numbers are at least partially an artifact of of the number of tests performed.”
The rates for Latin American countries also are strongly biased by lack of access to tests. This will be particularly true of Venezuela, which is a disaster waiting to happen.
I thank you for your postings. I am now locked in, and school is out until at least April 6 (and probably much longer, I am told). I find your perspective reassuring. I am thankful for the Internet so I can at least be in constant contact with my children in other cities. I can read facts here instead of shrill, end-of-world scenarios elsewhere. I have been reading Washington Post lately, especially since they have lifted the pay wall.
Again, thank you.
I’ve only found a couple of interactive sites plotting the government data. You can click countries and other components.
There’s one from Johns Hopkins: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
and another here: https://datastudio.google.com/embed/u/0/reporting/f56febd8-5c42-4191-bcea-87a3396f4508/page/k1XIB