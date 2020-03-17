Coronavirus ticker

I broke my promise not to discuss the pandemic. But Mark Sturtevant sent me this grim but mesmerizing real-time account of coronavirus cases in different countries, with the first column total cases, the second deaths, and the third “recovered.” As Mark wrote:

Thus rotates through various graphs and maps showing the current coronavirus situation worldwide.
China is cresting in the number of new cases, and I think it is decreasing there. The rest of the world is of course still highly exponential in the number of new cases.
The YouTube site gives the background, discusses possible inaccuracies, and so on.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 17, 2020 at 10:15 am and filed under Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

29 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 10:22 am | Permalink

    coronavirus.jhu.edu has a real time interactive

    Reply
  2. robkraft
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 10:22 am | Permalink

    I found this site of more interest to me: https://nextstrain.org/ncov

    Genomic epidemiology of novel coronavirus (hCoV-19)

    They provide a lot of different visualizations of the evolution. And the site is not just for coronavirus, but many viruses from the past.

    Reply
  3. darwinwins
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 10:34 am | Permalink

    It’s sort of like the stock market ticker, except upside down.

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 10:38 am | Permalink

    Grim.

    Reply
  5. Paul Topping
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 10:42 am | Permalink

    One of the things I found interesting was the characterization of the disease by frequency of symptoms. Brian Leiter, a philosopher, has summarized a report of China’s experience of COVID-19, with their tens of thousands of cases:

    “The most common symptoms are fever (88%) and dry cough (68%). Exhaustion (38%), expectoration of mucus when coughing (33%), shortness of breath (18%), sore throat (14%), headaches (14%), muscle aches (14%), chills (11%) are also common. Less frequent are nausea and vomiting (5%), stuffy nose (5%) and diarrhoea (4%). Running nose is not a symptom of Covid.”

    Gives us all (ok, many of us) something to look forward to. Stay well.

    Reply
  6. eheffa
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 10:46 am | Permalink

    Thank you for acknowledging this issue.

    I am an anesthesiologist. Our Hospital is preparing for a tsunami we hope never comes…

    I was hoping there would be a lot of good insight and information on this site given the many bright minds contributing to this virtual community. After all, the epidemiology of this COVID pandemic is truly Fast-paced Evolution in Real Time.

    So far, I have been disappointed in the lack of attention to the Coronavirus Pandemic and had even been considering cancelling my subscription; but this was a useful link.

    Thank you for acknowledging the significance of this issue.

    There are many folks out there who do not understand the epidemiology and there would be many opportunities to call out the misunderstandings.

    Keep ’em coming…

    -evan

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:38 am | Permalink

      I never purported to be a news site, and, as I said, I don’t know very much about the outbreak: certainly nothing beyond what the average person knows from reading the news.

      If you want news about the pandemic, I suggest you try the mainstream news outlets like the New York Times, which has massive coverage out there.

      In the meantime, I don’t really care if you’re disappointed at the lack of coverage here given the coverage elsewhere. I don’t duplicate what other sites write. And if you want to cancel your subscription out of some misguided petulance, feel free to do so.

      Reply
      • eheffa
        Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:03 pm | Permalink

        Sorry, I am not trying to be provocative but I would argue that you often provide a refreshing perspective on the science of public issues. I would have thought that the epidemiology and evolution of multiple strains would have been right down your alley.

        Anyways, I will say no more except that I appreciate some attention being given to the Corona Virus Pandemic.

        -evan

        Reply
  7. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 10:47 am | Permalink

    Another one I saw, which compares this to other outbreaks and to other sources of mortality:

    Only thing is the coronavirus tracking runs out to early February, so for that it is way out of date albeit still chilling.

    Reply
  8. IVAN
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 10:59 am | Permalink

    This site is also very good
    https://virusncov.com/

    Reply
  9. Mike Anderson
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:06 am | Permalink

    Russia is doing such a great job in keeping the coronavirus under control.

    /s

    Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:16 am | Permalink

      I bet North Korea also has ‘no problem’ with it.

      Reply
    • DrBrydon
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:43 am | Permalink

      I was struck the other day by the fact that I had heard no news whatsoever about Russia and Covid-19. They seem to have a very small number of reported cases for a major, industrialized nation.

      Reply
  10. Clarence Bush
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:14 am | Permalink

    I’m surprised you’re not all over this. It’s a biological threat to people whole world over.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:39 am | Permalink

      I explained above why I am not writing much about it. It’s because I don’t KNOW much about it. Go to the New York Times if you want significant informed coverage.

      Reply
  11. Eric Grobler
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:16 am | Permalink

    Some shaky per/million case comparisons:

    ASIA
    1155 Hubei province
    162 South Korea
    57 China
    45 Singapore
    17 Australia
    7 Japan

    EUROPE
    3303 San Marino
    470 Italy
    300 Switzerland
    261 Norway
    244 Spain
    101 France
    98 Germany
    28 UK

    AMERICAS
    120 Washington State
    15 US
    12 Canada
    12 Chile
    2 Brazil

    In the last 2 weeks central europe had increases between 15 and 40% daily!
    Hopefully it will slow down since all of Europe is now basically in lockdown!

    Does anyone have Italian stats per province?

    Reply
    • Lou Jost
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:49 am | Permalink

      Very nice to see these per-million rates. Too much of the reporting is giving only the raw figures. The rate per million is much more indicative of the actual risk to a person living in one of these regions.

      Reply
    • marioz
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm | Permalink

      Data per region and per province (I don’t know if the link works outside Italy):

      https://www.corriere.it/speciale/salute/2020/mappa-coronavirus-italia/

      but no data per million, as far as I can see.

      Reply
      • Eric Grobler
        Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:59 pm | Permalink

        Thanks Marioz, link works:

        1622 Lombardy (Milan)
        893 Emilia-Romagna (Bologna)
        110 Lazio (Rome)

        So Lombardy is per capita more infected than Hubei province.

        Reply
        • Lou Jost
          Posted March 17, 2020 at 1:13 pm | Permalink

          Thanks fotr those data, that gives a useful perspective on the situation in Italy. The media should emphasize these rates more than the absolute numbers.

          Reply
  12. darwinwins
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:34 am | Permalink

    I’ve been watching this site because the graphs are easy to read.

    https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/coronavirus-cases/

    While North America and Europe are still exponential, in China which is six weeks ahead of us, cases have leveled off with almost no new cases now. Whether this is the natural progress of the epidemic or due to the Draconian measures they took there (which will be hard to replicate here), I do not know. But I am hoping the former.

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:42 am | Permalink

      PS The US rates also reflect one badly negligent nursing home (I mean really negligent) in Kirkland WA not five miles from where I live. It has been nearly a month and they have finally just got all their residents (the ones still alive) tested and controlled the access and egress (although I heard an unknown person visited and left the facility yesterday.) I hope the rest of the country is more careful than this typhoid Mary facility.

      Reply
    • Mark Sturtevant
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:20 pm | Permalink

      The draconian measures definitely helped, along with what I suppose is a more compliant population.
      But draconian is harder in democracies.

      Reply
  13. Roger Lambert
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:40 pm | Permalink

    Maybe it just that new test kits are finally available, but – whoa! – total documented cases in the US basically tripled in the last 24 hours.

    Reply
  14. Rick
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:47 pm | Permalink

    Something to consider is that Covid-19 cannot be differentiated from flu without testing. The US did very little testing initially and has only begun more testing as more kits became available starting around Mar.2. South Korea seems to be handling the outbreak better than other countries (as viewed on Wikipedia) and they began extensive testing early. The US reported numbers are at least partially an artifact of of the number of tests performed.

    Reply
    • Mike Anderson
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:56 pm | Permalink

      It looks like Taiwan has also been incredibly effective at dealing with Covid-19.

      Reply
    • Lou Jost
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 1:16 pm | Permalink

      “The US reported numbers are at least partially an artifact of of the number of tests performed.”

      The rates for Latin American countries also are strongly biased by lack of access to tests. This will be particularly true of Venezuela, which is a disaster waiting to happen.

      Reply
  15. Andree
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 1:38 pm | Permalink

    I thank you for your postings. I am now locked in, and school is out until at least April 6 (and probably much longer, I am told). I find your perspective reassuring. I am thankful for the Internet so I can at least be in constant contact with my children in other cities. I can read facts here instead of shrill, end-of-world scenarios elsewhere. I have been reading Washington Post lately, especially since they have lifted the pay wall.

    Again, thank you.

    Reply
  16. garyboone
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

    I’ve only found a couple of interactive sites plotting the government data. You can click countries and other components.

    There’s one from Johns Hopkins: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6

    and another here: https://datastudio.google.com/embed/u/0/reporting/f56febd8-5c42-4191-bcea-87a3396f4508/page/k1XIB

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: