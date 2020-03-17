Coronavirus ticker

I broke my promise not to discuss the pandemic. But Mark Sturtevant sent me this grim but mesmerizing real-time account of coronavirus cases in different countries, with the first column total cases, the second deaths, and the third “recovered.” As Mark wrote:

Thus rotates through various graphs and maps showing the current coronavirus situation worldwide. China is cresting in the number of new cases, and I think it is decreasing there. The rest of the world is of course still highly exponential in the number of new cases.

The YouTube site gives the background, discusses possible inaccuracies, and so on.