A year in the life of a log

Here’s a log in Pennsylvania, filmed by Robert Bush over a year. In this five-minute film you’ll see nearly two dozen species using the log. I particularly like the wood ducks and bobcats. Note as well the kingfisher beating its catch against the log. Thanks to reader Richard for the link.
Entrancing! My favorite was the indecisive, impulsive squirrel. Also the swarm of Wood Ducks!
Great I think the whole film entrancing. I was particularity interested, besides the Bob cat, in the off scene issue with the turkeys. We have a lot of wild turkeys here but they are a quiet bunch.
Cool. The bear is a bit clumsy!
Why did the bear cross the log in the forest? A punchline for a joke, maybe.
That sounds like a set-up line. The punch would be, he knew the camera was rolling. 😎
Set up line. That is what I meant.
Now we need a better punch. Mine’s lame.
I’ve often seen logs across streams while hiking, but never thought they would be highway bridges for wildlife. Lack of imagination, I guess.
Well, watching that was certainly pleasant. Also, I can’t think of anything more soothing than the sound of running water.
Well… not if it is the middle of the night and it is coming from the basement! 😉
I noticed the female mallard had a completely dark bill with almost no mottling (2:38). Or so it appeared.
Loved the bears and the kingfishers. It was cool when the bobcat jumped over where the water was flowing over the log. I think it was in November, must have had some wet weather.