A year in the life of a log

Here’s a log in Pennsylvania, filmed by Robert Bush over a year.  In this five-minute film you’ll see nearly two dozen species using the log.  I particularly like the wood ducks and bobcats. Note as well the kingfisher beating its catch against the log. Thanks to reader Richard for the link.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 17, 2020 at 11:30 am and filed under animal behavior, animal cams, video. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

12 Comments

  1. Lou Jost
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:38 am | Permalink

    Entrancing! My favorite was the indecisive, impulsive squirrel. Also the swarm of Wood Ducks!

    Reply
  2. boudiccadylis
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 11:58 am | Permalink

    Great I think the whole film entrancing. I was particularity interested, besides the Bob cat, in the off scene issue with the turkeys. We have a lot of wild turkeys here but they are a quiet bunch.

    Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:00 pm | Permalink

    Cool. The bear is a bit clumsy!

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:06 pm | Permalink

    Why did the bear cross the log in the forest? A punchline for a joke, maybe.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 1:27 pm | Permalink

      That sounds like a set-up line. The punch would be, he knew the camera was rolling. 😎

      Reply
  5. darwinwins
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:36 pm | Permalink

    I’ve often seen logs across streams while hiking, but never thought they would be highway bridges for wildlife. Lack of imagination, I guess.

    Reply
  6. Barry Lyons
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:43 pm | Permalink

    Well, watching that was certainly pleasant. Also, I can’t think of anything more soothing than the sound of running water.

    Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted March 17, 2020 at 12:48 pm | Permalink

      Well… not if it is the middle of the night and it is coming from the basement! 😉

      Reply
  7. rickflick
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 1:30 pm | Permalink

    I noticed the female mallard had a completely dark bill with almost no mottling (2:38). Or so it appeared.

    Reply
  8. Mark R.
    Posted March 17, 2020 at 1:52 pm | Permalink

    Loved the bears and the kingfishers. It was cool when the bobcat jumped over where the water was flowing over the log. I think it was in November, must have had some wet weather.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: