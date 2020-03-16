What are you doing during the quarantine?

Many places, including Illinois, are still pretending that the coronavirus pandemic will significantly abate in the next two weeks, a possibility I consider, well, very unlikely. (For example, they’ve closed all restaurants and bars in our state, but only till March 31.) But until it does abate, we’re all pretty much confined and restricted, with many people urged to not go out at all. And because of my age, I count as a member of the “susceptible” group.
I couldn’t tolerate squatting for months, if for no reason other than that my ducks need feeding several times a day, and it’s okay to be outside anyway. However, I had planned to travel during this period: a brief trip to Florida to lecture and also a two-week lecturing gig on a mid-April alumni cruise to Gibraltar, the Canary Islands, Morocco, and Portugal. The Florida gig is canceled, and I’m sure that the cruise will be, too, though they haven’t yet given us any information.
In the meantime, I have sufficient food, tons of toilet paper, and a stock of books. (Right now I’m on a Richard Wright kick, reading Native Son with Black Boy on tap.) But I still feel I need to go somewhere, and I am weighing my options. One thought was to rent a car and drive South to the Mississippi Delta. If restaurants remain open, that’s something I might try to do, as I love Southern food. However, many of the civil rights attractions I hoped to see are closed. (PLEASE don’t warn me about risks; I know them.) I’m pretty sure I’ll go stir-crazy if I have to stay put for a long time.
Others, however, are perfectly happy having time off and chilling at home, particularly if they accrue paid sick leave or their emoluments continue due to a kind employer.
I thought I’d post this to ask readers what they’re planning on doing during the Time of Coronavirus. As I said, we don’t know how long this will last, but I have a strong feeling that our movements will be restricted for a long time to come.
Since most countries are on some sort of lockdown, this thread is directed at everyone.
I work from home anyway and it’s our scheduled Spring Break for the boy.
So, essentially nothing has changed, except all my work travel has been cancelled and a little trip to visit friends was cancelled.
Irony is the only god. Six months ago, in October, as you (PCCE) were preparing for your Antarctic odyssey, I was forced to cancel a Chile trip because of civil unrest there. I rebooked for late March. Well, it appears that’s not going to happen either.
What will I do? Read, write, eat, drink, sleep.
Lots and lots of cross country skiing.
I work at a university and while the students have been sent home to take classes online, faculty and staff are still going in to work. I (and most of the faculty) have been scrambling to convert face to face coursework into acceptable online coursework. I am in charge of bio labs so it is a challenge trying to convert wet labs to an online course.
This is a problem that many of my biology-teacher friends are having. I don’t have any suggestions; all the alternatives seem inferior to hands-on work in the lab.
Plants are tough but we are going into animal dissections next and there are quite a few online dissection videos/presentations available, so that is helpful. Also, HHMI has a lot of good resources for online, interactive labs.
I expect this is going to be a ‘don’t make perfect the enemy of good’ situation for a lot of educators. I certainly wouldn’t allow my kid to have hours and hours of small-words-on-screen time on a regular day, but it looks like most of what his teacher is going to assign him is “go to this web page and do x” type work.
As an old fogie, for the subjects where it makes sense I’d much prefer they linked me to a bunch of print out worksheets he could do.
Universities are streaming lectures as well and conducting live classes where students can interact.
Can I warn you about the risks –
of HAVING A GOOD TIME DUDE!!!!
🙂
Go for it! Why a hire car & not the Catmobile?
I too work at a university and the classes have moved to online as of Friday with faculty and staff scrambling. Labs are still open as far as I know (though this changes). For medical students the rotations in most areas have been suspended save for interns and such who have enough safety training that they don’t need supervision. The campus is open but most have gone home and although the libraries are open, they are on reduced hours. Anyone who can work from home has been told to do so. So, I’m working from home and will continue to do all the work that I do in the office at home.
Well, I work remotely to begin with. The difference is that I have no travel to meet with customers, which is rather nice. Last week I had a three-day workshop with a customer remotely, which was a bit of a challenge, but they were good sports about it. My daughter who has an internship locally with a software developer is now working from home. I told her I was going to get a water cooler so we could take our breaks together and gossip about the cat.
“gossip about the cat”
We actually do this. My wife works from home to (separate office downstairs), but she’ll call out “Look what this idiot is doing now” and I’ll run out to see what the cat is doing.
We’re pretty pathetic.
In our house if someone yells something about “the idiot” it is usually About Trump. The kitties are usually “silly geese” or “lugs”.
I remember reading Black Like Me and Native Son almost right after each other. I introduced BLM to my high school classes–but NS? I chickened out–it was a book too Bigger.
I moved to a 46-acre spread in Floyd County, Virginia in early February and made arrangements with your alma mater to telecommute. So I guess I am a bit ahead of the curve for once. Putting together stories about how a university functions with very limted face-to-face contact.
I have three kiddings this week, so I wasn’t going anywhere, anyway. And, after they get here, the newborns need a lot more attention than the older kids, so that would mean that I’d be home more than not, too.
We are debating whether to close the restaurant altogether, or just do take-out. My partner who does the shopping is going to see what’s available, and if we can’t get supplies, we won’t open at all. We might be able to get some food, but stuff we have to have, like Clorox and paper towels, seems to have vanished.
If we close altogether, we’ll use this time to get caught up on maintenance stuff in the barn that we haven’t had time for.
I’m always perfectly happy to be by myself, so psychologically it’s no strain at all.
L
Yeah. I figure as an introvert that actually prefers social distancing, I’ve been training my whole life for this.
I hear you.
I had been subjected, as a child, to what I now think of as the “tyranny of the extroverts”.
I’m trying hard not to smile too much about their current predicament.
L
Same here, but now I’m finding that where I usually relish staying home to read, knowing that I must do that now is making me want to rebel and go out!
Meet too.
Me three!
I suspect many who live alone can identify with what you are saying. When you are use to getting out and going places all the time, this can seem very strange. For those of us who are married, living in houses in a neighborhood it does not seem so different. However, I have no kids and that it quite different, I’m sure. The ones I worry about are the low wage folks in the service industry, waiting tables or work at sporting events. Even teachers, do they get paid during this layoff? If a store is closed or put on shorter hours, they are going to lay people off or put them on less hours. My wife’s mother is in an assisted living home and as of yesterday she cannot get in to see her. I was surprised they waited this long to lock down. We will now just get some things she needs and pass them through the front desk to get them to her.
My wife and I are hanging around at home. I am the CEO of a Health IT and Cyber security firm. Through years of business continuity planning and risk mitigation we are able to operate fully for our government and commercial clients remotely and from home. The bigger question we have is the capacity capability of the internet and other communication infrastructure to support the essential activities necessary. I wonder if there will be a limited access to these services forthcoming. Like the gas lines of the 70s or watering access in drought areas over the years. This is currently a limited resource. For those of us that survive we will be entering a new world once again. Whatever resistance to remote work and other similar activities that remain, will be significantly eroded and therefore impact our already impacted social F2F interactions. This will drive the costs of operating government and business lower but increase infrastructure requirements. As the old world curse goes “May you live in interesting times.” Here we are…once again.
Yeah, I’m staying off my university’s VPN because the only thing I need it for is my soft phone & people can reach me other ways. I just don’t want to add to the load unnecessarily as people use remote desktop.
We’ve been wondering the same thing.
I work at an elementary school and we are on spring break this week with nothing but rumors about when we might return. I had planned on a trip to the backwards state of Oklahoma to visit relatives but being as they are all in their 80’s we agreed to postpone until summer. I guess I’ll stay home, check my work messages, read a lot, maybe get my house in order, go to the gym until they close it, and go for walks around my 1 1/2 acres unless that isn’t allowed either (what, am I gonna infect my oak trees or the squirrels?) which frankly isn’t all that different from any other day. But I will worry greatly over the children not at school. These kids come from poor families with low paying jobs that have no benefits (no sick pay) so these kids won’t get their two free meals a day and the parents will either miss work or lose money on babysitting or lose their jobs to the quarantine. I’m not worried for me, but very worried for them.
I got a box of lens wipes (almost pure isopropyl alcohol) and I think these are good for wiping down surfaces in public places.
I don’t think people have realized these can be as valuable as hand sanitizer.
I’m teleworking and attempting to push my kid to do his assigned homework.
I’m guessing my productivity won’t be as high as normal (see: kid), but as long as work is paying me, I owe them at least my best effort.
Yeah I feel bad for some of the parents that also need to work. In Ontario they extended the March break by two weeks so that’s 3 weeks trying to work and have your kids stay out of your way and not tumble down stairs or fight each other.
As a shop-keeper working from home obviously isn’t an option. Should all but essential services be closed, I somehow doubt that shoe shops will be classed essential, it’ll make for a difficult time. I suspect survival as a going concern will be more of an issue than the thought of possibly spending months sitting at home. Interesting times, indeed.
I’ve stocked up at the bookstore and, for what I couldn’t find at the bookstore, at the local library (plus a have a firestick for flicks).
Hell, things get desperate enough in a protracted quarantine situation, I might even make another run, from swerve of shore to bend of bay, at finishing Finnegans Wake.
Generally at home, working on teaching classes online. Strange new world.
The other question I have is- are we already in recession and heading to depression? Some industries are going to need bail out and how do we pay for that considering the debt we are already in. They have already moved interest rates to zero so they have very little they can do. How low will the market go?
Interest rates are unlikely to help much, as people can’t invest a paycheck they don’t get.
I guess they may have the knock-on effect of lowering loan rates, which could be useful for businesses (and individuals) who need to pay rent, electricity etc. but aren’t making money.
I think that the economic destruction will be far greater and last much longer than the biological effects. Every time this inept administration announces a move to help, the market tanks – happened again within a few seconds of trading this morning.
If you see the pictures from the ports on the west coast – no container ships there. That is very scary and I cannot even think what that means ahead.
Thanks for that interesting tidbit. Recession most likely; depression??
I’ll probably spend the next few weeks trying to think of a new career. I don’t see how my company will survive the crisis.
That is the part worrying me. Lots of companies are not going to survive this. The airline industry is going to be in bad shape. Boeing was already in tough shape before this hit.
Boeing will be fine, as long as they pitch a few million in to McConnell’s and Trump’s reelection funds.
Our rabidly-anti-socialist conservatives will be more than happy to give out large amounts of government bailout money to their corporate donors. As always, it’s the regular folk that are going to have the hardest time.
I think the trump administration will certainly try to use this as an opportunity to funnel more money from the little people up to Trump and friends. But the 2008 financial crisis is still a bad memory for a many people, so there could be a huge backlash if they get too blatant about it. It will certainly be interesting times.
The airline industry was already in bad shape over here in Europe. A lot of airlines will not survive this. In my country, both BA and Virgin are already making noises that they might need help from the government to survive.
I was in France on Saturday at the end of a skiing trip and it seemed like they were literally closing down the country behind us. We sat in a restaurant in Ouistreham (where the Caen ferry port really is) as the proprietor learned that the government was closing him down for the foreseeable future. The ski resort we had just come from is now closed. Anybody whose business relies on gathering people in a public place – restaurants, cinemas, music venues etc etc – is screwed as are the people who work there and the suppliers and the people who transport people to these places and their employees and suppliers.
When we finally get around to counting the cost of this crisis, I’d wager more people will die from indirect effects of it than directly from the virus itself.
The last paragraph is an interesting thought, though I doubt it will be the case. It will be hard to determine either the lives saved by limiting contact or the damage caused by it.
Expect loud internet voices on both sides (all with insufficient data).
I think the cruise ship business may be fini for good.
I’ve never much seen the thrill of the typical big-ship luxury cruise with stops in the usual touristy ports-of-call anyway. To go one step beyond David Foster Wallace, it’s a supposedly fun thing I never had any interest in doing in the first place.
I want to do two cruises:
The Inside Passage from Seattle to Alaska
Transit the Panama Canal (it’s about the only practical way to transit for most people)
Otherwise, no interest.
I don’t like hanging out in hotels.
I don’t like “beach” vacations.
Those last two pretty puts me out of the cruise demographic.
We did the first 9 years ago. It was…okay. IMO you go on a cruise to visit the destinations they provide. You tolerate the cruising part as the tiny hotel room you have to rent to visit them.
Of all the forms of travel a cruise would seem to be the one to avoid above all others at this time. The prospect of being held prisoner in ship moored in a port for weeks on end if the virus is detected on board does not appeal. Then again, like you, I can’t say I find the typical big-ship luxury cruise very tempting in normal times either.
I get claustrophobic just looking at pictures of those floating high-rises.
The idea of a cruise doesn’t really appeal to me either*, but my preferences do not determine the economic viability of a thing – nor should they.
Having said the above, I think the cruise industry is pretty much dead in the water, at least until people’s memories fade, which they will.
*Except the Antarctic cruise that Jerry went on. That looked totally awesome.
There is one helluva difference between what kind of “cruise” Jerry went on and the type of floating hotel Petri dish cruises everyone else goes on. The Antarctic “cruise” (scare quotes denote my regarding it as not an actual cruise) was about a destination. The ship itself was merely the mode of transport. The princess cruise things are quite different in that they ARE the destination. People on those things don’t care about where they are going, and why should they? They have entertainment, shopping, food, lots of booze, a place to shit and sleep. It’s all inclusive! Sometimes, it even includes norovirus or like today, something new and special! Then, there’s all the lovely waste in the form of garbage, sewage, and CO2 they produce! I mean, you just can’t beat ‘em for negative impacts on the earth, on ports (some lovely crashes from time to time, oil slicks included!), and on immune systems. Holy shit, what a thrill! No wonder they’re so popular! (Please read this in a Lewis Black voice for full effect of how I feel about cruises)
A virus doesn’t really care much whether the passengers are motivated by the destination or the onboard entertainment.
I work in IT and all the work I do is remote anyway so it makes little difference where I’m physically located. I work from home most days. I work in a team of 7 people (4 of them in 3 different US locations, 1 in Germany, 1 in India, and me in the UK). All our communication is electronic and telephone anyway so no change there.
The biggest impact so far for me is that with so many more people in the company now working from home it’s put a significant load on the network components that manage remote access such as VPN and firewalls.
That said I really feel for people who work in industries that are directly and significantly affected like travel, hospitality, etc. However I’m not so naive to think that I won’t also be affected, at least indirectly, as this is likely to have such an economic impact on the entire global economy (and a health impact to many people, too). I think we will all be negatively affected in some way. I hope we can find a solution to this soon before it disrupts the lives and health of many more.
No schools for kids. No pools to swim in. No cat liter at the stores. We’re making the cats do their business outside with the coyotes. Still at work, though one case is all it’s going to take to shut that down.
I predict people will be Marie Kondo-ing.
Just my husband and I at home. We are socially pretty isolated as it is, so social isolating won’t be too hard. We will read and watch crappy television.
I just hope I can manage my anxiety as I see people lose their jobs and the economy tank.
-so I guess I will try and do some physical activities such as running or cycling.
I hope this is the end of Trump.
My company hasn’t asked us to work from home yet but have stated that if you can do it then they will support that decision. I’ve never been very good at the ‘working from home’ thing, too many distractions (TV, Internet, books etc…). I’m still going into work therefore and it is a bit of a ghost town here – which I suppose is a form of social distancing so I don’t feel too bad for coming in.
I think that if community spread in my city starts (we have a handful of cases that were the result of travel abroad) then the hammer will come down and we’ll be sent home.
Some of our retired-life routines are disrupted; community center closures mean no pick up basketball or any other events; school closures mean no homework help or sporting events with the grandkids; no retired faculty functions; etc. We had a family gathering yesterday, minus our daughter who is self-isolating because of possible exposure to the virus at her work place. We have a shelf at a local flea market to unload “stuff” that we have accumulated over the decades and that the kids don’t want, and the market is still open. We do a lot of outdoor things, so those activities continue. With no Avs, Nuggets and Rockies, I am watching more movies in the evening 🙂 Most distressing is the likely cancellation of the upcoming Eagles concert in Denver.
Forgot to mention that I recently had an extra guitar converted to a dobro, and now will have plenty of time to learn!
I have built myself a Dobro-style resonator and two Weissenborn style slide guitars. Now, if I just didn’t have to work from home, I would be expanding my instrument list. I can (sort of) play one song on these: John Fahey’s Poor Boy, which I am pretty sure is Trad./arr. by.
I love slide (Joe Walsh, Cindy Cashdollar, Sonny Landreth, Ry Cooder, Bonnie Raitt, “Sneaky Pete” Kleinow, Greg Leisz, etc.) Some day … gonna learn ….
Someday soon….. 😉
Writing an album. I want to be the Newton of pop, but I might end up as its Michael Behe.
My brother made it through the Wuhan corona virus palaver, btw. He’s off in Portugal now with our sister. All Netflixed-out after quarantine & teaching his Chinese students online.
Between making repeated trips to the stores to find various items as we run out (gone are the days when you can grocery shop by assuming whatever you need will be conveniently located at one store,) I will be indulging the illusion that if I use this time to whittle down my to-do list and better organize my life, I will have time to do something other than work, feed baby, do 800 loads of laundry, wash bottles, do minimal cooking, clean, and wash rinse repeat on the whole routine. I adore the little munchkin, but I find I need this form of kidding myself. Instead of saying “Maybe one day I’ll win the lottery!”, I now say “Maybe one day Ill read a book again!”. I just need another organizer app. Better time management. Maybe a visual reminder of my to do list. It’s gonna happen, really. And now I have quarantine time to work on my to do list! Totally gonna happen. For real this time.
Getting started is the hard part. Pick one easy-ish task and tell yourself, “I’m just going to spend 10 minutes on this.”
Typically I find that to be true, although with a baby it’s a bit different, as the workload is a matter of sheer volume, not difficulty. So I have no difficulty getting started as everything I have to do is pretty “easy” and even mindless, by itself… there’s just no end to it. At some point I will have to accept that the laundry’s not done or the kitchen is cluttered but I should pick up a book anyways, but at the moment I’m in denial, lol. Setting aside ten minutes for reading would probably be a good idea, actually, while forcing myself to ignore the state of my house, the to do list or the worry that I should be teaching the baby Baby Sign in my spare moments.
I do not have your commitments. Live alone with animal kids. But books on tape are a great comfort when I can’t sit to read. I even take them to bed with me. They usually have a place to indicate how long to run after the current place in the book. I’ll bet they would work while feeding a baby.
I created a small lumber yard at our house, so I can accomplish projects on our home when I’m not working from home (for my employer).
And, yes, I did the dishes this morning and the laundry (I love machines!). And. later, I will be cooking a YUGE pot of chili. 🙂
I did the lumber yard between Wednesday and Saturday. No issues with crowds my local Home Depot!
I have been working from home since last Wednesday. I stocked up Wednesday on non-perishables before the craziness began. I got some groceries delivered yesterday, with little trouble (a few things were out, mainly TP; but we have enough; not crazy; but enough).
I was listening to NPR Wednesday morning and I heard a change in voice tone among the experts they were talking to. I went straight to the grocery store. It was a good move.
We are consuming all the perishables.
My son is on Spring break and they will be distance-learning after that.
My wife is a teacher. Her schools are closed. They are developing distance-learning plans right now.
I am severely restricting contacts for now. I dropped some prepared food at my (aged) Mom’s place yesterday and advised her top leave it until Tuesday before bringing it in from her garage fridge.
I am seriously concerned about the potential death toll for this one. They have verified community spread in MN (no surprise). I have asthma and am no spring chicken, so I am being careful.
On a side note, Trump’s speech on Wednesday was insane. I urged my FB interlocutors to compare it to our governor, Tim Walz’s speech declaring an emergency on Friday. Yikes, what a contrast.
And this is worth a read, Peter Wehner on Trump’s presidency.
Here’s a choice excerpt:
I also recommend these podcasts from Sam Harris:
<a href="https://samharris.org/podcasts/190-respond-coronavirus/"How Should We Respond to Coronavirus, with Nicholas A. Christakis, MD, PhD, MPH, the Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University, where he directs the Human Nature Lab and is the Co-Director of the Yale Institute for Network Science.
Early Thoughts on a Pandemic, with Amesh Adalja, MD, an infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security
html fail
How Should We Respond to Coronavirus, with Nicholas A. Christakis, MD, PhD, MPH, the Sterling Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale University, where he directs the Human Nature Lab and is the Co-Director of the Yale Institute for Network Science.
I will add: I feel very fortunate to be able to work from home.
We know how lucky we are.
I’m a freelance family and children’s entertainer and I’ve had all my work cancelled for the rest of the month, and most of it cancelled for the near-term future. I’ll be spending the day assessing the damage, going over my books and trying to figure out a plan for the future. I’m not panicked or depressed, but I’m very concerned and hyper alert! Once things settle down I hope to use the unexpected down time to work on some creative projects, and maybe some extra house cleaning and yard work.
I work in a pharmacy and go back to work tomorrow. Been off for 5 days. I suspect to experience unwise behavior on behalf of sick customers. Instead of sending in a family member (assuming it is an option), they will come in themselves. Better yet, they will bring in the whole gang. I guess my main concern is that a lot of people will continue to act in the same unconscientious way they always do when they are sick. While off I read Why we’re Polarized by Ezra Klein and Permanent Record by Edward Snowden. I was surprised to have liked both books. I probably would not have bothered with them had Tyler Cowen not recommended the first and Daniel Dennett the second.
Thanks for the book tips. I am grateful for my Kindle!
My wife and I had a trip to Scotland schedule for the 27th. Obviously that ain’t happening. Hopefully by the time October rolls around things will be stabilized enough to go.
Being a former work-at-home person, now retired, this isn’t so much of a giant inconvenience day-to-day. I still get out to walk. But there will be fewer quick stops at shops for a bit of this or that. And weekly visits with friends at craft breweries will be missed.
My university, like most, has moved all classes online. At first they said exceptions could be made if in-person participation was required. That exception was later revoked, which makes sense; I think it has to be an all-or-nothing policy.
I am on campus today for some commitments I wanted to deal with in person. Normally I am strictly a train-commuter, but the university has offered free parking for the time being, so I drove to work for the first time in my 19 years here! There is hardly a soul on campus, which is very weird for a Monday morning on our big urban campus.
To make things more complicated, we are in the midst of a faculty search. Two people have already interviewed in person, but the next three will be virtual visits. I feel bad for anyone interviewing for positions right now; it’s quite stressful enough as it is!
My husband was retiring at the beginning of April and we were going to celebrate by going to Jamaica the day after. Foreign travel isn’t a good idea anymore. I have canceled the vacation and rescheduled for November (hope it’s doable then and thank you, trip insurance) and it’s looking more and more like his company is going to have its employees work from home any day now, which means he’ll be retiring as soon as that happens.
Then we figure out how everything is going to work from now on, but with extra leisure and isolation. We’re old, but at this point have few issues to work around — assuming I can still get food. So I guess the quarantine is timed fairly well for this stage of our life.
I worry more about my mom, who’s almost 90 and in Chicago area. I’ve told her she can stay with us, but she insists it’s all under control and she’s fine. Knowing her, it probably is and so is she. For now, at least.
Feeling rather depressed re work at present for reasons I cannot go into… but still here! 🙂
UCL not YET closed & I cannot possibly work from home… apart from anything else, no internet!
The county I live in has closed all public and private schools, and the association I work for has sent us all home to work remotely for an indefinite period. My grandchildren live 6 blocks away and are home from school, but both their parents are considered “essential” workers. My son-in-law is with the police department and has Mondays and Tuesdays off, but that leaves three days of no child care. I had volunteered to cover half of it even though I keep hearing I’m old and should stay away from little ones. My daughter has to work because they are still hearing court cases. I hope they stop that so she can stay home.Otherwise, it’s all good!
Listening to Classical Music, and trying to get things ‘Straight’ during this time of crisis.
Read, comment on WEIT, listen to music (currently listening to Beethoven’s quartets for the umpteenth time-I hear something new every time), talk with my wife and family, learn to cook some new recipes, walk in the park, sit on a lonely beach, ride my bike, play catch, play chess, take day sightseeing trips to see the daffs and tulips (no traffic!), do chores I’ve been putting off. Life is good, as long as the toilet paper holds out.
Well, we are in a bit of bother here.
My wife, the physician, started a cough and fever Friday night.
We drove into town yesterday afternoon, and I got to learn how to set up and test the flu analysis machine, as she did not want to bring a lab tech in on Sunday, and possibly expose them.
The flu ruled out, she consulted with others up the chain of command, and ended up being asked to drive into the city in the middle of the night for testing.
We learned that the instant test has an almost 50% error rate, so now we are in real quarantine for probably four days, assuming negative results.
We have an official logbook for visitors to the house, which there will be none.
The wife has to have her own bedroom and bathroom, so I am in the guest room now.
Of course she is not terribly sick, so I think the odds are that it is not Covid. Plus, she has not treated anyone that we know has tested positive. There have been no positive tests in our county, nor in the immediately adjoining ones. But we have to follow the rules. Meanwhile, there is one less physician in our already underserved area. At least for the present time.
Studying the state of an outbreak is a lot like studying a distant star. A current observation does not tell you the present state of the star. It is a snapshot of the past. Likewise, we will be able to use future data to determine the state of disease progression today.
But the best we can do to understand the state of things now is to project from the known past trends. Even that is assuming data that does not seem to be available.
This must be very stressful for you and your wife, but it sounds like you are dealing with it very responsibly. I wish her the best for her health!
I have been binge-reading David Deutsch’s “The Beginning of Infinity”. It is superb though, after the initial dazzlement of the first four or five chapters wore off a little, I did find myself disagreeing with him on some things. Of course it’s highly likely that I just don’t “get” what he’s saying–I will definitely have to re-read this at some point (maybe as soon as I finish!). On the other hand, he completely rejects Bayesian thinking, so who knows.
I have found it especially illuminatig to compare and contrast TBoI to Sean Carroll’s “The Big Picture”. Their subject matter overlaps a lot, and they disagree on some fundamental matters like ontology and Bayesianism, but agree on others like free will (and I disagree with them on both!). These contrasts have given me lots of stuff to ponder about while in the shower, doing the dishes or watching the end of civilization.
There’s also a very good companion podcast by aussie Brett Hall, named TokCast, which I’ve also binged on. He has an excellent speaking/reading voice and helps to make Deutsch’s ultra-subtle arguments ‘click’. In a way, that is the only way I know I disagree with what Deutsch is saying! His writing is so strange, simple, and subtle, that it is easy to miss what he’s saying half the time, but having someone else read it aloud and commenting on it helps enormously.
A Jewish atheist driving through rural Mississippi? I am reminded of a line from “Frasier” in response to a fraught situation in one of its episodes, that the Lincolns had brighter prospects when they picked up their theater tickets.
I suppose if you don’t say too much, and whatever you say comes out with some kind of fake foreign accent to gain sympathy, you just might get a pass.
Ummm. . . I’ve traveled through the South before, and people have been gracious. (I don’t wear a sign saying “Jewish atheist”). And surely you’re joking about the fake foreign accent.
We are hunkered down at home with enough supplies to keep us comfortable for a month – except for milk, which we can carefully acquire wearing gloves.
I am most worried about my sister who is 76 and has some underlying conditions. Her grandson lives with her and attends school. I hope the cancel the school before coronavirus invades it.
I found this article by David Leonhardt a source of disgust: A Complete List of Trump’s Attempts to Play Down Coronavirus. He could have taken action. He didn’t.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/15/opinion/trump-coronavirus.html
I am happy to be retired. I can stay home and play with our cats, Brio and Zing. They are pretty much forced to endure my ministrations today as it is raining. (Yes, it does rain in So California.) I’m also thankful that I no longer run my software company as I would have to consider how to operate (or not operate) during the virus outbreak. Now it is someone else’s headache. Also trying not to think about what’s happening with my 401k. I do need to make a supermarket run today so my fingers are crossed that it isn’t too much of a zoo.