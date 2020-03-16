The Biden/Sanders debate: weigh in

I was too dispirited last night to watch the Biden/Sanders debate, and I haven’t watched many of the Democratic debates anyway. I had called several of my friends, who were also dispirited, and decided to have half a bottle of cava and the leftover carnitas I ate for lunch on Saturday. If there’s one silver lining in this pandemic, it’s that Trump’s hamhanded reaction seems to have made his reelection less likely. Or so I hope.
The New York Times did it’s usual “what’s-the-debate-take-of-our-columnists” article, and, to my surprise, Biden was declared the winner by a narrow margin. You can read the story by clicking on the screenshot.
Last night the average score of Biden (on a 10-point scale of increasing performance quality) was 7.6; that of Sanders was 7.1. Apparently Biden said he intends to name a woman as his vice-presidential candidate, which I think is fantastic. That, according to the Times columnists, boosted his score. Plus Biden didn’t commit any gaffes, reassuring people that he’s not demented.
A few words from the Times, and the history of the candidates’ scores (Bernie has generally been ahead):
Throughout the long Democratic primary process, Opinion columnists and contributors have ranked each candidate’s debate performances. Now, after the 13th and potentially final Democratic debate, we’re presenting the results.
Overall, Bernie Sanders had the most consistent performance, according to our columnists and contributors, winning one contest and scoring 7 out of 10 overall. Joe Biden fared worse than Mr. Sanders in most debates, but he finally placed first in our rankings with Sunday’s debate.
And three opinions on each candidate (the article gives many other takes):
Biden
Nicole Hemmer (9/10) — The smartest move Biden made in the debate — other than committing to a female running mate — was tying revolution to disruption. At a moment when the world’s been turned upside down, he offered to flip it right side up, not shake it up more. His reassurances send a powerful general-election message — and why he won the debate.
Peter Wehner (8/10) — In a shrewd political move, Biden ensured that the only thing people will remember about this debate is his promise to pick a woman as vice president. It was also his best political debate. He was fairly sharp and focused, empathetic and crucially he didn’t fade. Biden should have focused a lot more on Trump and a lot less on his record, Sanders and the 1980s. Still, from coast to coast, Democrats are breathing a huge sigh of relief.
Mimi Swartz (7/10) — Who knew? Joe Biden saved the Western world while he was V.P.! Yes, he was substantially better debating one person instead of a basketball team. He was as usual better at the beginning than the end, and convincing and calming on his plan to fight the coronavirus. His tack to the left was less convincing. Promising to put a woman on the ticket was a good move. “Results, not revolution” will be the mantra until the convention, whenever that will be.
Sanders
Elizabeth Bruenig (8/10) — What’s odd about Sanders is that he’s simultaneously the ideas candidate — unlike Biden, he has a philosophical brief against the excesses of American individualism — and the practical, materially focused candidate, worrying over how low-wage workers will survive this crisis financially. That breadth of interests came through strongly in this debate, and the no-audience format suited him well.
Jamelle Bouie (8/10) — If Biden tried at every turn to make the debate a question about what to do now, Sanders tried to turn the conversation to structural problems — to the larger dynamics that have produced the present crisis, whether it’s the devastating effects of coronavirus or climate change. It’s his most favorable terrain and he was strongest on that ground. Also, he seems much more vibrant than Biden, despite being a little older.
Gail Collins (7/10) — If you like Bernie Sanders, he was just fine. But he didn’t do what he’d promised: to set up a progressive ideological standard that Joe Biden couldn’t match. I suspect most voters who were listening thought these guys were pretty much on the same wavelength. But one has already been vice president. So that’s a huge win for Biden.
Now is the part where you weigh in. Did Biden look as if he were compos mentis? Were you reassured by his performance? Did you change your mind?
And, of course, who do you think will be the female v.p.? I’d like Elizabeth Warren, as it would give her a springboard to the Presidency, but she’s also needed in the Senate. I like Stacey Abrams but her experience is limited. And of course there’s Amy Klobuchar. . . . also in the Senate. If there’s a woman on the VP slate, which one would you prefer?
My only question after this debate is – why is Bernie still in the race? Please tell us the point Bern.
I think the point, or I hope the point, is to allow his many followers time for a gradual transition from “we’re going to get our revolution” to “we need to unify”. This process will take some time. There’s no need for Biden-folk to push it.
+1, well said. From your keyboard straight to Hank‘s ear.
Also, the Sanders’ camp has as many questions about Biden’s mental state as everyone else. If Biden came off as senile, there would be tremendous pressure on him to step aside, leaving Bernie in a commanding position.
This would be true of any candidate.
If anyone’s been road-tested over the last 40 years, Biden has. We know his dents and rust spots.
I agree with GBJames.
I also think it’s valuable to force moderate dems to seriously consider, talk about, and debate the merits of more progressive ideas. I’m a moderate. I prefer Biden. But I don’t think it’s a bad thing to push him a bit more left on health care (as just one example), given his current position is something like “Obamacare, fixed.” If Bernie staying in the race all the way to the convention pushes that conversation a bit more leftward, more power to him.
I really dislike this idea that having two Dems debate policy all the way to the convention is going to turn off liberal voters or cause antipathy between the moderates and progressives. I know that happens, but I don’t really understand why. A vigorous disagreement over the nuances of public policy is good, not bad. Let’s have more of it, not less. I guess emotions run high in such contests, but I’d rather they didn’t lead to self-destructive outcomes like not voting in protest. Let them debate (both literally and figuratively – i.e. let them keep exchanging ideas in public), and if your guy loses, show up and vote anyway. It shouldn’t be that emotionally difficult.
Best described as “Battle of the Seniles,” showing us once again the rationale for term limits.
Term limits are already in place for POTUS.
Otherwise? I don’t want others telling me whom I can vote for. If a group wants a certain elected official out, then field a better candidate. Let the local voters decide.
I’m OK with local voters imposing term limits on their own elected positions (only).
I think term limits make sense for executive positions (governors, POTUS, maybe mayors). These positions, if extended, these rhyme too well with autocracy. (Der Drumpfenfuhrer certainly thinks so.)
I have been worried for weeks about Biden’s state of mind, so he really shocked me last night. He was composed, sharp, and prepared.
I found many of Bernie’s answers rather disheartening, if not disconcerting. He constantly talked about how he would take on “the corporations,” “the special interests,” “the oil companies,” “Wall Street,” etc., but he never really said how. His shtick is getting old. He just kept repeating the same vague things over and over. He once again failed to explain how, exactly, he would pay for the programs he has mentioned, except by saying that he would “tax the billionaires” and the rich and the corporations.
I thought Biden won by a large margin, particularly because he dispelled for me any questions about his mental acuity and answered questions with more specifics than Bernie did, along with providing more specifics about policy ideas.
What you say about Biden is somewhat encouraging. I was concerned that he might make Trump look good in the presidential debates.
If there are no essential differences between the sexes or the races, why is it important to have a mixed ticket?
*phew* Finally, a political question I can answer with some confidence that I might be right.
Votes. If you want to win an election you need to get more votes than the other candidate.
There’s no essential biological differences. There can be big differences in experience, outlook, and understanding of others’ perspectives.
Not that there has to be that difference. Empathy, understanding, different perspectives on an issue; these things can certainly be learned. But as we’re talking three 70-year-old white men vying for the Presidency, I’d say there’s a pretty good chance that their formative years didn’t necessarily equip them very well to walk a mile in a minority woman’s shoes. Thus, if they want to understand social problems from that perspective, it would be a good idea for them to select an advisor or running-mate that can help them understand that perspective.
I’m guessing Biden won’t pick Warren; I don’t see her as pulling in many votes he wouldn’t already get. Selecting her also basically puts a Dem majority in the Senate out of reach, as she’d be replaced by a GOP senator (her Governor is GOP). Klobuchar would IMO be a good choice, as she might be able to deliver some of the midwest Obama-Trump states. But she never really got a foothold with minority voters.
I have no idea who he’ll pick. My guess is ‘nobody who is on anyone’s radar at the moment.’
I like Bernie, but I think Biden will have the nomination. I would love to see Kamala Harris as VP. Though it would be a loss in the senate. Klobuchar would not be a good choice, as she’s too establishment. Biden needs to pick a progressive.
In what world is Kamala Harris a progressive? He record on incarcerating people of color is abysmal. She did though go easy on the financial institutions responsible for the 2008 debacle.
Whoa, for a second there I thought you were talking about “kava”, the psychoactive drink of Pacific Islanders, described by that Dutch-American fella Maarten Troost in his classic travelogue/memoir Getting Stoned with Savages.
And I thought, well, ol’ Jer won’t be staying “dispirited” for long. 🙂
“If there’s one silver lining in this pandemic, it’s that Trump’s hamhanded reaction seems to have made his reelection less likely. Or so I hope.”
I worry that if there are a substantial number of coronavirus deaths in the US, the deaths will be predominately in urban areas, and predominately Democrats.
I’d be happy to hear an argument against this hypothesis.
On the other hand, it seems Republicans are not taking the problem seriously and are, thus, more at risk.
I worry that the public will have forgotten the economic and health screw-ups of March-April by the time November rolls around.
I’d like to see whomever wins the nomination hammer Trump on the fact that his plan to “…health insurance industry who have agreed to waive all co-payments for coronavirus treatments, extend insurance coverage to these treatments…” is essentially a single payer model. He’s using a medicare for all approach to treat the virus. Point this out. Point out to the public the benefits of this. Point out that when the stuff hits the fan, the GOP recognized and used such a system.
Health care is already one of the top two or three issues in which the Dems are in line with the public. Pointing out the GOP’s hypocrisy on the subject (single-payer when we could get the virus, but not otherwise for thee) could be a game-changer.
“I worry that the public will have forgotten the economic and health screw-ups of March-April by the time November rolls around.”
Unfortunately, I think the economic impact will last much beyond Nov 2020.
About the only thing der Dumpfenfuhrer had going for him was a strong economy. That is out the window now. (I thought, if markets stabilized today, it might be a shorter term downturn. No luck there.)
That, combined with his insane speech last Wednesday night, I think has doomed his reelection hopes.
Rod Dreher, The American Conservative on Trump’s 11-March-2020 COVID-19 Speech
But, there’s more! Latest rumor: Trump is planning to declare martial law. That’s one way to stay in office.
He’s going to select crooked Hilary as VP.
I think Kamala Harris.
Geographical diversity and most other sorts (the only issue would be two “coastal” people).
I think she checks every important box.
She’s seems very solid to me. Does anyone know any negatives for her?
Some of her prosecutorial history is objectionable to many in the African-American community.
This is what I have vaguely heard. Can you please point me to details?
Seems to me anyone ever involved in law enforcement will face this — because there are many prosecutions of African Americans.
Seems like around here (Minneapolis/St. Paul MN) anything short of let ’em all go won’t cut it.
Not without doing a bunch of googling. And there’s no reason for me to deny you the pleasure of that!
(I’m just reporting the objection. I’m not arguing the case.)
Thanks, I was hoping to avoid the Googling! 🙂
Biden focus on bandaids and half measures–especially on health care and climate change–did nothing to assure Bernie’s core supporters that he will make the structural changes they feel are needed. He couldn’t find a way to express that for each of us, our own well-being is dependent on everybody having good healthcare.
There is a big group that are willing to live with four more years of Trump so that things get bad enough that the need for the deep structural changes will become more readily apparent. Biden needs this group of young progressives and independents to vote for him if he wishes to beat Trump.
Appalling, but if true it says a great deal, all I need to know in fact, about the moral character of Bernie supporters.
Yep: Burn it all down! Revolution! Antifa! Punch a Nazi (and I’ll define who the Nazis are!) Say something I don’t agree with: I’m going to beat you.
I have confidence that the vast majority of the DP wants der Drumpfenfuhrer out and a decent, stable nation.
There are Sanders supporters like that. And there are Sanders supporters who aren’t. The burden is on moderates like you to figure out ways to bridge the gap so that fewer of them stay home in November. IMO that starts with acknowledging the legitimacy of the issues they are most concerned with. And it would help to stop painting them all as insane antifa types.
RGB isn’t going to last five more years.
Four more years of Trump and all the things they care about will be down the toilet.
If that’s what they want, they may be able to bring it.
Latest rumor: Trump to declare martial law … That’s one way to stay in office!
It surprises you that the NYT would assert Biden comes out ahead? Now that surprises me. Biden is like Trump in that regard. He can say almost anything and the partisan media will kindly ignore it when it is not helping him.
Here’s a KO clip.
Sanders: May I ask you a question, Joe […] you were in the Senate for a few years. Time and time again talking about the necessity — with pride — about cutting social security, about cutting Medicare, cutting veterans programs …
Biden: No!
Sanders: You never said that!?
Biden: No.
Sanders: You’re an honest guy, why don’t you just tell the truth here. We all make mistakes.
Biden: I am telling the truth.
Sanders: Let me repeat it again, I want you just to be straight with the American people. [repeats question about cutting programs]
Biden: No that’s not true.
Sanders: That’s not true!?
Biden: No that’s not true. Everything was on the table, I did not support any of those cuts in Social Security, or in Veteran’s benefits.
Sanders: whow whow whow. “everything was on the table” alright you just said it. Including in your judgment, cuts to Social security and veterans …
Biden: — in order to get the kinds of changes we need on other things
Sanders: okay, Joe, then you just…
Biden: — but we did not cut it.
Sanders: I know because people like me stopped that!
That’s being caught pants down with, with a red hand in the cookies jar.
What does Joe want and stand for, aside of representing prison cooperations and insurance companies? It seems he stands for “anything” and offers a huge projection area for people who have been told by the media that Sanders is too radical (he isn’t), which they also tried in this debate.
Certainly, no compromise, no discussion is the way to get things done, right?
I don’t know what it has to do with compromise. Where’s the “give and take” for the majority of the people, then? That’s not a thing which is painfully obvious to everyone else in the first world.
In the USA it’s always: poor people and workers can always be made more destitute, work more jobs or move into a cardboard. But just like that — snap — Wall Street gets 1.5 trillions.
Here Biden was asked a question. He denied it, but then eventually was forced to admit that he’s the guy to make poor people poorer.
Sorry. Was supposed to be a reply under 11.
I had the debate on the tube last night, though my attention kept wandering back to the book I’m reading.
From what I caught, Biden held his own, going toe-to-toe for two hours against the Bern (who’s a much smarter and tougher, if much less dirty, customer than the Donald). Bernie went after him hard, but kept his blows above the belt. Biden made no major gaffes, had no bad stumbles, which is all he really needed to accomplish, given the state of the race.
Bernie sees the handwriting on the wall and his goal now seems to be to use his time until the nominating convention to nudge his “good friend Joe” a bit to his Left on a few key issues. In any event, by late tomorrow night — once the results come rolling in from the Florida, Arizona, Illinois, and Ohio primaries — the race will be all but over, save for the weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth from the hardest of hardcore Berniacs.
Moreover, if the coronavirus numbers keep heading north and the national economy south, the Donald may go full meltdown. Old Uncle Joe could end up creaming him come November.
https://prospect.org/blogs/tap/next-martial-law-trump-national-emergency-powers-coronavirus/
Some insiders talk about Gretchen Whitmer as a good VP candidate. She is governor of
Michigan (thus differing from Stacy Abrams in actually being a governor) and is said
to be sharp and popular in her state.