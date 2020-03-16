Monday: Readers’ wildlife photos

Let’s finish up Paul Hughes’s collection of photographs from Antarctica (he was a passenger on the first trip on which I lectured). His first batch of photos, published yesterday, can be seen here. Paul’s notes and IDs are indented.

On Half Moon Island we saw another Chinstrap penguin colony (Pygoscelis antarcticus; you can never get bored of these creatures), but also came across Kelp Gulls (Larus dominicanus). This is the only seagull species that breeds in the Antarctic. The adults mainly feed on limpets. Its size range falls between that of the Lesser and Greater Black-backed gulls we see in the UK (image 23).

On Half Moon Island we donned snowshoes and climbed to the top of the island.

Penguin sunset at Yankee Harbor.