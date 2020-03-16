Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Monday, March 16, 2020. Will the week bring us any good news? Well, if you like artichokes, it’s National Artichoke Heart Day. It’s two animal days, too: Curlew Day and Panda Day.

And in Lithuania it’s The Day of the Book Smugglers.

There’s no doubt that things are tough these days: people are sick, people are quarantined, travel is all but shut down, and people are kept away from others who could provide solace during this crisis. In Chicago, all the bars and restaurants are closed at least until the end of March. The same goes for Ohio, and New York City; and California has closed its bars. There’s not much of a silver lining, except that perhaps that Trump’s chances of being elected have waned. I can offer little but a video showing a cat enjoying its social isolation. And he doesn’t want his movie taken away!

. . . and also a heartwarming photo of a wild cat now tamed: here is Szaron with his new staff Paulina. Andrzej calls this “Lady with Szaron,” after da Vinci’s “Lady With an Ermine“. (There’s another picture of Szaron below Hili.)

Lady with an Ermine:

Stuff that happened on March 16 includes:

1870 – The first version of the overture fantasy Romeo and Juliet by Tchaikovsky receives its première performance.

by Tchaikovsky receives its première performance. 1872 – The Wanderers F.C. won the first FA Cup, the oldest football competition in the world, beating Royal Engineers A.F.C. 1–0 at The Oval in Kennington, London.

1898 – In Melbourne the representatives of five colonies adopted a constitution, which would become the basis of the Commonwealth of Australia. [3]

1900 – Sir Arthur Evans purchased the land around the ruins of Knossos, the largest Bronze Age archaeological site on Crete.

1926 – History of Rocketry: Robert Goddard launches the first liquid-fueled rocket, at Auburn, Massachusetts.

Here’s that rocket, with Goddard. The NASA caption: “Robert Goddard, bundled against the cold weather of March 16, 1926, holds the launching frame of his most notable invention — the first liquid-fueled rocket.”

1935 – Adolf Hitler orders Germany to rearm herself in violation of the Treaty of Versailles. Conscription is reintroduced to form the Wehrmacht.

1945 – World War II: The Battle of Iwo Jima ended, but small pockets of Japanese resistance persisted.

1968 – Vietnam War: My Lai Massacre occurs; between 347 and 500 Vietnamese villagers (men, women, and children) are killed by American troops.

1988 – Iran–Contra affair: Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North and Vice Admiral John Poindexter are indicted on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

1995 – Mississippi formally ratifies the Thirteenth Amendment, becoming the last state to approve the abolition of slavery. The Thirteenth Amendment was officially ratified in 1865.

Notables born on this day include:

Physicist Brian Cox named his female tortoiseshell cat after Caroline Herschel.

The cat's called Herschel – named after Caroline Herschel – by the way …. — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) September 5, 2015

1906 – Henny Youngman, English-American violinist and comedian (d. 1998)

1911 – Josef Mengele, German physician and captain (d. 1979)

1912 – Pat Nixon, First Lady of the United States (d. 1993)

1926 – Jerry Lewis, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)

1943 – Ursula Goodenough, American biologist, zoologist, and author

She’s a reader here, so Happy Birthday, Ursula! Here’s a photo from her Wikipedia page, captioned “Ursula Goodenough in Dharamsala, India with Richard Gere, Eric Lander and a Buddhist Bhikkhu.” There must be a story behind that!

1953 – Isabelle Huppert, French actress

Those who crossed the Styx on March 16 were few; I have but two:

1903 – Roy Bean, American lawyer and judge (b. 1825)

1983 – Arthur Godfrey, American actor and television host (b. 1903)

Here’s Judge Roy Bean, the “law west of the Pecos,” with the Wikipedia caption, “Judge Roy Bean, the `Law West of the Pecos,’ holding court at the old town of Langtry, Texas in 1900, trying a horse thief. This building was courthouse and saloon. No other peace officers in the locality at that time.”

Bean is the bearded guy sitting on the barrel. He was a true eccentric: read the “later years and death” section of his Wikipedia biography.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is reading (through her butt):

Hili: A difficult text must be thought through. A: Do you have any conclusions? Hili: Yes, on some books you have to sit twice.

In Polish:

Hili: Trudną lekturę trzeba przemyśleć.

Ja: Masz jakieś wnioski?

Hili: Tak, na niektórych książkach trzeba siedzieć dwa razy.

A first! Two days ago Andrzej and Hili went for a walk down to the Vistula river, and Szaron joined them. The tomcat kept his distance from Hili, but they haven’t attacked each other.

Caption: First walk together by the Vistula river. I wonder if this will become a custom?

From Facebook:

Related to that, here’s a meme posted by Ali Rizvi:

From The Yardner, posted on FB by Diana MacPherson:

From Jesus of the Day:

All flights from “hot” countries to the U.S. are routed through 13 airports so that all entering residents and citizens can be checked for the virus. The result: pandemonium. Here’s Chicago:

This is the scene at O’Hare airport. The traveler who took the photo said it’s a 6-hour wait for bags then on to customs for 2-4 more of waiting in shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. Police are handing out water and disinfectant wipes. @fly2ohare #ord #coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/UTx9E0nj1s — Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) March 15, 2020

From reader Barry. English gives the gist of the article, which is “Catholicism poisons everything.” If you can read Polish, click on the link:

Unbelievable. An archbishop tells his diocese not to refrain from using holy water as “Christ does not spread germs and viruses”. https://t.co/3Eos9ibxKK — Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) March 15, 2020

Also from Barry, who said, “Not the most attractive cat you’ll ever see.” But all cats are beautiful in the eyes of Ceiling Cat! Meet Meowsferatu:

Tweets from Matthew. I have no turtle, but I have a lot of books:

I retweeted this one, sent by Dr. Cobb:

No doubt they're buying assault weapons to defend their stash of toilet paper. https://t.co/YdQmRWsbPd — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) March 15, 2020

Here’s a tweet that links to a great animation showing the spread of the coronavirus linked to its phylogeny as it mutated (see the video here):

Student: I´m going to Med School, why should I waste my time in an Evolution class?

Me: See graph below on phylogenetic and evolution of #COVID19 Too see the full link and the amazing animation SEE https://t.co/4tJq02hdjy Thanks @EvanEconomo pic.twitter.com/kLggh689Mh — Martin A. Nuñez (@Martin_A_Nunez) March 15, 2020

A tweet from the Master himself. But I think the cockroaches will inherit the planet, and they ain’t beetles (they’re actually related more closely to termites).

Blessed are the beetles, for they shall inherit the Earth. https://t.co/XgsOKa31KX — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) March 15, 2020

I would like to think that both stories are true:

China sent medical masks to Italy, & wrote on the boxes a quote of a Roman poem: “We are waves from the same sea” Japan had donated supplies to China, & wrote on the boxes a quote of a Chinese poem: "We have different mountains & rivers, but we share the same sun, moon, & sky." — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 14, 2020