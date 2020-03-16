Aquanauts lived in an underwater marine lab for a month

Here’s a fascinating 4.5-minute NOVA video about “aquanauts” who lived underwater as part of “Mission 31“, a project that has its own Wikipedia page. The endeavor took place from June 1 to July 2, 2014, with three members of the six-person crew replaced halfway through the endeavor. The decompression at the end took 14 hours. It wasn’t just a stunt: 10 scientific papers came from this month of research.

The description of the lab from Wikipedia:

Jacques Cousteau’s grandson, Fabien Cousteau, organized Mission 31 as a tribute to his late grandfather. The mission had two goals — to gather scientific data and to raise funds for Aquarius, an underwater laboratory located at a depth of 63 feet (19 m) below the surface, about 9 miles (14 km) south of Key Largo. Aquarius is the world’s only operating undersea laboratory. Measuring 43 feet (13 m) by 9 feet (2.7 m), it holds up to six people. It is pressurized, air conditioned, and has wireless Internet access. A typical mission lasts 10 days, with the longest previous mission lasting 18 days. Aquarius is owned by the United States government’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and run by Florida International University. Fabien Cousteau also hoped to break his grandfather’s record for longest time spent underwater by a film crew, and draw the public’s attention to environmental issues. According to Guinness World Records, the longest time anyone has spent underwater is 69 days.