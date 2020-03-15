Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, March 15, 2020, and of course that means it’s the Ides of March. It’s National Peanut Lovers’ Day (at least they got the apostrophe in the right place), as well as National Pears Hélène Day, and what I see as a sort of nasty, in-your-face day, International Eat an Animal for Peta Day, which the site describes as follows:

Eat an Animal for PETA Day was thought up in 2003 by Meryl Yourish, a writer and teacher who lives in Virginia. She went to visit a blogger by the name of Wind Rider, who lived by a steakhouse where you are given raw meat to cook yourself. Meryl, Wind Rider, and their friend Bruce Hill almost went to eat there, but Meryl didn’t like the idea of having to cook her own meat, so they didn’t. Meryl later decided that going to the restaurant would be a good idea after all. She said that since the restaurant was close to the headquarters of PETA, she wanted to bring along signs against PETA as well as a camera. She thought there should be an Eat an Animal for PETA Day, and she encouraged others to also make signs against PETA and take pictures of the signs as well.

I find that offensive. PETA has some good arguments, and to respond this way is rude.

It’s also International Day Against Police Brutality, World Consumer Rights Day, and World Speech Day and World Contact Day, in which, it was thought, if everybody tried to telepathically contact space aliens at the same time, we could make contact! (I guess it didn’t work, or at least not that we know.) The day was celebrated by a Klaatu song later made a hit by the Carpenters. This was not the Carpenters’ finest musical moment:

Stuff that happened on March 15 includes the assassination of Julius Caesar (the first item below):

44 BC – Marcus Junius Brutus the Younger and his fellow conspirators, Gaius Cassius Longinus, Decimus Junius Brutus, and several other Roman senators, march to the Capitol following the assassination of Julius Caesar, but there is no response to their appeals to the population, who have left the streets in fear. Caesar’s body remains in its place

1493 – Christopher Columbus returns to Spain after his first trip to the Americas.

1819 – French physicist Augustin Fresnel is adjudged the winner of the Grand Prix of the Académie des Sciences for his “Memoir on the Diffraction of Light”, which verifies the Fresnel integrals, accounts for the limited extent to which light spreads into shadows, and thereby demolishes Newton’s initial objection to the wave theory of light.

1916 – United States President Woodrow Wilson sends 4,800 United States troops over the U.S.–Mexico border to pursue Pancho Villa.

Here’s Pancho Villa, hero of the Mexican revolution, who was assassinated in 1923 at age 45. His real name was José Doroteo Arango Arámbula.

1917 – Tsar Nicholas II of Russia abdicates the Russian throne ending the 304-year Romanov dynasty.

1939 – Germany occupies Czechoslovakia

1965 – President Lyndon B. Johnson, responding to the Selma crisis, tells U.S. Congress “We shall overcome” while advocating the Voting Rights Act.

1990 – Mikhail Gorbachev is elected as the first President of the Soviet Union.

2019 – Approximately 1.4 million young people in 123 countries go on strike to protest climate change.

Notables born on this day include:

1767 – Andrew Jackson, American general, judge, and politician, 7th President of the United States (d. 1845)

1779 – William Lamb, 2nd Viscount Melbourne, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1848)

1897 – Jackson Scholz, American runner (d. 1986)

1912 – Lightnin’ Hopkins, American blues singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1982)

1933 – Ruth Bader Ginsburg, American lawyer and judge

1940 – Phil Lesh, American bassist

1943 – Sly Stone, American singer-songwriter, musician, and producer

1975 – Eva Longoria, American actress and producer

Those who became corpses on March 15 include:

44 BC – Julius Caesar, Roman general and statesman (b. 100 BC)

Here’s a video re-enacthment of Caesar’s assassination (Trigger warning: blood). I don’t know what movie it’s from.

1898 – Henry Bessemer, English engineer and businessman (b. 1813)

1959 – Lester Young, American saxophonist and clarinet player (b. 1909)

1962 – Arthur Compton, American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1892)

1975 – Aristotle Onassis, Greek-Argentinian businessman (b. 1906)

1983 – Rebecca West, English author and critic (b. 1892)

1998 – Benjamin Spock, American pediatrician and author (b. 1903)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the Editor is slacking off:

A: We have a serious problem. Hili: Yes, we are still sleepy.

In Polish:

Ja: Mamy poważny problem.

Hili: Tak, jeszcze nam się chce spać.

And yesterday, Szaron jumped on Andrzej’s lap and ate out of his hand!

Sent by Merilee:

A cartoon from food buddy Simon:

A cartoon from reader Bruce:

From reader Barry:

